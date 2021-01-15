Why wouldn't you want Nanobots? In the movies they always repair bodies from the inside. I'm half Asian anyway, so I could live with Nanobots adding a bit Chinese, if it means I'm good for another 80 years from now...
Here's the link.https://www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Prawn crackers full of nanobots
people like big dick nick.
Obviously, things change. But, the original advice was to wait at least 6 months after your second dose. Omicron has been shown to be milder, so, unless there's a new, stronger variant, a single jab in the winter months (when you're more likely to catch it, and when there's more strain on the health services) seems logical.
Quick question My mum has had a pcr come back positive this morning and my dad has done two lateral flows both positive tooI was with them both last night for a short while but I had covid the end of November whats the deal with re-infection? Arent I immune for 3 months?
People will be likely to need to have annual Covid vaccinations for many years to come, the head of Pfizer has told the BBCDr Albert Bourla said he thought this would be needed to maintain a "very high level of protection".The UK has now secured an extra 114 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to be delivered over the next two years.A year ago the UK was the first country to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Not wanting to be an arse, but the bold bit comes from the same report as the data that sparked your reply. Cherry picking one piece of information while ignoring another - in the same report - doesnt seem logical to me?
Honestly feels like 1/2 people now have covid. I reckon if everyone tested right now for it it would be a staggering amount of people...Really hoping this ends up as a positive and we have a great immunity from it whatever variant comes around.
Not sure which report you're talking about, I haven't quoted from anything...?It was a response to a post questioning why we wouldn't need annual vaccinations, and I suggested we would. The Pfizer boss seems to agree with me:Pfizer boss: Annual Covid jabs for years to comehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-59488848?at_medium=RSS&at_campaign=KARANGA
Half of all people with a cold have omicron
lets hope that the final destination of this bloody awful disease.
Does feel like we're coming out of the dark at last.
Here's a fella that works for a company called Pfizer - not sure what they do, but he seems to think annual vaccines are likely..........Pfizer boss: Annual Covid jabs for years to comehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-59488848?at_medium=RSS&at_campaign=KARANGA
cheers Jill, I guess it's pot luck which ones you get then as the ones I have received from there are the nose and throat ones
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Does the UK have a policy on incoming travellers who have been vaccinated with three different vaccine types? A friend of mine may need to go back to UK, but 1st dose was AZ, 2nd was Pfizer and booster was Moderna.
I might have the same ones as yours then this time. The other ones I collected from work, maybe it's just essential workers who get the other ones.
My lad got given the nasal ones by his school, he's only just around his 90 days since he had covid, so I nicked them for me to use
