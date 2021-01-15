It's data gained from the UK's yellow card scheme where adverse effects or deaths are reported if someone received the vaccine around the same time. It does not mean they have died from the vaccine however but this is something the anti-vax dickheads have been clinging on as proof that the vaccine kills people. The yellow card scheme is also open to abuse as well as anyone is able to write a report.



Yes, it's the same as the website called OpenVAERS, which antivax wankers in the states cling to like it's the gospel. From my understanding of it, it works exactly like you describe, but the kicker being that literally anyone can go on there and leave a report. So, a bit like leaving a dodgy review on Amazon despite you not having actually bought the product, or opening a Wiki page and writing a lot of bollocks, and we all know how people treat wiki like it's a bastion of knowledge, right.