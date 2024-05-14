« previous next »
Author Topic: Curtis Jones  (Read 597217 times)

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6320 on: May 14, 2024, 05:07:10 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on May 14, 2024, 04:55:04 pm
Theres been a weird animus against him for a while though.

Maybe something to do with him being local and not in the same class as his predecessors like Fowler, Gerrard and Trent?

Hes become the poster boy for nobhead fans who need someone to blame for a bad result.

I try not to read social media but sometimes it cant be avoided, the sheer levels of grief he gets for simply being on the field is nuts. It feels like they tend to think he gets away with being shite because hes local. It doesnt seem to occur to them that he isnt shite and he isnt doing things wrong when they micro analyse his every move. There were similar things said about Gini, Henderson and Keita when they were here.

Fans could do well to grasp what Klopp wants from his midfielders and realise just how taxing and difficult it is. Its not a glamorous role in a Klopp side.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6321 on: May 14, 2024, 05:50:12 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on May 14, 2024, 04:51:44 pm
Was having a great season till the injurely. Has been largely ineffective since but he's not alone in that.

Curtis is well worth his place in the squad and has the capability to get better. He does have a bit of arrogance on the ball that we need to see more often.

Not sure why people are so keen to get rid as if he is on huge money taking up a non-HG spot.

If he can stay fit he'll hit the ground running next season hopefully.

He can pass, tackle and can chip in with a goal.

Not sure why he gets picked on.

Maybe if he did some step overs people would like him?
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6322 on: May 14, 2024, 05:58:24 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on May 14, 2024, 04:51:44 pm
Was having a great season till the injurely. Has been largely ineffective since but he's not alone in that.

Curtis is well worth his place in the squad and has the capability to get better. He does have a bit of arrogance on the ball that we need to see more often.

Not sure why people are so keen to get rid as if he is on huge money taking up a non-HG spot.

Problem is the same cycle is repeating. He'll be playing boss, key part of the team and then he's injured for a month or two. Comes back and is sluggish and shite for a while and gets stick. Then he gets his eye back in and is playing great again and then gets injured again.

He's the midfield Konate. We've really needed him to stay fit the last few seasons, had he done so then he's the Gini replacement. Gini wasn't always consistent himself, but he was consistently fit.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6323 on: May 14, 2024, 06:04:01 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on May 14, 2024, 05:50:12 pm
If he can stay fit he'll hit the ground running next season hopefully.

He can pass, tackle and can chip in with a goal.

Not sure why he gets picked on.

Maybe if he did some step overs people would like him?

He's played 85 PL games. goals 7 & assists 5, hardly inspiring figures. I don't rate Jone highly as when I watch him play I have to wonder what he actually did. As a Scouser I love seeing one of our lads doing well but for me he's one of those players who is easy on the eye, has skill and confidence but achieves little. It would be great if he could elevate himself to a regular but I don't think he has the presence alone to be one.let alone his injury record averaging 37 days per season.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6324 on: May 14, 2024, 07:28:37 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on May 14, 2024, 06:04:01 pm
He's played 85 PL games. goals 7 & assists 5, hardly inspiring figures. I don't rate Jone highly as when I watch him play I have to wonder what he actually did. As a Scouser I love seeing one of our lads doing well but for me he's one of those players who is easy on the eye, has skill and confidence but achieves little. It would be great if he could elevate himself to a regular but I don't think he has the presence alone to be one.let alone his injury record averaging 37 days per season.

Could you expand on why you don't rate him highly?

What return would you have expected in a Klopps Liverpool from a midfielder?
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6325 on: May 14, 2024, 08:09:39 pm »
I really like Curtis. Outside of generational players like Gerrard or Trent who you cant exactly guarantee will come through hes exactly the type of level the academy should be producing. Plenty good enough to be first team in a title challenging side otherwise an excellent rotational option in a squad. Players of his profile would easily go for 40-50 million. Lucky to have him.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6326 on: Yesterday at 01:18:38 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on May 14, 2024, 04:51:44 pm
Was having a great season till the injurely. Has been largely ineffective since but he's not alone in that.

Curtis is well worth his place in the squad and has the capability to get better. He does have a bit of arrogance on the ball that we need to see more often.

Not sure why people are so keen to get rid as if he is on huge money taking up a non-HG spot.

Yes. It's mental how short some people's memories are.

He was our first choice midfielder at Christmas.

Him getting injured was a massive blow.

In his first appearance back he made a late cameo and looked back at it straight away. He played a role in a goal and celebrated infront of the Kop, and I must admit I thought that was him set. Since then though for whatever reason he has taken alot longer to get up to speed (still hasn't).

It's him and Mac that is in our best midfield for me. He's been uncharacteristically sloppy since he returned; that injury he sustained has had much more of an effect on him than we hoped. At his best pre injury he was immense for us in retaining the ball, especially important given how defensively open we are in midfield. It was him coming in last season who was pivotal in giving us much more control in midfield, and he was our best player for the last few months

Summer to reset, and hopefully a stronger midfield next season with a new 6, and we will see the best of Jones again.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6327 on: Yesterday at 08:06:37 am »
I am going against the consensus with him in that I don't rate him and to be fair it has nothing to do with him being a local lad, its just my own opinion.
I believe he's hit his ceiling under Klopp and is unlikely to improve. Yes, when he's on his game he's worthy of being in the squad, but that's the issue, he's hardly on his game anymore. I know he's been unlucky with injuries, but the time it takes him to get back up to any sort of decent level is a while, and can we afford to keep waiting?
Look, end of the day Klopp rates him and who am I to disagree with the great man, but I just feel he's been around the first team squad long enough now and hasn't really progressed to the next stage. Again, probably a lazy comparison but he's the same age as Szoboszlai and I feel they are poles apart.

I get this will go down like a bad fart in a packed lift, but its just my opinion.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6328 on: Yesterday at 08:19:35 am »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Yesterday at 08:06:37 am
I am going against the consensus with him in that I don't rate him and to be fair it has nothing to do with him being a local lad, its just my own opinion.
I believe he's hit his ceiling under Klopp and is unlikely to improve. Yes, when he's on his game he's worthy of being in the squad, but that's the issue, he's hardly on his game anymore. I know he's been unlucky with injuries, but the time it takes him to get back up to any sort of decent level is a while, and can we afford to keep waiting?
Look, end of the day Klopp rates him and who am I to disagree with the great man, but I just feel he's been around the first team squad long enough now and hasn't really progressed to the next stage. Again, probably a lazy comparison but he's the same age as Szoboszlai and I feel they are poles apart.

I get this will go down like a bad fart in a packed lift, but its just my opinion.

I dont think Dom is a good counter argument nor Gravenberch, similar age but both have struggled this season probably for different reasons.

With a new coach on the horizon it will be interesting to see who features, depending on how we set up.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6329 on: Yesterday at 09:11:53 am »
Whether or not he qualifies as injury prone its certainly the case that injuries are having a significant impact on his career. Hes in the team and in form and then he gets injured and hes out the team and takes ages to hit some form. I really rate him when he is playing well though.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6330 on: Yesterday at 09:44:59 am »
Jones is the embodiment of "progress is not linear", not helped by his injury record.  I think he'll come back strong in pre-season and then it's down to whether Slot sees a role for him.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6331 on: Yesterday at 10:25:19 am »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Yesterday at 08:06:37 am
I am going against the consensus with him in that I don't rate him and to be fair it has nothing to do with him being a local lad, its just my own opinion.
I believe he's hit his ceiling under Klopp and is unlikely to improve. Yes, when he's on his game he's worthy of being in the squad, but that's the issue, he's hardly on his game anymore. I know he's been unlucky with injuries, but the time it takes him to get back up to any sort of decent level is a while, and can we afford to keep waiting?
Look, end of the day Klopp rates him and who am I to disagree with the great man, but I just feel he's been around the first team squad long enough now and hasn't really progressed to the next stage. Again, probably a lazy comparison but he's the same age as Szoboszlai and I feel they are poles apart.

I get this will go down like a bad fart in a packed lift, but its just my opinion.

He's still a young lad, if we use Hendo as an example and where he was in the squad at the same age - well then that demonstrates things don't always fall into play immediately.

Next year is a big opportunity for Curtis and i suspect having to 'prove' himself all over again to a new manager will bring about a higher level of focus and performance. He's a talented lad, has all tools in his locker to be a significant part of the group / team - he just needs to have a higher level of intensity when on the pitch to showcase all those capabilities.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6332 on: Yesterday at 10:35:24 am »
Looks like hes got his first sprog on the way. Congrats to him. Seems a really good lad with his head screwed on.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6333 on: Yesterday at 05:50:02 pm »
I can see him doing well in a 2 man midfield that Slot seems to prefer. At his best he is Gini-like and that should complement whoever he is paired with.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6334 on: Today at 12:41:00 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 01:18:38 am
Yes. It's mental how short some people's memories are.

He was our first choice midfielder at Christmas.

Him getting injured was a massive blow.

In his first appearance back he made a late cameo and looked back at it straight away. He played a role in a goal and celebrated infront of the Kop, and I must admit I thought that was him set. Since then though for whatever reason he has taken alot longer to get up to speed (still hasn't).

It's him and Mac that is in our best midfield for me. He's been uncharacteristically sloppy since he returned; that injury he sustained has had much more of an effect on him than we hoped. At his best pre injury he was immense for us in retaining the ball, especially important given how defensively open we are in midfield. It was him coming in last season who was pivotal in giving us much more control in midfield, and he was our best player for the last few months

Summer to reset, and hopefully a stronger midfield next season with a new 6, and we will see the best of Jones again.

To be fair, he's always been a stop-start player that can't be relied upon for a full season.

He also struts around like he's the dogs bollocks at times, which can rub people up the wrong way. I can see why he's not everyone's cup of tea.

There's a top notch player in there, but I had a hunch at the end of last season that we should have cashed in on him when his stock was high. Personally, when he hits top form again I'd sell him. I'd like the next manager to take a leaf out of Bob Paisley's book and be ruthless with transfers.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6335 on: Today at 01:01:44 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 12:41:00 pm
To be fair, he's always been a stop-start player that can't be relied upon for a full season.

He also struts around like he's the dogs bollocks at times, which can rub people up the wrong way. I can see why he's not everyone's cup of tea.

There's a top notch player in there, but I had a hunch at the end of last season that we should have cashed in on him when his stock was high. Personally, when he hits top form again I'd sell him. I'd like the next manager to take a leaf out of Bob Paisley's book and be ruthless with transfers.

If a new manager comes in and he plays well under him, it'd make no sense whatsoever for him to sell him. You've said yourself 'there's a top notch player in there', so it'd be a bit odd for a manager to come in, see him play well and bin him off because his form has dropped in the past when someone else was managing him.
Come to think of it, that did happen to Joe Allen under Klopp, but I think it's fair to say Jones has a higher ceiling.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6336 on: Today at 01:47:07 pm »
Quote from: joezydudek on Today at 01:01:44 pm
If a new manager comes in and he plays well under him, it'd make no sense whatsoever for him to sell him. You've said yourself 'there's a top notch player in there', so it'd be a bit odd for a manager to come in, see him play well and bin him off because his form has dropped in the past when someone else was managing him.
Come to think of it, that did happen to Joe Allen under Klopp, but I think it's fair to say Jones has a higher ceiling.

It actually could make sense. The guys that run the club are data driven and will look at players a bit like other traditional investments. They'll probably chart a player's value, and if Jones is the kind of the player that "pumps and dumps" on their charts, then at some point they may consider it prudent to cash in on a pump, because the data shows his value will probably dump again (i.e. he gets injured, loses form, gets displaced by other players).

Can't think of many players in the squad like this.

Ofc, with a new manager coming in this trend could change and they'll probably give it another year at least.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6337 on: Today at 03:57:41 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 01:47:07 pm
It actually could make sense. The guys that run the club are data driven and will look at players a bit like other traditional investments. They'll probably chart a player's value, and if Jones is the kind of the player that "pumps and dumps" on their charts, then at some point they may consider it prudent to cash in on a pump, because the data shows his value will probably dump again (i.e. he gets injured, loses form, gets displaced by other players).

Can't think of many players in the squad like this.

Ofc, with a new manager coming in this trend could change and they'll probably give it another year at least.

The bit in bold is kind of what I'm saying.
The rest of what you're saying could come to fruition if the trend continues, granted, but I very much doubt he's going anywhere any time soon, especially if he shows his best form.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6338 on: Today at 04:00:54 pm »
We're finishing 3rd from top not bottom people realize this yes?

All these player who might not be good enough but heavily contributed for a good majority of the season.

I get there's favoritism but seems like there's a new scapegoat every week for not winning the title.
