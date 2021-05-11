If anyone is looking for wonderkids, poaching Liam Delano from City is easy at the start of the game and then there's this Italian kid named Willy Gnonto who plays for Zurich and is a monster.



I started with a year off and then evaluated available jobs. Took Sunderland who were still in League 1, as the choice was between them and Cardiff who got relegated from the Championship.



League 1 was piss easy though, Championship was a bit harder and I entered January 8th in the table (which the board were content with as the expectation was to avoid relegation) but we finished the season brilliantly and got an automatic promotion spot on the final day from the hands of Nottingham Forest.



Now in the Prem, while the expectation is that I will finish 20th, I find myself in 4th place with 33 points after 15 games. Board asked me to change expectations which I declined as the game is too stupid when you raise expectations. I don't think we'll finish top four but I am targeting 55 points for our first season back in the Prem.