Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2024

Crosby Nick

  Reply #22880 on: March 8, 2024, 05:31:32 pm
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #22880 on: March 8, 2024, 05:31:32 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on March  8, 2024, 04:47:32 pm
No England cricket until May now after this and no test cricket until July. Anderson stranded on 699 until then!

We still have two wickets to take tomorrow. He might want to get it done then though, dont fancy our chances of making them bat again!
Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #22881 on: March 8, 2024, 06:07:18 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  8, 2024, 05:31:32 pm
We still have two wickets to take tomorrow. He might want to get it done then though, dont fancy our chances of making them bat again!

Of course - but will he be given the ball?
Djimigotamedal

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #22882 on: March 9, 2024, 04:25:11 am
700 wickets for Anderson, unbelievable achievement.
CheshireDave

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #22883 on: March 9, 2024, 08:04:48 am
All over bar the shouting now. A bleak ending to a series which at one point looked like it could be a positive one for England.
Jaiswal has been brilliant. Ditto Ashwin. Can't think of many standout performers for England in the series to be honest. Crawley I guess has been pretty good averaging 40. Hartley obviously got a fair few wickets but was predictable expensive and unlikely to be a long term answer.
Ray K

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #22884 on: March 9, 2024, 09:10:43 am
More resistance from Francis Ngannou than the England batters, Root excepted.

Congrats to Jimmy. There'll never be another like him again.
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #22885 on: March 9, 2024, 09:50:43 am
4-1 in general isn't a surprise considering india barely lose test matches at home against anyone, but the england batting seems to have not been anywhere near good enough.
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #22886 on: March 9, 2024, 10:02:35 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on March  9, 2024, 09:50:43 am
4-1 in general isn't a surprise considering india barely lose test matches at home against anyone, but the england batting seems to have not been anywhere near good enough.

Ray disappointing dries in the end, even if the scoreline wasnt a surprise. Had a chance to go 2 up and blew it and momentum shifted from there.

Cant really fault the effort of the bowlers. Young spinners with very little experience, acquitted themselves ok without looking like world beaters.

Really poor from the batting line up though, question marks all over the place. Crawley and Duckett, did ok, we had a few decent starts. Crawley did better than ok but really should have gone on to make a bigger score or two. But harsh to criticise him for that when he did better than everyone else.

Pope continues to be an enigma after about 5 years in the team. One legitimately all time great innings followed up by nothing.

Middle order had a shocker by their standards. Root got better towards the end and will be fine but is time up for Bairstow? And Stokes had a poor series.

Foakes - amazing keeper obviously. Not sure hes the man to bat with the tail but he could argue thats not his fault and it would be nice to bat with a proper batter at the other end every once in a while.

Seamers - still a worry what happens after Jimmy. I reckon hell play the first couple of Tests in the summer and overtake Warne which is incredible really. What a unique talent. Amazing to hit 700, shame it came in such a losing cause.

Overall, no massive surprise but a shame it ended so meekly. Signs of improvement in small glimpses, but lots of same old, same old too.
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #22887 on: March 9, 2024, 10:04:30 am
Very disappointing obviously. This is the first real setback for Stokes as skipper, made all the more crushing since we won the first Test. Interesting to see where the team go from here
Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #22888 on: March 9, 2024, 10:23:17 am
Quote from: Djimigotamedal on March  9, 2024, 04:25:11 am
700 wickets for Anderson, unbelievable achievement.

Outstanding! What a bowler, I read that his stats have improved since Stokes took over the captaincy and provided him with more attacking fields.

Just think he may have already overtaken Warne by now if the team hadn't had a few innings defeats and previous captains had backed him with more positive field placings. Even when he isn't taking wickets, he's still economical and will be a tough act to follow. The only blip he's had was in the last test of last summer, but he's been decent in this series. I wonder when he will retire?
Sangria

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #22889 on: March 9, 2024, 10:40:03 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  9, 2024, 10:02:35 am
Ray disappointing dries in the end

High humidity?
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #22890 on: March 9, 2024, 11:55:01 am
Quote from: Sangria on March  9, 2024, 10:40:03 am
High humidity?

What was I even trying to say? Deary me!
Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #22891 on: March 9, 2024, 01:06:15 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  9, 2024, 11:55:01 am
What was I even trying to say? Deary me!


Thinking about rabbits too much.
Circa1892

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #22892 on: March 9, 2024, 09:56:59 pm
Only real positive of that test was Stokes absolute ripper of a delivery.

Think he only really adds the sort of value we need when hes able to bowl a (probably much shorter than previous) spell and a balance out the side a bit.

Given the shoddy performance by much of the middle order - would be interesting what this series would have looked like if Harry Brook had been ok to play. Think someone of his quality couldve made the really close points in the 2nd/3rd tests go the other way.

That said - not sure we can say Brook and Jack Leach being out is a more significant factor than Kohli and Indias other absences. Theyre unbeatable at home in their conditions.
Ray K

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #22893 on: March 9, 2024, 09:58:43 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  9, 2024, 11:55:01 am
What was I even trying to say? Deary me!
Sounds very like my missus complaining about my laundry work.
kop306

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #22894 on: March 9, 2024, 10:15:58 pm
if ever anyone deserved a knighthood its jimmy

Statto Red

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #22895 on: March 22, 2024, 12:20:40 pm
I'm a bit late on this, but a great article on England's trip to India in 84/85.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/cricket/68446964

Death, disaster and redemption - England's tumultuous 1984-85 tour of India
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #22896 on: April 16, 2024, 11:01:08 am
Armchair expert

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #22897 on: April 16, 2024, 02:40:59 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 16, 2024, 11:01:08 am
Great bowler. Great days.

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2024/apr/15/derek-underwood-a-huge-hearted-free-thinker-who-always-gave-his-all

Still England's greatest spin bowler with 297 wickets at an average of 25.8 . And with all those wickets he only took 24 from LBW, which makes you wonder how many he would have had if DRS had been around
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #22898 on: April 16, 2024, 03:05:32 pm
Did he have an advantage bowlinh on more uncovered pitches? Should know more about him than I do but am I right in thinking he bowled quite quickly and darted them into the pitch or am I talking out of my arse as usual? :D

Didnt he put his name to a brand of all weather pitches at one point? Vaguely remember playing on one a few times at a local club.
Scottymuser

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #22899 on: April 16, 2024, 07:26:25 pm
Quote from: Armchair expert on April 16, 2024, 02:40:59 pm
Still England's greatest spin bowler with 297 wickets at an average of 25.8 . And with all those wickets he only took 24 from LBW, which makes you wonder how many he would have had if DRS had been around

If the TCCB weren't incompetent fools and refused to pay their players, he (and many of his teammates) wouldn't have joined the rebel tour and Packers World Series, and played more games and taken at least 100 more wickets. 
gerrardisgod

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #22900 on: May 10, 2024, 06:17:24 pm
Sounds like Jimmy may be done (bar maybe a send off game) :(

I get it, theyre looking to build for the future, but I thought he was actually alright in India.
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #22901 on: May 10, 2024, 06:42:11 pm
I'd say I hope it's one of the 2 games I'm due to go to this summer, but knowing me it'll probably rain on both days anyway.

I get the whole 'build for the future' thing, but if he's still one of the best options then pick him.
Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #22902 on: May 11, 2024, 09:28:29 am
Inevitable I suppose, I guess the only record he still has to go for is the 708 now. Remarkable bowler and I can't help to feel apprehension towards a future without him. However as we know with our football club times change and we must move on.
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #22903 on: May 11, 2024, 10:23:39 am
https://www.theguardian.com/sport/article/2024/may/11/life-after-jimmy-england-forced-to-confront-future-with-ashes-in-mind

Guardian saying that Essex seamer Sam Cooke is likely to step into Jimmy's shoes.

Change is gonna come.
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #22904 on: May 11, 2024, 10:27:53 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May 11, 2024, 10:23:39 am
https://www.theguardian.com/sport/article/2024/may/11/life-after-jimmy-england-forced-to-confront-future-with-ashes-in-mind

Guardian saying that Essex seamer Sam Cooke is likely to step into Jimmy's shoes.

Change is gonna come.

:D Lovely stuff.

Tricky one, there has to be a point where he retires. At the same time he probably feels he can offer more than others at this point. No Jimmy or Broad will feel weird but its the price you have to pay for having two top operators playing in tandem for so long. Hopefully the Aussies will have a similar problem when all fire of their bowling attack retired close together.
gerrardisgod

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #22905 on: May 11, 2024, 12:26:23 pm
Confirmed.

First test against the West Indies to be his final match.
Elzar

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #22906 on: May 11, 2024, 02:39:47 pm
An absolute hero.

Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #22907 on: May 15, 2024, 09:18:17 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May 11, 2024, 10:23:39 am
https://www.theguardian.com/sport/article/2024/may/11/life-after-jimmy-england-forced-to-confront-future-with-ashes-in-mind

Guardian saying that Essex seamer Sam Cooke is likely to step into Jimmy's shoes.

Change is gonna come.

A nice read that, thanks for posting it.
Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #22908 on: May 16, 2024, 02:02:47 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May 11, 2024, 10:23:39 am
https://www.theguardian.com/sport/article/2024/may/11/life-after-jimmy-england-forced-to-confront-future-with-ashes-in-mind

Guardian saying that Essex seamer Sam Cooke is likely to step into Jimmy's shoes.

Change is gonna come.

Cook isnt it. In English conditions hes good and will probably get a good start but away from home hell be another Ollie Robinson. He doesnt bowl fast enough
Ray K

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #22909 on: May 16, 2024, 02:12:21 pm
Every James Anderson Test wicket on Australian soil, all 68 of them.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/M1FW8dUPYq0?si=TKnQxWO2CELM5LI-" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/M1FW8dUPYq0?si=TKnQxWO2CELM5LI-</a>
Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #22910 on: May 16, 2024, 06:26:37 pm
Quote from: Ray K on May 16, 2024, 02:12:21 pm
Every James Anderson Test wicket on Australian soil, all 68 of them.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/M1FW8dUPYq0?si=TKnQxWO2CELM5LI-" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/M1FW8dUPYq0?si=TKnQxWO2CELM5LI-</a>

A lot of Australian bunnies in there!
 ;D

The skill of Anderson's bowling is just breathtaking.
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #22911 on: May 16, 2024, 06:28:15 pm
Quote from: Ray K on May 16, 2024, 02:12:21 pm
Every James Anderson Test wicket on Australian soil, all 68 of them.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/M1FW8dUPYq0?si=TKnQxWO2CELM5LI-" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/M1FW8dUPYq0?si=TKnQxWO2CELM5LI-</a>

That's quite a haul.
Kekule

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #22912 on: May 16, 2024, 07:02:18 pm
Quote from: Ray K on May 16, 2024, 02:12:21 pm
Every James Anderson Test wicket on Australian soil, all 68 of them.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/M1FW8dUPYq0?si=TKnQxWO2CELM5LI-" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/M1FW8dUPYq0?si=TKnQxWO2CELM5LI-</a>

My favourites on that list.

Ricky Ponting first ball at Adelaide to leave them 0-2 after 5 balls. Worth staying up for!

Ryan Harris at Perth. Doesnt look like anything out of the ordinary in that package but it was immediately preceded by Mitchell Johnson sledging Anderson with Why are you chirping now mate? Youre not getting any wickets. I bet Ryan Harris was delighted with his team mate as he trudged off!
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #22913 on: May 16, 2024, 07:17:25 pm
Some random thoughts on that:

Chris Read was a great keeper wasnt he?!

Jimmy in 10/11 was untouchable (unless you were the edge of an Aussie cricketers bat).

In fact that 10/11 team must be on if Englands best ever. Just barely any weaknesses.

After that its hard to place the series. In England you can tell what year something is from very easily just from the familiarity of having seen so much of it. Here the names change. The scoreboard often doesnt, England toiling in Australia.

Great to see some classic Shane Watson LBWs again.

So many wickets from bowling a perfect length with a little bit of movement. Good bounce in the Aussie wickets and so hard to deal with.

Cheers for posting. :D
Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #22914 on: May 16, 2024, 07:32:24 pm
Jimmy Anderson's Best Test Figures! | 7-42 v West Indies 2017 | Lord's

The clip includes his 500th wicket, who would have thought he'd easily surpass that number and get to 700! Great commentary by Bumble.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/3N4Yx24pQ8Q?si=xyjL-0adhgukQNKT" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/3N4Yx24pQ8Q?si=xyjL-0adhgukQNKT</a>
Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #22915 on: Yesterday at 05:02:56 pm
Jofra Archer to make England return against Pakistan in the first T20 international on Wednesday

https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/13140720/jofra-archer-to-make-england-return-against-pakistan-in-first-t20-international-on-wednesday

Four match series so hopefully it won't peter out into a non event like some of these series do.

England v Pakistan - T20I Series

Wednesday, 22nd May 2024 18:30 - 1st T20I
Headingley, Leeds

Saturday, 25th May 2024 14:30 - 2nd T20I
Edgbaston, Birmingham

Tuesday, 28th May 2024 18:30 - 3rd T20I
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Thursday, 30th May 2024 18:30 - 4th T20I
The Kia Oval, London

Lisan Al Gaib

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #22916 on: Today at 01:43:46 pm
Looking like a washout at Headingley tonight

Jos Buttler talking about England learning from their mistakes of their ODI World Cup defence last year doesn't mean much when this is the only series they'll be playing before the T20 World Cup in conditions that are the polar opposite of what they'll be playing in for that.
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #22917 on: Today at 03:26:32 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 16, 2024, 07:17:25 pm
Some random thoughts on that:

Chris Read was a great keeper wasnt he?!

Jimmy in 10/11 was untouchable (unless you were the edge of an Aussie cricketers bat).

In fact that 10/11 team must be on if Englands best ever. Just barely any weaknesses.

After that its hard to place the series. In England you can tell what year something is from very easily just from the familiarity of having seen so much of it. Here the names change. The scoreboard often doesnt, England toiling in Australia.

Great to see some classic Shane Watson LBWs again.

So many wickets from bowling a perfect length with a little bit of movement. Good bounce in the Aussie wickets and so hard to deal with.

Cheers for posting. :D

Chris Read was brilliant.

And, yes, Jimmy reached a point around 2011 where batters were just counting down the balls until they got an unplayable one. I reckon if they survived 10 from him they were content. As a batter you'd be praying that he'd recently finished a spell when you went in.
