But I want to watch it now.
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Life's eternal question - To either episode watch, or wait and binge watch? Dilemma.
The last lot came out on the same day, so you may not have a dilemma.
Stormfront is a completely different character in literally every way going from that clip. Understandable given that he was an actual real nazi in the comics, so it doesn't look like it's just a gender swap.
Apparently the first three will be out at once then it will be a weekly episode.
Acted by the whiny, Occupy Wall Street girl from Newsroom.*end pointless digital minutiae...
