Its sad to see how done he is with the job. I bet hes counting down the days. He deserves the break. I genuinely think that will be him done with management, potentially a stint with Germany in a few years.



I think hell be back in some form in less than a year. Hes drained to fuck but he will be addicted to it in some form also. He said similar after Dortmund and his long planned break got cut way short in the end to come here.



he actually looks like he is! Not been as active on the sidelines from what Ive seen in recent games. Looks like a man whos ready to go chill-out at home with his grandson and the rest of the Kloppo clan.Hes always been a give it all type of coach, and hes always said that if he cant give it all he can't do the job. And hed never go on like those managers who cant walk away like Wenger, Hodgson and Ferguson.23 years of that type of coaching and managing is going to take its toll.Honestly not sure if itll work out that way this time. But I agree that he isnt done with football and will coach again. But at BVB he always said he wanted to go coach in the PL. But hes done it now, hes never really shown an interest in going to coach in countries where he cant speak the language.