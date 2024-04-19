« previous next »
Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 970241 times)

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10880 on: April 19, 2024, 12:18:31 am »
.




🏟️ 89 games
🎉 54 wins
🤝 14 draws
❌ 21 losses
🏆 1x Champions League
🏆 1x Super Cup

💔 3x Finals (2 CL, 1 EL) where didn't quite finish over the line - yet ended with some amazing memories.

What a journey 👏











^ yes, I know it is the Club World Cup (and therefore not European) - but it does feature many of Klopp's staff from our European travels. So it gets included here.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10881 on: April 19, 2024, 02:35:01 am »
Brilliant European record, brilliant legacy, brilliant man. Danke Jurgen 👏
Logged

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10882 on: April 19, 2024, 06:25:50 am »
The coaches  working for Klopp should also try their best and out on a high, not just the players.
 Klopp looks shattered.
Logged

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10883 on: April 19, 2024, 08:03:16 am »
Now I can finally see the lack of energy on the pitch that Jurgen felt when he made his decision.

Just feeling sad and remorseful now that he won't get the amazing send-off he deserved with a couple of trophies.

Going to be tough to see the next 6 matches knowing we will have to say our goodbyes to him. But honestly now, it feels like the right moment for both parties.
Logged
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10884 on: April 19, 2024, 08:12:30 am »
The big regret is hes not leaving with more this season. I think knowing the calibre of the man though hell be content knowing the team/squad is in a much healthier state than last season (and we are). The league is unlikely but not impossible..
Logged

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10885 on: April 21, 2024, 07:05:11 pm »
couldnt luv a manager any more than this guy.
Logged
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10886 on: April 21, 2024, 07:05:39 pm »
Got it very right today.
Logged
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10887 on: April 21, 2024, 07:09:05 pm »
Agreed.
Also agreed.
Logged

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10888 on: April 22, 2024, 12:49:56 pm »
Is there any update at this stage on any parade for JK now that two cup finals have been taken out of the end of season calendar?
 
Would they do something immediately after the Wolves game say on May 20th?

Anybody heard anything?
Logged

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10889 on: April 22, 2024, 03:03:42 pm »
Was just thinking this morning about Klopps legacy and how he has won all of the major domestic and International club trophies, but the record below I dont think anyone will get close to, not even City with Pep and their 115 charges have done this.

Rolling 38 game league season from 27 Feb 2019 to 24 Feb 2020.

P38 W36 D2 L0 F94 A24 Pts 110

That will never be beaten in my view. Only dropped 4 league points in a full year of league football, which is a quite staggering period of dominance. He also won a European Champions League Final in that time too.

I dont think we will ever forget that team that he built, for me the best I have ever seen represent our famous red shirt.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10890 on: Yesterday at 03:29:15 am »
Rolling 38 game league season from 27 Feb 2019 to 24 Feb 2020.

P38 W36 D2 L0 F94 A24 Pts 110

That will never be beaten in my view. Only dropped 4 league points in a full year of league football, which is a quite staggering period of dominance. He also won a European Champions League Final in that time too.

I dont think we will ever forget that team that he built, for me the best I have ever seen represent our famous red shirt.

That team was unbelievable. I have never seen a team so determined to win. It was Klopp's crown jewel.
Logged

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10891 on: Yesterday at 11:29:38 pm »
Kloppo's energy has gone. We'll miss him but he is drained.

Quote
Klopp on being a manager:

Everyone else can only watch it and think: Oh my God, it looks exciting. But somebody has to make the decisions. So many people always visit me around the games and say: We wont see that any more, and I just want to tell them  I work all the time, you just watch the games. Im constantly in it. Even when the game is over I cant switch off. Its not great to be in this situation all the time. Maybe other people enjoy that more than me. But thats something I definitely will not miss.
Logged

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10892 on: Today at 12:00:24 am »
Rolling 38 game league season from 27 Feb 2019 to 24 Feb 2020.

P38 W36 D2 L0 F94 A24 Pts 110

That will never be beaten in my view. Only dropped 4 league points in a full year of league football, which is a quite staggering period of dominance. He also won a European Champions League Final in that time too.

I dont think we will ever forget that team that he built, for me the best I have ever seen represent our famous red shirt.
Peak Klopp for sure. Also don't forget Bobby's winner in Doha that December for the FIFA Club World Cup win.
Logged
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10893 on: Today at 04:10:38 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:29:38 pm
Kloppo's energy has gone. We'll miss him but he is drained.

Agree and I am at peace with his decision to leave right from Day 1 because I love Kloop the person more than Klopp the Liverpool manager. For his sake, he needs to break away from this before he breaks down completely

We will never find another Klopp and its ok. Another manager will come in and we will back him like we have always been (except Hodgson probably) and hopefully we will continue to be competitive and successful
Logged
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10894 on: Today at 06:26:27 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:29:38 pm
Kloppo's energy has gone. We'll miss him but he is drained.

Yes, he needs to go for his own good and we should all understand and respect that. He has more than done his part, I would prefer for him to get some serious family time now, he's sacrificed enough of that. We will still have the memories.
Logged
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10895 on: Today at 06:28:31 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:29:38 pm
Kloppo's energy has gone. We'll miss him but he is drained.

Wish him all the best. Nothing is more important than family, he deserves to put them first for a while or forever!
Logged

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10896 on: Today at 06:29:15 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:26:27 am
Yes, he needs to go for his own good and we should all understand and respect that. He has more than done his part, I would prefer for him to get some serious family time now, he's sacrificed enough of that. We will still have the memories.
And we can always continue building on those memories when he comes back after his sabbatical... :P
Logged
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10897 on: Today at 07:43:08 am »
Yeah, I read that interview and felt he's ready to go now, let alone at the end of the season. Wish our support could carry him over the line to 20 but it's feeling unlikely. Yet managers who have won far more have been loved far less.
Logged

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10898 on: Today at 01:10:40 pm »
Its sad to see how done he is with the job. I bet hes counting down the days. He deserves the break. I genuinely think that will be him done with management, potentially a stint with Germany in a few years.
Logged

« Reply #10899 on: Today at 01:16:59 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:10:40 pm
Its sad to see how done he is with the job. I bet hes counting down the days. He deserves the break. I genuinely think that will be him done with management, potentially a stint with Germany in a few years.

I think hell be back in some form in less than a year. Hes drained to fuck but he will be addicted to it in some form also. He said similar after Dortmund and his long planned break got cut way short in the end to come here.
Logged

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10900 on: Today at 01:58:29 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:10:40 pm
Its sad to see how done he is with the job. I bet hes counting down the days. He deserves the break. I genuinely think that will be him done with management, potentially a stint with Germany in a few years.

he actually looks like he is! Not been as active on the sidelines from what Ive seen in recent games. Looks like a man whos ready to go chill-out at home with his grandson and the rest of the Kloppo clan.

Hes always been a give it all type of coach, and hes always said that if he cant give it all he can't do the job. And hed never go on like those managers who cant walk away like Wenger, Hodgson and Ferguson.

23 years of that type of coaching and managing is going to take its toll. 

Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 01:16:59 pm
I think hell be back in some form in less than a year. Hes drained to fuck but he will be addicted to it in some form also. He said similar after Dortmund and his long planned break got cut way short in the end to come here.

Honestly not sure if itll work out that way this time. But I agree that he isnt done with football and will coach again. But at BVB he always said he wanted to go coach in the PL. But hes done it now, hes never really shown an interest in going to coach in countries where he cant speak the language.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10901 on: Today at 02:01:23 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 01:16:59 pm
I think hell be back in some form in less than a year. Hes drained to fuck but he will be addicted to it in some form also. He said similar after Dortmund and his long planned break got cut way short in the end to come here.

He will definitely manage again, we just need to make sure its with us.
Logged
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10902 on: Today at 02:04:09 pm »
When I watched that video pretty much the minute it came out, I went from utter shock to complete understanding and acceptance within about 30 seconds of him speaking. Im glad for him if anything.
Logged

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10903 on: Today at 02:05:59 pm »
That was a frank interview. His energy is clearly gone. The crowd now needs to take up the slack. They need to be his lungs - more than ever.
Logged
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10904 on: Today at 02:08:53 pm »
Where is that interview from?
Logged

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10905 on: Today at 02:21:31 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:05:59 pm
The crowd now needs to take up the slack. They need to be his lungs - more than ever.
So well expressed. (No surprise as it's Yorky).
Logged

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10906 on: Today at 02:25:14 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:05:59 pm
That was a frank interview. His energy is clearly gone. The crowd now needs to take up the slack. They need to be his lungs - more than ever.

You could tell as he's not been his usual energetic self on the touchline mostly he appears to be sitting down.
Logged
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10907 on: Today at 02:30:25 pm »
Obvious why we want a younger manager, must take incredible energy every day of the week, you don't get a day off do you.
Logged

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10908 on: Today at 02:48:00 pm »
Hes exhausted and hes approaching his 57th birthday.

I just cant see him taking on a full on club manager role coming to his 60s.

Possibly the German national team after the next World Cup? But hes a guy who enjoys the day to day, so think this is the end of his managerial career.

He can enjoy himself now.

He really deserves it. I hope we see him back at Anfield as a fan, though he seems to stay away from previous clubs
Logged

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10909 on: Today at 02:51:35 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 02:48:00 pm
Hes exhausted and hes approaching his 57th birthday.

I just cant see him taking on a full on club manager role coming to his 60s.

Possibly the German national team after the next World Cup? But hes a guy who enjoys the day to day, so think this is the end of his managerial career.

He can enjoy himself now.

He really deserves it. I hope we see him back at Anfield as a fan, though he seems to stay away from previous clubs

Well, hes been at Liverpool through most footy seasons for 9 years  :P

But he goes back to Mainz - he was seen at a match during the short break between BVB and Liverpool, and has gone back there more than once for testimonial games (hes been back at BVB for at least 1 testimonial too).
Id expect hell be seen at a Mainz 05 game next season, as that area of Germany is where the Klopps live.
