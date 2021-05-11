« previous next »
Football Manager Series

Re: Football Manager Series
May 11, 2021, 06:23:02 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on May  9, 2021, 10:27:54 pm
Anyone know any particularly good deals for this? Best one I can see is CD Keys for about £26 or (for some reason) Waford FC's club shop for £23 with postage :D

Usually goes on sale after the season, I'd wait a couple weeks

it's on Gamepass though which is cheapest (and you can mod the Gamepass version the same way)
Re: Football Manager Series
May 25, 2021, 10:02:44 am
Started a game as England u21 to waste some time.

Playing Gibraltar and Malta is a bit of a laugh. Won 11-0 vs Malta with 78 shots on goal. 14-0 vs Gibraltar with 57 shots on goals. Also beat Bulgaria 6-0 and they didn't even have a shot all game.

Re: Football Manager Series
May 29, 2021, 02:51:27 pm
 ;D it might be a hilariously difficult to do the San Marino playthrough (you have to mod it to do it these days) while also managing the Gibraltar national team

Find it funny when people say it's easy. Then they say they're managing City or Real Madrid..
Re: Football Manager Series
May 29, 2021, 05:08:28 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on May 29, 2021, 02:51:27 pm
;D it might be a hilariously difficult to do the San Marino playthrough (you have to mod it to do it these days) while also managing the Gibraltar national team

Find it funny when people say it's easy. Then they say they're managing City or Real Madrid..

Is that the one where you start as that San Marinan team in the 4th div of Italy, that only make San Marinan players, and try and win the top div, or something like that?
Re: Football Manager Series
May 29, 2021, 05:54:05 pm
Quote from: Jake on May 29, 2021, 05:08:28 pm
Is that the one where you start as that San Marinan team in the 4th div of Italy, that only make San Marinan players, and try and win the top div, or something like that?

yeah. Fucking solid.

The challenge is two-fold looking to achieve domestic success in the Italian leagues with a Sammarise club whilst also developing exciting players who can help lift the National Team up. Throughout the save I'll be focusing on a number of 'achievements' listed below as a measure of success.

Rules
1. No save scumming
2. No custom tactics - everything will be designed by myself (this includes abusing set pieces)
3. I will start with no coaching/managerial experience and will need to complete my badges along the way
4. I won't start as the San Marino national coach and will apply for the job off my merit
5. If I am sacked by the club/national team I will have to wait until I am re-employed by them


https://fm-base.co.uk/threads/the-great-san-marino-challenge.165226/

Re: Football Manager Series
Yesterday at 04:30:31 am
I think a lot of the San Marino players that come through will likely have Italian citizenship too. If you get a world beater there's a chance he never plays for your NT.
Re: Football Manager Series
Today at 03:51:00 pm
Quote from: Garrus on April  3, 2021, 04:41:32 am
It's been the case since VAR was introduced in the game. Just far too predictable when it comes up.

VAR check for a foul on the edge of the box = free kick.
VAR check for a foul in the box = penalty.
VAR check for a goal = offside/foul.

Although theoretically I suppose, VAR is checking all goals in the background without the specific text coming up for goals that are allowed.
I had one incident where VAR checked for a penalty for a foul inside the box but the tackle looked clean and they ended up giving a corner instead. It was against me so I didn't complain but it was the only time VAR didn't confirm what the on field ref gave.
Re: Football Manager Series
Today at 03:57:25 pm
If anyone is looking for wonderkids, poaching Liam Delano from City is easy at the start of the game and then there's this Italian kid named Willy Gnonto who plays for Zurich and is a monster.

I started with a year off and then evaluated available jobs. Took Sunderland who were still in League 1, as the choice was between them and Cardiff who got relegated from the Championship.

League 1 was piss easy though, Championship was a bit harder and I entered January 8th in the table (which the board were content with as the expectation was to avoid relegation) but we finished the season brilliantly and got an automatic promotion spot on the final day from the hands of Nottingham Forest.

Now in the Prem, while the expectation is that I will finish 20th, I find myself in 4th place with 33 points after 15 games. Board asked me to change expectations which I declined as the game is too stupid when you raise expectations. I don't think we'll finish top four but I am targeting 55 points for our first season back in the Prem.
