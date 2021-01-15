« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1563 1564 1565 1566 1567 [1568]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2252014 times)

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,850
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62680 on: Yesterday at 09:25:25 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:20:32 pm
Utter bastards are sending this fake consent form out to schools. Its from a convincing NHS address.

Some schools have sent out by mistake. Please warn anyone who might need warning. The utter bastards




Shouldn't this attempt at misleading the school be investigated by whoever is responsible for national cyber security.

It has all the hallmarks of a state sponsored attempt to cause mischief.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,117
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62681 on: Yesterday at 09:27:28 pm »
Don't think this is state sponsored. Unless you're counting Alice's Wonderland as a state.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,659
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62682 on: Yesterday at 09:27:54 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:25:25 pm
Shouldn't this attempt at misleading the school be investigated by whoever is responsible for national cyber security.

It has all the hallmarks of a state sponsored attempt to cause mischief.
USFOR THEM is the rumour
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,551
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62683 on: Yesterday at 10:59:57 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:20:32 pm
Utter bastards are sending this fake consent form out to schools. Its from a convincing NHS address.

Some schools have sent out by mistake. Please warn anyone who might need warning. The utter bastards



The Antivaxxer Cult at it again, I take it?
Logged

Online Joff

  • WE GO AGAIN. Has also officially given up.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,723
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62684 on: Today at 01:00:50 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:20:32 pm
Utter bastards are sending this fake consent form out to schools. Its from a convincing NHS address.

Some schools have sent out by mistake. Please warn anyone who might need warning. The utter bastards




The kicker is the last line... as if you keeping the form to prove that you couldn't sue the vaccine companies would be a thing 🤣

It would obviously be kept by the goverment/vaccine company.
Very obviously fake, even taking away the absolute bollocks that is printed all over it.
Logged
Yum.

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,389
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62685 on: Today at 01:07:37 am »
They missed a third column of boxes with "Debunked" at the top where you can put a check mark for every claim on that list that has already been debunked. Would be quite a lot of boxes to fill...
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,217
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62686 on: Today at 02:39:40 am »
Quote from: Joff on Today at 01:00:50 am
The kicker is the last line... as if you keeping the form to prove that you couldn't sue the vaccine companies would be a thing 🤣

It would obviously be kept by the goverment/vaccine company.
Very obviously fake, even taking away the absolute bollocks that is printed all over it.
Also it's an "NHS" document yet the link at the bottom is to a CDC government website, i.e. the US. The NHS would have a link to their own links if it were issued by them
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,117
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62687 on: Today at 06:14:35 am »
Are the basic stats ( 1 in whatever ) correct?
Clearly the claim that the real figure might be ten times higher is fiction.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,572
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62688 on: Today at 06:53:20 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:14:35 am
Are the basic stats ( 1 in whatever ) correct?
Clearly the claim that the real figure might be ten times higher is fiction.

It's data gained from the UK's yellow card scheme where adverse effects or deaths are reported if someone received the vaccine around the same time. It does not mean they have died from the vaccine however but this is something the anti-vax dickheads have been clinging on as proof that the vaccine kills people. The yellow card scheme is also open to abuse as well as anyone is able to write a report.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,087
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62689 on: Today at 07:10:36 am »
Quote from: Joff on Today at 01:00:50 am
The kicker is the last line... as if you keeping the form to prove that you couldn't sue the vaccine companies would be a thing 🤣

It would obviously be kept by the goverment/vaccine company.
Very obviously fake, even taking away the absolute bollocks that is printed all over it.

Plenty of people would be taken in by that though, they'll be that focused on the content and the big NHS at the top they won't fully read the whole document . Think about it, the utter c*nt who created it didn't notice use of the word clinician which I've only ever heard on US TV shows nor the reference to the CDC, so it is highly likely that a lot of parents will miss the same thing.
Logged

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,551
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62690 on: Today at 08:06:30 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:53:20 am
It's data gained from the UK's yellow card scheme where adverse effects or deaths are reported if someone received the vaccine around the same time. It does not mean they have died from the vaccine however but this is something the anti-vax dickheads have been clinging on as proof that the vaccine kills people. The yellow card scheme is also open to abuse as well as anyone is able to write a report.
Yes, it's the same as the website called OpenVAERS, which antivax wankers in the states cling to like it's the gospel. From my understanding of it, it works exactly like you describe, but the kicker being that literally anyone can go on there and leave a report. So, a bit like leaving a dodgy review on Amazon despite you not having actually bought the product, or opening a Wiki page and writing a lot of bollocks, and we all know how people treat wiki like it's a bastion of knowledge, right.
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,366
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62691 on: Today at 08:16:37 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 07:45:52 pm
incredible, been running folding@home since whoever in here mentioned it about a year ago. great to see it's getting valuable funding.

would be happy to take part in the trial if it ever reaches the UK. give me all the drugs.  :)

I got a shock when the bill came in though - 50% up in usage from absolutely caning desktop and laptop. ;D

Sounds like they're hoping for another big bump in people doing it as they do the pre-clinical trials.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."
Pages: 1 ... 1563 1564 1565 1566 1567 [1568]   Go Up
« previous next »
 