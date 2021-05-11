« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: Football Manager Series  (Read 12783 times)

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,396
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #240 on: May 11, 2021, 06:23:02 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on May  9, 2021, 10:27:54 pm
Anyone know any particularly good deals for this? Best one I can see is CD Keys for about £26 or (for some reason) Waford FC's club shop for £23 with postage :D

Usually goes on sale after the season, I'd wait a couple weeks

it's on Gamepass though which is cheapest (and you can mod the Gamepass version the same way)
« Last Edit: May 11, 2021, 06:26:14 pm by ToneLa »
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,025
  • Bam!
Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #241 on: May 25, 2021, 10:02:44 am »
Started a game as England u21 to waste some time.

Playing Gibraltar and Malta is a bit of a laugh. Won 11-0 vs Malta with 78 shots on goal. 14-0 vs Gibraltar with 57 shots on goals. Also beat Bulgaria 6-0 and they didn't even have a shot all game.

Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,396
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #242 on: May 29, 2021, 02:51:27 pm »
 ;D it might be a hilariously difficult to do the San Marino playthrough (you have to mod it to do it these days) while also managing the Gibraltar national team

Find it funny when people say it's easy. Then they say they're managing City or Real Madrid..
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,365
  • Fuck VAR
Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #243 on: May 29, 2021, 05:08:28 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on May 29, 2021, 02:51:27 pm
;D it might be a hilariously difficult to do the San Marino playthrough (you have to mod it to do it these days) while also managing the Gibraltar national team

Find it funny when people say it's easy. Then they say they're managing City or Real Madrid..

Is that the one where you start as that San Marinan team in the 4th div of Italy, that only make San Marinan players, and try and win the top div, or something like that?
Logged
Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR!

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,396
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #244 on: May 29, 2021, 05:54:05 pm »
Quote from: Jake on May 29, 2021, 05:08:28 pm
Is that the one where you start as that San Marinan team in the 4th div of Italy, that only make San Marinan players, and try and win the top div, or something like that?

yeah. Fucking solid.

The challenge is two-fold looking to achieve domestic success in the Italian leagues with a Sammarise club whilst also developing exciting players who can help lift the National Team up. Throughout the save I'll be focusing on a number of 'achievements' listed below as a measure of success.

Rules
1. No save scumming
2. No custom tactics - everything will be designed by myself (this includes abusing set pieces)
3. I will start with no coaching/managerial experience and will need to complete my badges along the way
4. I won't start as the San Marino national coach and will apply for the job off my merit
5. If I am sacked by the club/national team I will have to wait until I am re-employed by them


https://fm-base.co.uk/threads/the-great-san-marino-challenge.165226/

Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #245 on: Today at 04:30:31 am »
I think a lot of the San Marino players that come through will likely have Italian citizenship too. If you get a world beater there's a chance he never plays for your NT.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 