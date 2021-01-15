Not sure which report you're talking about, I haven't quoted from anything...?



It was a response to a post questioning why we wouldn't need annual vaccinations, and I suggested we would.



The Pfizer boss seems to agree with me:



Pfizer boss: Annual Covid jabs for years to come



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-59488848?at_medium=RSS&at_campaign=KARANGA



Think it might depend on the outcome of the "treat covid at home" pill. If it works, we have a good way of treating the majority of those who get medium-severity covid.I'm going out o a limb here, but I could see that there will only be a 4th booster for the extremely vulnerable (eg immunocompromised). For the rest of us, with Omicron being dominant, covid will become indestinguishable from a cold ("half of colds are covid"), and we we'll start treating it as such.Think someome from the government recently also said they'd now stock up on antiviral meds - that is to treat the ones who get seriously ill. (As opposed to buying more vaccines).