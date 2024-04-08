No big story movements on Raw, albeit setting up Rock/Cody for some point in the future. I agree Summerslam is where to do that one. Hopefully there's more story stuff on Smackdown this week, think it'd be a mistake not to do something with Rock/Roman there. Don't think Roman is going to be on TV for a while, but I want him properly written out instead of disappearing. Have the Rock execute a coup on the Bloodline, and they absolutely destroy Roman. Then have him make his big return at Summerslam to take revenge on Rock in his title match with Cody and pull the trigger on Rock/Roman at Mania. Rock as the uber bad guy, Roman as the tweener.



I continue to really enjoy Punk trolling McIntyre. Not sure when we'll get that match (Summerslam also?) but the feud has been great so far.



An odd quirk but Summerslam is actually the next time WWE will run a PPV in the US. The next four are all elsewhere - Backlash in France next month, then Saudi at the end of May (yuck). Followed by Clash at the Castle in Glasgow in June, and Money in the Bank in Toronto in July. And actually the PPV following Summerslam is in Berlin. Cool to see them mixing things up, they've obviously realised they can do massive shows abroad and have super hot crowds in the process.