Feyenoord is turning into a great game. Basically keeping my team low aged and massive fund being raised as a result. Now got 4 wonderkids (including 2 dutch ones) in my team. Making huge amounts of money, balance last at £156million. That's after upgrading the training facilities twice and the youth facilities to as good as it can possibly be. Consistently making the quarter finals of the Champions League and was 7 minutes from a Semi Final last season.The only issue with a few changes every summer is that is disrupts my team and flow and I can often start badly. I was 16 points behind 1st place before winning every game but 2 in the second half of the season and winning the league.The best part of my save is Mourinho taking over an Ajax team that had just won the league (they won by 1 point over me) and dragging them to defensive route one football and he got sacked after 7 months sitting in 8th position. I made sure a couple games before he went, when I faced them, I highlighted how he should be doing better and added "Specialist in failure" to the comments.