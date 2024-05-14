Was having a great season till the injurely. Has been largely ineffective since but he's not alone in that.



Curtis is well worth his place in the squad and has the capability to get better. He does have a bit of arrogance on the ball that we need to see more often.



Not sure why people are so keen to get rid as if he is on huge money taking up a non-HG spot.



Yes. It's mental how short some people's memories are.He was our first choice midfielder at Christmas.Him getting injured was a massive blow.In his first appearance back he made a late cameo and looked back at it straight away. He played a role in a goal and celebrated infront of the Kop, and I must admit I thought that was him set. Since then though for whatever reason he has taken alot longer to get up to speed (still hasn't).It's him and Mac that is in our best midfield for me. He's been uncharacteristically sloppy since he returned; that injury he sustained has had much more of an effect on him than we hoped. At his best pre injury he was immense for us in retaining the ball, especially important given how defensively open we are in midfield. It was him coming in last season who was pivotal in giving us much more control in midfield, and he was our best player for the last few monthsSummer to reset, and hopefully a stronger midfield next season with a new 6, and we will see the best of Jones again.