Night 1 was shite, besides the main event tag match and Gunther/Sami, the crowd sucked too.
Night 2 was much better, the crowed were better, the lighting seemed better, i think i enjoyed all the matches too, the US triple threat was a banger, the main event was a clusterfuck but it still delivered imo. the ending was great. Cena has aged badly, he looked comical running down the ramp, The Final Boss looked great as usual, it was about damn time Cena finally sold the Rock bottom properly as well. Undertaker was random as hell, i was expecting Austin and was gutted we didnt get to see him and Rock one last time, the pop he would have got would have been unreal.
Cody finally finished his story.. great, not sure about the 30 minute celebration afterwards mind
Roman's reign has finally ended, i personally have enjoyed it, he will go down as a true great. Aknowledged ☝