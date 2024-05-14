I am going against the consensus with him in that I don't rate him and to be fair it has nothing to do with him being a local lad, its just my own opinion.
I believe he's hit his ceiling under Klopp and is unlikely to improve. Yes, when he's on his game he's worthy of being in the squad, but that's the issue, he's hardly on his game anymore. I know he's been unlucky with injuries, but the time it takes him to get back up to any sort of decent level is a while, and can we afford to keep waiting?
Look, end of the day Klopp rates him and who am I to disagree with the great man, but I just feel he's been around the first team squad long enough now and hasn't really progressed to the next stage. Again, probably a lazy comparison but he's the same age as Szoboszlai and I feel they are poles apart.
I get this will go down like a bad fart in a packed lift, but its just my opinion.