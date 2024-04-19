Was just thinking this morning about Klopps legacy and how he has won all of the major domestic and International club trophies, but the record below I dont think anyone will get close to, not even City with Pep and their 115 charges have done this.



Rolling 38 game league season from 27 Feb 2019 to 24 Feb 2020.



P38 W36 D2 L0 F94 A24 Pts 110



That will never be beaten in my view. Only dropped 4 league points in a full year of league football, which is a quite staggering period of dominance. He also won a European Champions League Final in that time too.



I dont think we will ever forget that team that he built, for me the best I have ever seen represent our famous red shirt.