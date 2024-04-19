Its sad to see how done he is with the job. I bet hes counting down the days. He deserves the break. I genuinely think that will be him done with management, potentially a stint with Germany in a few years.
he actually looks like he is! Not been as active on the sidelines from what Ive seen in recent games. Looks like a man whos ready to go chill-out at home with his grandson and the rest of the Kloppo clan.
Hes always been a give it all type of coach, and hes always said that if he cant give it all he can't do the job. And hed never go on like those managers who cant walk away like Wenger, Hodgson and Ferguson.
23 years of that type of coaching and managing is going to take its toll.
I think hell be back in some form in less than a year. Hes drained to fuck but he will be addicted to it in some form also. He said similar after Dortmund and his long planned break got cut way short in the end to come here.
Honestly not sure if itll work out that way this time. But I agree that he isnt done with football and will coach again. But at BVB he always said he wanted to go coach in the PL. But hes done it now, hes never really shown an interest in going to coach in countries where he cant speak the language.