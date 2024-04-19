« previous next »
.




🏟️ 89 games
🎉 54 wins
🤝 14 draws
❌ 21 losses
🏆 1x Champions League
🏆 1x Super Cup

💔 3x Finals (2 CL, 1 EL) where didn't quite finish over the line - yet ended with some amazing memories.

What a journey 👏











^ yes, I know it is the Club World Cup (and therefore not European) - but it does feature many of Klopp's staff from our European travels. So it gets included here.

Brilliant European record, brilliant legacy, brilliant man. Danke Jurgen 👏
The coaches  working for Klopp should also try their best and out on a high, not just the players.
 Klopp looks shattered.
Now I can finally see the lack of energy on the pitch that Jurgen felt when he made his decision.

Just feeling sad and remorseful now that he won't get the amazing send-off he deserved with a couple of trophies.

Going to be tough to see the next 6 matches knowing we will have to say our goodbyes to him. But honestly now, it feels like the right moment for both parties.
The big regret is hes not leaving with more this season. I think knowing the calibre of the man though hell be content knowing the team/squad is in a much healthier state than last season (and we are). The league is unlikely but not impossible..
couldnt luv a manager any more than this guy.
Got it very right today.
Is there any update at this stage on any parade for JK now that two cup finals have been taken out of the end of season calendar?
 
Would they do something immediately after the Wolves game say on May 20th?

Anybody heard anything?
Was just thinking this morning about Klopps legacy and how he has won all of the major domestic and International club trophies, but the record below I dont think anyone will get close to, not even City with Pep and their 115 charges have done this.

Rolling 38 game league season from 27 Feb 2019 to 24 Feb 2020.

P38 W36 D2 L0 F94 A24 Pts 110

That will never be beaten in my view. Only dropped 4 league points in a full year of league football, which is a quite staggering period of dominance. He also won a European Champions League Final in that time too.

I dont think we will ever forget that team that he built, for me the best I have ever seen represent our famous red shirt.
That team was unbelievable. I have never seen a team so determined to win. It was Klopp's crown jewel.
Kloppo's energy has gone. We'll miss him but he is drained.

Klopp on being a manager:

Everyone else can only watch it and think: Oh my God, it looks exciting. But somebody has to make the decisions. So many people always visit me around the games and say: We wont see that any more, and I just want to tell them  I work all the time, you just watch the games. Im constantly in it. Even when the game is over I cant switch off. Its not great to be in this situation all the time. Maybe other people enjoy that more than me. But thats something I definitely will not miss.
Peak Klopp for sure. Also don't forget Bobby's winner in Doha that December for the FIFA Club World Cup win.
Kloppo's energy has gone. We'll miss him but he is drained.

Agree and I am at peace with his decision to leave right from Day 1 because I love Kloop the person more than Klopp the Liverpool manager. For his sake, he needs to break away from this before he breaks down completely

We will never find another Klopp and its ok. Another manager will come in and we will back him like we have always been (except Hodgson probably) and hopefully we will continue to be competitive and successful
