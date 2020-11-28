Started a Barcelona game to try and rebuild them once you get Messi's insane wages off the books - what a mess.
Injuries to Dembele, Griezmann and Phil meant I needed to bring in an attacking reinforcement with about 11 pence to spend.
Enter the Divock. 9 goals in 7, top of the league, beat Liverpool at the Nou Camp. Easy money.
38 in 40 for Divock as my battered squad of mediocre cloggers scraped a treble.
Out with the deadwood - Griezmann, Coutinho, Busquets, Messi, Umtiti, Alba, Firpo.
In with the new generation - Alaba (50k a week less than Alba!), Foden, Chukwueze, Garcia, Camavinga, Neves, Greenwood and Esposito (thanks Andy)
The youngsters are almost a team in themselves - Fati, Pedri, Todibo, Moriba plus a couple more who probably aren't quite good enough but can do the job.