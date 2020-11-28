« previous next »
Football Manager Series

Offline Elzar

Re: Football Manager Series
November 28, 2020, 06:33:45 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline CheshireDave

Re: Football Manager Series
November 29, 2020, 10:32:50 pm
Yeah - thought it might! Was useless.

They seem to have fixed a few other things I noticed which were not working too.

In FM20 I would score direct free kicks for fun. But I don't think I can remember more than 1 direct free kick goal this year and I am 2 and half seasons into a save.

Still playing as Dortmund. Built a team which is nailed on to win the Bundesliga. First two seasons won it easily. Haaland scored 51 goals in all comps last year and 36 in 32 in the league. Real Madrid have unsettled him though and now he's saying he's off unless we challenge for the CL. Reached the quarters twice now and been smashed by English opposition both times. Going to have one more crack at the CL and if I we get nowhere near again I will probably put the save on hold and start a new game with someone else.
Offline Wullie160975

Re: Football Manager Series
November 30, 2020, 05:42:48 pm
I have him playing as AP - Support in a midfield 3 with a DLP- Defend (Henderson/Wijnaldum/Keita) and DLP- Support (Fabinho/Henderson/Wijnaldum).
Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: Football Manager Series
December 1, 2020, 09:48:19 am
Quote from: Wullie160975
I have him playing as AP - Support in a midfield 3 with a DLP- Defend (Henderson/Wijnaldum/Keita) and DLP- Support (Fabinho/Henderson/Wijnaldum).

I stumbled across playing him as a AP and seems to have unlocked him - regularly getting one assist per game now :)

Now to sort Mane/Jota/Firmino
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Football Manager Series
December 16, 2020, 04:48:08 pm
Is the new one any good then?
Online Jake

Re: Football Manager Series
December 17, 2020, 12:13:02 am
Yeah it's nice and slick, I like it.
Offline Something Worse

Re: Football Manager Series
December 17, 2020, 02:54:04 am
They seem to have fixed a lot of the weirdly annoying stuff. That goes a long way. Jota scores a lot. That goes a long way.

I still think they underrate our players.
Quote from: Trendisdestiny
Offline Lycan

Re: Football Manager Series
December 24, 2020, 10:37:45 am
Hope they bring a patch out to sort out the GK's. They are dreadful on this game. Just stand there half the time watching the ball sail past them. >:(
Offline Lycan

Re: Football Manager Series
December 24, 2020, 10:39:51 am
Quote from: Something Worse
Quote from: Something Worse on December 17, 2020, 02:54:04 am
They seem to have fixed a lot of the weirdly annoying stuff. That goes a long way. Jota scores a lot. That goes a long way.

I still think they underrate our players.

Well, the original creators of this series are the Collier brothers. Two massive Evertonians. Not sure they have much input in the game these days though.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Football Manager Series
January 5, 2021, 11:01:48 pm
Finally won the league with Blackburn tonight in my 6th season. Sebastiano Esposito is a ridiculous striker.
Offline Something Worse

Re: Football Manager Series
January 6, 2021, 11:37:29 pm
Started a Barcelona game to try and rebuild them once you get Messi's insane wages off the books - what a mess.

Injuries to Dembele, Griezmann and Phil meant I needed to bring in an attacking reinforcement with about 11 pence to spend.

Enter the Divock. 9 goals in 7, top of the league, beat Liverpool at the Nou Camp. Easy money.
Quote from: Trendisdestiny
Offline alonsoisared

Re: Football Manager Series
January 6, 2021, 11:46:12 pm
Started with Bayer Leverkusen as a completely random one, never had a save as successful ;D

Won the league and europe league in my first season, German super cup and european super cup at the start of my second season. 4 points behind Bayern at Christmas in my second season and safely into the last 16 of the champions league. It's all going pear shaped soon surely
Offline Elzar

Re: Football Manager Series
January 7, 2021, 08:16:00 am
Feyenoord is turning into a great game. Basically keeping my team low aged and massive  fund being raised as a result. Now got 4 wonderkids (including 2 dutch ones) in my team. Making huge amounts of money, balance last at £156million. That's after upgrading the training facilities twice and the youth facilities to as good as it can possibly be. Consistently making the quarter finals of the Champions League and was 7 minutes from a Semi Final last season.

The only issue with a few changes every summer is that is disrupts my team and flow and I can often start badly. I was 16 points behind 1st place before winning every game but 2  in the second half of the season and winning the league.

The best part of my save is Mourinho taking over an Ajax team that had just won the league (they won by 1 point over me) and dragging them to defensive route one football and he got sacked after 7 months sitting in 8th position.  I made sure a couple games before he went, when I faced them, I highlighted how he should be doing better and added "Specialist in failure" to the comments. :wave :wave :wave
Offline Something Worse

Re: Football Manager Series
January 10, 2021, 12:55:03 am
Quote from: Something Worse
Quote from: Something Worse on January  6, 2021, 11:37:29 pm
Started a Barcelona game to try and rebuild them once you get Messi's insane wages off the books - what a mess.

Injuries to Dembele, Griezmann and Phil meant I needed to bring in an attacking reinforcement with about 11 pence to spend.

Enter the Divock. 9 goals in 7, top of the league, beat Liverpool at the Nou Camp. Easy money.

38 in 40 for Divock as my battered squad of mediocre cloggers scraped a treble.

Out with the deadwood - Griezmann, Coutinho, Busquets, Messi, Umtiti, Alba, Firpo.

In with the new generation - Alaba (50k a week less than Alba!), Foden, Chukwueze, Garcia, Camavinga, Neves, Greenwood and Esposito (thanks Andy)

The youngsters are almost a team in themselves - Fati, Pedri, Todibo, Moriba plus a couple more who probably aren't quite good enough but can do the job.
Quote from: Trendisdestiny
Offline Garrus

Re: Football Manager Series
February 23, 2021, 10:13:23 am
The new update has brought Moukoko into the game and safe to say he is pretty special:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NaXnya-1Rx0
Offline ...

Re: Football Manager Series
February 23, 2021, 12:22:19 pm
Quote from: Garrus
Quote from: Garrus on February 23, 2021, 10:13:23 am
The new update has brought Moukoko into the game and safe to say he is pretty special:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NaXnya-1Rx0

It's out? Time to play this again then!
Offline Garrus

Re: Football Manager Series
February 23, 2021, 12:36:47 pm
Quote from: ...
Quote from: ... on February 23, 2021, 12:22:19 pm
It's out? Time to play this again then!
We're blessed with CBs in the game as the long term injuries to Virgil and Joe aren't in since they happened during this season!
Online Jake

Re: Football Manager Series
February 23, 2021, 05:30:53 pm
I may have to start a Dortmund save
Offline Something Worse

Re: Football Manager Series
February 23, 2021, 08:01:58 pm
He looks good but he's not getting in my West Brom team ahead of 35 goal monster Karlan Grant
Quote from: Trendisdestiny
Offline klopptopia

Re: Football Manager Series
February 23, 2021, 08:02:20 pm
Quote from: Garrus
Quote from: Garrus on February 23, 2021, 10:13:23 am
The new update has brought Moukoko into the game and safe to say he is pretty special:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NaXnya-1Rx0

poor mans tonton zola
Offline ToneLa

Re: Football Manager Series
February 27, 2021, 09:07:55 am
Little hack that lets you perve at the stadiums properly.

You know at the end of the match? When your little manager fella lifts his arms in celebration at battering Everton

Press F2 to take you back home, then click Continue to go back into the match

The UI will now be hidden, and the camera panning around the stadium with unblocked views
Online Welshred

Re: Football Manager Series
February 27, 2021, 09:12:58 am
Does anyone have any decent tactics? I'm struggling to find something consistent
Offline ToneLa

Re: Football Manager Series
February 27, 2021, 11:06:36 am
Quote from: Welshred
Quote from: Welshred on February 27, 2021, 09:12:58 am
Does anyone have any decent tactics? I'm struggling to find something consistent

 Knap does the best. Preaching Blues for example
https://www.fmscout.com/f-knap-tactics-for-fm21.html

Like Preaching Blues. There's sound tactical decisions behind it, FM is a game of players and roles, don't get too obsessed with things like partnership lines, if a tactic isn't working consider a different player for the role before changing the role

My steady tactic is a back four with ball playing CBs and a DM holding position, the midfield is actually two Mezzalas allowed to roam from position and Inside Fowards set to cut inside, on Slightly More Direct passing this creates chances, I prefer my striker to be an AF who Moves Into Channels, but chose an AF because the role makes them chase down balls and can even press decently, and they can create opportunities with layoffs as well as score

I tend to have one steady / defensive tactic, a very high Tempo one where one of the midfielders becomes an Attacking Midfielder to create for the striker, and typically a mental experimental tactic, usually two strikers. There is no failure in FM but the failure to adapt!
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: Football Manager Series
March 1, 2021, 06:24:20 pm
Quote from: Garrus
Quote from: Garrus on February 23, 2021, 12:36:47 pm
We're blessed with CBs in the game as the long term injuries to Virgil and Joe aren't in since they happened during this season!

I've been able to play Henderson and Fabinho in midfield, it's a brave new world.
Offline Wullie160975

Re: Football Manager Series
March 1, 2021, 07:39:45 pm
Has anyone come across this before where a team is wearing 2 strips?



I assume it's a bug :D
Online Welshred

Re: Football Manager Series
Yesterday at 09:26:15 pm
Ok so VAR and offside, has anyone ever had a goal NOT be disallowed following a VAR check? Every single goal that I've seen on the game that's gone to VAR has ended up being disallowed.
Offline Garrus

Re: Football Manager Series
Today at 04:41:32 am
Quote from: Welshred
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:26:15 pm
Ok so VAR and offside, has anyone ever had a goal NOT be disallowed following a VAR check? Every single goal that I've seen on the game that's gone to VAR has ended up being disallowed.
It's been the case since VAR was introduced in the game. Just far too predictable when it comes up.

VAR check for a foul on the edge of the box = free kick.
VAR check for a foul in the box = penalty.
VAR check for a goal = offside/foul.

Although theoretically I suppose, VAR is checking all goals in the background without the specific text coming up for goals that are allowed.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Football Manager Series
Today at 10:48:49 am
Quote from: Welshred
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:26:15 pm
Ok so VAR and offside, has anyone ever had a goal NOT be disallowed following a VAR check? Every single goal that I've seen on the game that's gone to VAR has ended up being disallowed.

it's a bug
