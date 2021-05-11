Is that the one where you start as that San Marinan team in the 4th div of Italy, that only make San Marinan players, and try and win the top div, or something like that?



yeah. Fucking solid.The challenge is two-fold looking to achieve domestic success in the Italian leagues with a Sammarise club whilst also developing exciting players who can help lift the National Team up. Throughout the save I'll be focusing on a number of 'achievements' listed below as a measure of success.Rules1. No save scumming2. No custom tactics - everything will be designed by myself (this includes abusing set pieces)3. I will start with no coaching/managerial experience and will need to complete my badges along the way4. I won't start as the San Marino national coach and will apply for the job off my merit5. If I am sacked by the club/national team I will have to wait until I am re-employed by them