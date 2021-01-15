« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67400 on: Yesterday at 11:26:42 pm
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 11:25:46 pm
Why wouldn't you want Nanobots? In the movies they always repair bodies from the inside. I'm half Asian anyway, so I could live with Nanobots adding a bit Chinese, if it means I'm good for another 80 years from now... ;)
When will they invent the nanobot to exterminate nits!
Wabaloolah@xmas

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67401 on: Yesterday at 11:29:48 pm
Quote from: Once in Royal David's jillc on Yesterday at 06:03:29 pm
Here's the link.

https://www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests
cheers Jill, I guess it's pot luck which ones you get then as the ones I have received from there are the nose and throat ones
Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67402 on: Yesterday at 11:31:02 pm
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Yesterday at 11:16:57 pm
Prawn crackers full of nanobots  ;D

Not full enough. They never fill you up.
djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67403 on: Yesterday at 11:39:16 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:07:08 pm
Obviously, things change.  But, the original advice was to wait at least 6 months after your second dose.  Omicron has been shown to be milder, so, unless there's a new, stronger variant, a single jab in the winter months (when you're more likely to catch it, and when there's more strain on the health services) seems logical.
Not wanting to be an arse, but the bold bit comes from the same report as the data that sparked your reply. Cherry picking one piece of information while ignoring another - in the same report - doesnt seem logical to me?
LiamG

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67404 on: Today at 07:43:04 am
Quick question

My mum has had a pcr come back positive this morning and my dad has done two lateral flows both positive too

I was with them both last night for a short while but I had covid the end of November whats the deal with re-infection? Arent I immune for 3 months?
thejbs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67405 on: Today at 08:21:05 am
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 07:43:04 am
Quick question

My mum has had a pcr come back positive this morning and my dad has done two lateral flows both positive too

I was with them both last night for a short while but I had covid the end of November whats the deal with re-infection? Arent I immune for 3 months?

Not definitely, but most likely. 3months to 5 years are the estimates. My mate was the same as you. Managed to be in the same household as 3 infected people for a week but wasnt reinfected after having it two months earlier.
Red-Soldier

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67406 on: Today at 08:48:34 am
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Yesterday at 10:00:15 pm


Quote from: Jolly Elf? on Yesterday at 10:12:40 pm


Here's a fella that works for a company called Pfizer - not sure what they do, but he seems to think annual vaccines are likely..........

Pfizer boss: Annual Covid jabs for years to come

Quote
People will be likely to need to have annual Covid vaccinations for many years to come, the head of Pfizer has told the BBC

Dr Albert Bourla said he thought this would be needed to maintain a "very high level of protection".

The UK has now secured an extra 114 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to be delivered over the next two years.

A year ago the UK was the first country to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-59488848?at_medium=RSS&at_campaign=KARANGA
Red-Soldier

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67407 on: Today at 08:53:56 am
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 11:39:16 pm
Not wanting to be an arse, but the bold bit comes from the same report as the data that sparked your reply. Cherry picking one piece of information while ignoring another - in the same report - doesnt seem logical to me?

Not sure which report you're talking about, I haven't quoted from anything...?

It was a response to a post questioning why we wouldn't need annual vaccinations, and I suggested we would.

The Pfizer boss seems to agree with me:

Pfizer boss: Annual Covid jabs for years to come

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-59488848?at_medium=RSS&at_campaign=KARANGA
PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67408 on: Today at 08:59:30 am
So it's a covid Christmas from my household. Oddly, mrs F shows -ve on LFT but +ve on PCR.
The rest of us started with a faint line one day then a big fat one the next day. 
Mrs F is asymptomatic, the rest of us have winter colds symptoms.
UntouchableLuis

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67409 on: Today at 09:12:06 am
Honestly feels like 1/2 people now have covid. I reckon if everyone tested right now for it it would be a staggering amount of people...

Really hoping this ends up as a positive and we have a great immunity from it whatever variant comes around.
TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67410 on: Today at 09:14:56 am
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 09:12:06 am
Honestly feels like 1/2 people now have covid. I reckon if everyone tested right now for it it would be a staggering amount of people...

Really hoping this ends up as a positive and we have a great immunity from it whatever variant comes around.
Half of all people with a cold have omicron lets hope that the final destination of this bloody awful disease.
Jolly Elf?

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67411 on: Today at 09:16:48 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:53:56 am
Not sure which report you're talking about, I haven't quoted from anything...?

It was a response to a post questioning why we wouldn't need annual vaccinations, and I suggested we would.

The Pfizer boss seems to agree with me:

Pfizer boss: Annual Covid jabs for years to come

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-59488848?at_medium=RSS&at_campaign=KARANGA

That's fair enough if that turns out to be the case. Sorry I was just being pedantic about your logic which read to me - and apologies if I misunderstood - that if a year is fine for the flu, it must be fine for Covid.
Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67412 on: Today at 09:24:35 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:14:56 am
Half of all people with a cold have omicron lets hope that the final destination of this bloody awful disease.

Does feel like we're coming out of the dark at last.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67413 on: Today at 09:26:38 am
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on Today at 09:24:35 am
Does feel like we're coming out of the dark at last.

Feel a bit more optimistic but we should have a better idea at the end of January - and the days will be longer by then as well.
Happy Craig'mas

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67414 on: Today at 09:36:34 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:48:34 am
Here's a fella that works for a company called Pfizer - not sure what they do, but he seems to think annual vaccines are likely..........

Pfizer boss: Annual Covid jabs for years to come

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-59488848?at_medium=RSS&at_campaign=KARANGA

Little difference is hes in about at some time in the future. You said youre not having another one again for a year.

So unless youve a quote from the fella saying this last one is the last youll need and its now a yearly vaccine then that quote is quite meaningless.
TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67415 on: Today at 09:48:19 am
China invokes lockdown in Xian ahead of the Winter Olympics.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-china-59743487
Once in Royal David's jillc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67416 on: Today at 10:02:32 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Yesterday at 11:29:48 pm
cheers Jill, I guess it's pot luck which ones you get then as the ones I have received from there are the nose and throat ones

I might have the same ones as yours then this time. The other ones I collected from work, maybe it's just essential workers who get the other ones.
west_london_red-nosed-reindeer

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67417 on: Today at 10:08:41 am
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 07:43:04 am
Quick question

My mum has had a pcr come back positive this morning and my dad has done two lateral flows both positive too

I was with them both last night for a short while but I had covid the end of November whats the deal with re-infection? Arent I immune for 3 months?

No, you can catch Omicron after you have had Delta although it tends to be less severe. You probably had Delta in November but theres a good chance your parents have Omicron.
redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67418 on: Today at 11:08:45 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:27:54 pm
Does the UK have a policy on incoming travellers who have been vaccinated with three different vaccine types? A friend of mine may need to go back to UK, but 1st dose was AZ, 2nd was Pfizer and booster was Moderna.

No, afaik the vaccines need to be approved in the UK, the combination is not important.
Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67419 on: Today at 11:13:07 am
Quote from: Once in Royal David's jillc on Today at 10:02:32 am
I might have the same ones as yours then this time. The other ones I collected from work, maybe it's just essential workers who get the other ones.

My lad got given the nasal ones by his school, he's only just around his 90 days since he had covid, so I nicked them for me to use ;)
Once in Royal David's jillc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67420 on: Today at 11:14:49 am
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on Today at 11:13:07 am
My lad got given the nasal ones by his school, he's only just around his 90 days since he had covid, so I nicked them for me to use ;)

That doesn't surprise me.  ;D
redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67421 on: Today at 11:14:59 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:53:56 am
Not sure which report you're talking about, I haven't quoted from anything...?

It was a response to a post questioning why we wouldn't need annual vaccinations, and I suggested we would.

The Pfizer boss seems to agree with me:

Pfizer boss: Annual Covid jabs for years to come

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-59488848?at_medium=RSS&at_campaign=KARANGA

Think it might depend on the outcome of the "treat covid at home" pill. If it works, we have a good way of treating the majority of those who get medium-severity covid.

I'm going out o  a limb here, but I could see that there will only be a 4th booster for the extremely vulnerable (eg immunocompromised). For the rest of us, with Omicron being dominant, covid will become indestinguishable from a cold ("half of colds are covid"), and we we'll start treating it as such.

Think someome from the government recently also said they'd now stock up on antiviral meds - that is to treat the ones who get seriously ill. (As opposed to buying more vaccines).
