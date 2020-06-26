« previous next »
But I want to watch it now.
It's all George R R Martin's fault somehow...
New clip released introducing Stormfront played by Aya Cash (You're The Worst)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jQMrAN5Xwes" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jQMrAN5Xwes</a>
Can't wait September 4th can't come soon enough
Life's eternal question - To either episode watch, or wait and binge watch? Dilemma.
The last lot came out on the same day, so you may not have a dilemma.
Apparently the first three will be out at once then it will be a weekly episode.
Stormfront is a completely different character in literally every way going from that clip. Understandable given that he was an actual real nazi in the comics, so it doesn't look like it's just a gender swap.
Acted by the whiny, Occupy Wall Street girl from Newsroom.

The absolute Bastards!
THANK YOU :)

That would have annoyed me hugely. I thought she was good in Newsroom.
She's also in a show called You're The Worst which is really good, she plays an arsehole in that too.
