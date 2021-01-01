« previous next »
Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)

Wild Romany Boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #9040 on: Today at 03:05:04 pm
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Today at 02:23:02 pm
Echo the Austin shouts, Taker seemed out of place. I would've also loved it to be HHH, but with his heart issues he's happy staying in Gorilla

I also stupidly thought of Moxley when the Shield music hit, Rollins had a rough night haha.

Not sure what Cody's first feud would be, maybe Finn? There's some history there too.

Also loved how Rock sold the spear.

When The Bloodline angle started i felt the match was tailor made for Dean Ambrose to be the one who gets Roman. It worked out better this way. Mox is doing what he likes to do.

You'd have blown me over with a feather if you'd told me it would be Cody, and yet it worked.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #9041 on: Today at 03:26:34 pm
Quote from: ncred on Today at 02:32:56 pm
AJ Styles?  Orton?

Both lost last night so would be pretty silly imo.

Not sure who is next but yeah maybe Finn. Eventually you have to get to Gunther for the Berlin show I feel
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #9042 on: Today at 03:37:59 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:26:34 pm
Both lost last night so would be pretty silly imo.

Not sure who is next but yeah maybe Finn. Eventually you have to get to Gunther for the Berlin show I feel

Finn lost too though. I think Orton is the type who can take as many losses as necessary without losing credibility. Plus him and Cody has an in-built story to it. I also think as a new champ, the first feud is a bit of a gimme for Cody - nobody thinks he'll lose the belt in the first feud. So Orton is a good fit for that.

With Priest on Raw, I guess Cody heads to Smackdown in the short term which makes Orton likelier. They're doing a draft next month which will shake things up.

Once you take out the part timers, I don't think there's as much strength in the main event scene as they'd want. Cody, Rollins, Punk (when he's back) and now Drew are probably the main ones. Then there's a bunch that can fluctuate between the main event and the upper midcard - Orton, Zayn, Owens, Logan Paul, Jey, Balor etc.

Think if I was Hunter I'd be strapping a rocket to Bron Breakker, freshen things up a bit.
amir87

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #9043 on: Today at 03:38:23 pm
Think the plan was for anyone with history against the bloodline to appear and try and take them down, but with Brock Lesnar's absence they had to stick someone else in. Reckon Stone Cold turned it down and they asked Undertaker, who let's be honest, doesn't turn anything down.

Brock's year long battle with Roman/bloodline and then taking a clean loss against Cody followed by the handshake would have made perfect sense for him to take the Rock down. Would be a hell of a lot more believable getting an F5 rather than choke slammed by a retired 60 year old.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #9044 on: Today at 03:41:01 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 03:38:23 pm
Think the plan was for anyone with history against the bloodline to appear and try and take them down, but with Brock Lesnar's absence they had to stick someone else in. Reckon Stone Cold turned it down and they asked Undertaker, who let's be honest, doesn't turn anything down.

Brock's year long battle with Roman/bloodline and then taking a clean loss against Cody followed by the handshake would have made perfect sense for him to take the Rock down. Would be a hell of a lot more believable to then retired 60 year old.

Maybe, but if Brock was available he'd have been on the card (against Gunther) so probably wouldn't have been as impactful for him to interfere in contrast to the shock value of Cena or Taker. Agree it would have made more sense than Taker given his history with Roman though.
Samie

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #9045 on: Today at 04:43:15 pm
Roman going to return at Summerslam as a tweener to set up next WrestleMania with The Rock. It's clear as day.  ;D
Kashinoda

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #9046 on: Today at 04:44:52 pm
Should have been Rikishi
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #9047 on: Today at 05:04:57 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:43:15 pm
Roman going to return at Summerslam as a tweener to set up next WrestleMania with The Rock. It's clear as day.  ;D

Samie

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #9048 on: Today at 05:05:15 pm
I did if for The Rock
amir87

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #9049 on: Today at 05:08:13 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:05:15 pm
I did if for The Rock

Ah shuddup ya thong wearing fatty! (you obviously, not Rikishi)
Samie

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #9050 on: Today at 05:15:05 pm
 ;D

I did copy the big man falling from the Hell in a Cell cage from the top of the bunk bed back in the day.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #9051 on: Today at 05:32:06 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:15:05 pm
;D

I did copy the big man falling from the Hell in a Cell cage from the top of the bunk bed back in the day.

Kanyon did something similar in WCW that looked so so dangerous. 13-year-old me thought he'd actually died
Tonyh8su

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #9052 on: Today at 06:12:16 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:20:03 am
Austin definitely would have made more sense, as Rock's greatest rival. Rock and Taker had their moments but don't remember it ever being a great rivalry. Definitely should have gone for a Tombstone because the chokeslam was rough!

I haven't watched since pre-covid (which I said above) but, I read someone else say Taker had the history with Roman, not Rock. Roman beat Taker at Mania so, although Taker and Rock never had the history it was more about the people running in were sick of Roman rather than there to stop the Rock, which I liked.

And as someone who hasn't watched in years I was blown away I have to be honest.

I mentioned before in this thread that I worked in the business and it completely jaded me and, dare I say, ruined wrestling for me, I absolutely throughly enjoyed this weekend. I don't think I'll keep watching but, a brilliant weekend.
John_P

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #9053 on: Today at 07:19:54 pm
Yokozuna beat Undertaker in a casket match as well, and he threw Rikishi off the top of hell in a cell.

Rikishi could've got involved and finally do something for The Rock.

Have to say I hope the Usos were OK that bump and fall looked massive and it certainly looked like they missed one of the tables.
amir87

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #9054 on: Today at 08:46:00 pm
First Wrestlemania, and the buildup, without Vince McMahon was absolutely refreshing. You could tell how much happier the wrestlers are with the current set up just based on how many wanted to praise Triple H. He mitt have earned his role by marrying into the family but has certainly shown the ability to keep his finger on the pulse unlike that senile sex pest.

damomad

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #9055 on: Today at 08:57:23 pm
So glad I didn't have spoilers for that, got to experience the main event one insane pop after another.

Thought Night 2 was amazing. The Street Profits match was garbage but everything else either delivered in the ring and/or was overbooked in all the right ways. I still have stuff I could be critical of but it has taken my mind completely off yesterday's game so I'm grateful. I love professional sports wrestling entertainment.
RJH

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #9056 on: Today at 09:50:33 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 03:38:23 pm
Think the plan was for anyone with history against the bloodline to appear and try and take them down, but with Brock Lesnar's absence they had to stick someone else in. Reckon Stone Cold turned it down and they asked Undertaker, who let's be honest, doesn't turn anything down.

Brock's year long battle with Roman/bloodline and then taking a clean loss against Cody followed by the handshake would have made perfect sense for him to take the Rock down. Would be a hell of a lot more believable getting an F5 rather than choke slammed by a retired 60 year old.

As Rock rolled out of the ring while it went dark, I thought at first they had disappeared him completely thanks to supernatural Undertaker. That would have kayfabe removed any issues about age and the physical damage of a chokeslam. You could also then wave away a prolonged Rock absence by explaining he'd simply been trapped in hell for a while.




One minor annoyance I just remembered - the plug for the documentary halfway through, with HHH talking about "blurring the line" between reality and scripted.  It's like showing me a video of how a sausage is made just before I have a sausage bap - I don't need the reminder!
stevieG786

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #9057 on: Today at 11:37:39 pm
Night 1 was shite, besides the main event tag match and Gunther/Sami, the crowd sucked too.

Night 2 was much better, the crowed were better, the lighting seemed better,  i think i enjoyed all the matches too, the US triple threat was a banger, the main event was a clusterfuck but it still delivered imo. the ending was great. Cena has aged badly, he looked comical running down the ramp, The Final Boss looked great as usual, it was about damn time Cena finally sold the Rock bottom properly as well. Undertaker was random as hell, i was expecting Austin and was gutted we didnt get to see him and Rock one last time, the pop he would have got would have been unreal.

Cody finally finished his story.. great, not sure about the 30 minute celebration afterwards mind
Roman's reign has finally ended, i personally have enjoyed it, he will go down as a true great. Aknowledged ☝

stevieG786

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #9058 on: Today at 11:38:08 pm
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 02:44:56 pm

Other than that, I can see why Austin turned it down as he's the kind of guy to say it's Cody's moment and wouldn't want to take any shine away.


Balls. Austin loves a good thunder steal, he did it all the time during his full time run

Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 08:06:54 am
Very strong night 2. Strong story telling and the right payoff (even if it was an overbooked mess)

Think it has proven one thing. Steve Austin will never get back in the ring again. If there was ever going to be a moment, it was when The Rock was in the ring having taken out Cena.

he wrestled two years ago, he will wrestle again at some point i'm sure

either he was busy with his dates or he was asking for more money/rock level money which they rightfully wouldn't give. i mean the hints were all there for Cena/Austin to run in, no way he declined right away
stevieG786

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #9059 on: Today at 11:46:12 pm
Quote from: RJH on Today at 02:13:26 pm

They've definitely started laying the foundations for a split in the bloodline. Roman spearing Rock on Saturday, Solo having to urge Roman to get back up, and Roman going after Seth instead of Cody.
Like you, I expect Roman-Rock to be next WM (and probably Rock's last match?). I guess how they handle the rest of the year will depend a lot on the Rock's filming schedule.

Rock and bloodline turn on Roman tonight on RAW, Roman has a long lay off
Rock disappears for filming Moana, the bloodline minus Roman continue their stuff with Rock making satalite apperaaces here and there
Rock vs Cody for the title at Summerslam, Roman returns and costs Rock the title
Roman defeats Rock at Mania 41

I see it going like that
