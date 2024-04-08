« previous next »
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9040 on: April 8, 2024, 03:05:04 pm »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on April  8, 2024, 02:23:02 pm
Echo the Austin shouts, Taker seemed out of place. I would've also loved it to be HHH, but with his heart issues he's happy staying in Gorilla

I also stupidly thought of Moxley when the Shield music hit, Rollins had a rough night haha.

Not sure what Cody's first feud would be, maybe Finn? There's some history there too.

Also loved how Rock sold the spear.

When The Bloodline angle started i felt the match was tailor made for Dean Ambrose to be the one who gets Roman. It worked out better this way. Mox is doing what he likes to do.

You'd have blown me over with a feather if you'd told me it would be Cody, and yet it worked.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9041 on: April 8, 2024, 03:26:34 pm »
Quote from: ncred on April  8, 2024, 02:32:56 pm
AJ Styles?  Orton?

Both lost last night so would be pretty silly imo.

Not sure who is next but yeah maybe Finn. Eventually you have to get to Gunther for the Berlin show I feel
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9042 on: April 8, 2024, 03:37:59 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on April  8, 2024, 03:26:34 pm
Both lost last night so would be pretty silly imo.

Not sure who is next but yeah maybe Finn. Eventually you have to get to Gunther for the Berlin show I feel

Finn lost too though. I think Orton is the type who can take as many losses as necessary without losing credibility. Plus him and Cody has an in-built story to it. I also think as a new champ, the first feud is a bit of a gimme for Cody - nobody thinks he'll lose the belt in the first feud. So Orton is a good fit for that.

With Priest on Raw, I guess Cody heads to Smackdown in the short term which makes Orton likelier. They're doing a draft next month which will shake things up.

Once you take out the part timers, I don't think there's as much strength in the main event scene as they'd want. Cody, Rollins, Punk (when he's back) and now Drew are probably the main ones. Then there's a bunch that can fluctuate between the main event and the upper midcard - Orton, Zayn, Owens, Logan Paul, Jey, Balor etc.

Think if I was Hunter I'd be strapping a rocket to Bron Breakker, freshen things up a bit.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9043 on: April 8, 2024, 03:38:23 pm »
Think the plan was for anyone with history against the bloodline to appear and try and take them down, but with Brock Lesnar's absence they had to stick someone else in. Reckon Stone Cold turned it down and they asked Undertaker, who let's be honest, doesn't turn anything down.

Brock's year long battle with Roman/bloodline and then taking a clean loss against Cody followed by the handshake would have made perfect sense for him to take the Rock down. Would be a hell of a lot more believable getting an F5 rather than choke slammed by a retired 60 year old.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9044 on: April 8, 2024, 03:41:01 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on April  8, 2024, 03:38:23 pm
Think the plan was for anyone with history against the bloodline to appear and try and take them down, but with Brock Lesnar's absence they had to stick someone else in. Reckon Stone Cold turned it down and they asked Undertaker, who let's be honest, doesn't turn anything down.

Brock's year long battle with Roman/bloodline and then taking a clean loss against Cody followed by the handshake would have made perfect sense for him to take the Rock down. Would be a hell of a lot more believable to then retired 60 year old.

Maybe, but if Brock was available he'd have been on the card (against Gunther) so probably wouldn't have been as impactful for him to interfere in contrast to the shock value of Cena or Taker. Agree it would have made more sense than Taker given his history with Roman though.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9045 on: April 8, 2024, 04:43:15 pm »
Roman going to return at Summerslam as a tweener to set up next WrestleMania with The Rock. It's clear as day.  ;D
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9046 on: April 8, 2024, 04:44:52 pm »
Should have been Rikishi
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9047 on: April 8, 2024, 05:04:57 pm »
Quote from: Samie on April  8, 2024, 04:43:15 pm
Roman going to return at Summerslam as a tweener to set up next WrestleMania with The Rock. It's clear as day.  ;D

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9048 on: April 8, 2024, 05:05:15 pm »
I did if for The Rock
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9049 on: April 8, 2024, 05:08:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on April  8, 2024, 05:05:15 pm
I did if for The Rock

Ah shuddup ya thong wearing fatty! (you obviously, not Rikishi)
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9050 on: April 8, 2024, 05:15:05 pm »
 ;D

I did copy the big man falling from the Hell in a Cell cage from the top of the bunk bed back in the day.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9051 on: April 8, 2024, 05:32:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on April  8, 2024, 05:15:05 pm
;D

I did copy the big man falling from the Hell in a Cell cage from the top of the bunk bed back in the day.

Kanyon did something similar in WCW that looked so so dangerous. 13-year-old me thought he'd actually died
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9052 on: April 8, 2024, 06:12:16 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on April  8, 2024, 09:20:03 am
Austin definitely would have made more sense, as Rock's greatest rival. Rock and Taker had their moments but don't remember it ever being a great rivalry. Definitely should have gone for a Tombstone because the chokeslam was rough!

I haven't watched since pre-covid (which I said above) but, I read someone else say Taker had the history with Roman, not Rock. Roman beat Taker at Mania so, although Taker and Rock never had the history it was more about the people running in were sick of Roman rather than there to stop the Rock, which I liked.

And as someone who hasn't watched in years I was blown away I have to be honest.

I mentioned before in this thread that I worked in the business and it completely jaded me and, dare I say, ruined wrestling for me, I absolutely throughly enjoyed this weekend. I don't think I'll keep watching but, a brilliant weekend.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9053 on: April 8, 2024, 07:19:54 pm »
Yokozuna beat Undertaker in a casket match as well, and he threw Rikishi off the top of hell in a cell.

Rikishi could've got involved and finally do something for The Rock.

Have to say I hope the Usos were OK that bump and fall looked massive and it certainly looked like they missed one of the tables.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9054 on: April 8, 2024, 08:46:00 pm »
First Wrestlemania, and the buildup, without Vince McMahon was absolutely refreshing. You could tell how much happier the wrestlers are with the current set up just based on how many wanted to praise Triple H. He mitt have earned his role by marrying into the family but has certainly shown the ability to keep his finger on the pulse unlike that senile sex pest.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9055 on: April 8, 2024, 08:57:23 pm »
So glad I didn't have spoilers for that, got to experience the main event one insane pop after another.

Thought Night 2 was amazing. The Street Profits match was garbage but everything else either delivered in the ring and/or was overbooked in all the right ways. I still have stuff I could be critical of but it has taken my mind completely off yesterday's game so I'm grateful. I love professional sports wrestling entertainment.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9056 on: April 8, 2024, 09:50:33 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on April  8, 2024, 03:38:23 pm
Think the plan was for anyone with history against the bloodline to appear and try and take them down, but with Brock Lesnar's absence they had to stick someone else in. Reckon Stone Cold turned it down and they asked Undertaker, who let's be honest, doesn't turn anything down.

Brock's year long battle with Roman/bloodline and then taking a clean loss against Cody followed by the handshake would have made perfect sense for him to take the Rock down. Would be a hell of a lot more believable getting an F5 rather than choke slammed by a retired 60 year old.

As Rock rolled out of the ring while it went dark, I thought at first they had disappeared him completely thanks to supernatural Undertaker. That would have kayfabe removed any issues about age and the physical damage of a chokeslam. You could also then wave away a prolonged Rock absence by explaining he'd simply been trapped in hell for a while.




One minor annoyance I just remembered - the plug for the documentary halfway through, with HHH talking about "blurring the line" between reality and scripted.  It's like showing me a video of how a sausage is made just before I have a sausage bap - I don't need the reminder!
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9057 on: April 8, 2024, 11:37:39 pm »
Night 1 was shite, besides the main event tag match and Gunther/Sami, the crowd sucked too.

Night 2 was much better, the crowed were better, the lighting seemed better,  i think i enjoyed all the matches too, the US triple threat was a banger, the main event was a clusterfuck but it still delivered imo. the ending was great. Cena has aged badly, he looked comical running down the ramp, The Final Boss looked great as usual, it was about damn time Cena finally sold the Rock bottom properly as well. Undertaker was random as hell, i was expecting Austin and was gutted we didnt get to see him and Rock one last time, the pop he would have got would have been unreal.

Cody finally finished his story.. great, not sure about the 30 minute celebration afterwards mind
Roman's reign has finally ended, i personally have enjoyed it, he will go down as a true great. Aknowledged ☝

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9058 on: April 8, 2024, 11:38:08 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on April  8, 2024, 02:44:56 pm

Other than that, I can see why Austin turned it down as he's the kind of guy to say it's Cody's moment and wouldn't want to take any shine away.


Balls. Austin loves a good thunder steal, he did it all the time during his full time run

Quote from: gazzalfc on April  8, 2024, 08:06:54 am
Very strong night 2. Strong story telling and the right payoff (even if it was an overbooked mess)

Think it has proven one thing. Steve Austin will never get back in the ring again. If there was ever going to be a moment, it was when The Rock was in the ring having taken out Cena.

he wrestled two years ago, he will wrestle again at some point i'm sure

either he was busy with his dates or he was asking for more money/rock level money which they rightfully wouldn't give. i mean the hints were all there for Cena/Austin to run in, no way he declined right away
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9059 on: April 8, 2024, 11:46:12 pm »
Quote from: RJH on April  8, 2024, 02:13:26 pm

They've definitely started laying the foundations for a split in the bloodline. Roman spearing Rock on Saturday, Solo having to urge Roman to get back up, and Roman going after Seth instead of Cody.
Like you, I expect Roman-Rock to be next WM (and probably Rock's last match?). I guess how they handle the rest of the year will depend a lot on the Rock's filming schedule.

Rock and bloodline turn on Roman tonight on RAW, Roman has a long lay off
Rock disappears for filming Moana, the bloodline minus Roman continue their stuff with Rock making satalite apperaaces here and there
Rock vs Cody for the title at Summerslam, Roman returns and costs Rock the title
Roman defeats Rock at Mania 41

I see it going like that
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9060 on: April 8, 2024, 11:57:51 pm »
So had they gone with plan A and had Rock vs Roman last night do we reckon the title run would have gone on for another year?
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9061 on: Yesterday at 12:16:05 am »
Commercial free opening hour, so if theres anything big I imagine its happening handy tonight.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9062 on: Yesterday at 01:21:16 am »
Is Cody dying? What the hell is this cringe love fest all about?     :wanker
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9063 on: Yesterday at 01:28:02 am »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Yesterday at 01:21:16 am
Is Cody dying? What the hell is this cringe love fest all about?     :wanker

That's of course after HHH made sure to be on screen to get his dick sucked by everyone
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9064 on: Yesterday at 01:44:37 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 12:16:05 am
Commercial free opening hour, so if theres anything big I imagine its happening handy tonight.

Not being funny but of this hour, 40 odd minutes plus have been a promo
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9065 on: Yesterday at 02:30:59 am »
Cena showed up to the match for 1 minute, took zero bumps, and won the match

The best to ever do it  ;D
« Reply #9066 on: Yesterday at 02:53:14 am »


I enjoyed the opening segment, Rock handled that smarky crowd perfectly. Rock vs Cody is confirmed, most likely for Summerslam, I wonder what he handed Cody at the end there?

Cena is a cartoon man, he looks awful. I have never seen a FOTC become such a mid card glorified jobber every time hes on TV.  Never mention this clowns name in the same sentence as The Rock, who at 52 still looks like a million bucks.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9067 on: Yesterday at 07:23:27 am »
How does Cena with all his money and Hollywood connections not managed to fix that bald spot he's clearly insecure about?

What hope do the rest of us have?

I don't mind the extended promos we've been getting too, this one's ok but the 2 we had 2 weeks ago made it one of the best RAW's of all time.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9068 on: Yesterday at 08:26:43 am »
No big story movements on Raw, albeit setting up Rock/Cody for some point in the future. I agree Summerslam is where to do that one. Hopefully there's more story stuff on Smackdown this week, think it'd be a mistake not to do something with Rock/Roman there. Don't think Roman is going to be on TV for a while, but I want him properly written out instead of disappearing. Have the Rock execute a coup on the Bloodline, and they absolutely destroy Roman. Then have him make his big return at Summerslam to take revenge on Rock in his title match with Cody and pull the trigger on Rock/Roman at Mania. Rock as the uber bad guy, Roman as the tweener.

I continue to really enjoy Punk trolling McIntyre. Not sure when we'll get that match (Summerslam also?) but the feud has been great so far.

An odd quirk but Summerslam is actually the next time WWE will run a PPV in the US. The next four are all elsewhere - Backlash in France next month, then Saudi at the end of May (yuck). Followed by Clash at the Castle in Glasgow in June, and Money in the Bank in Toronto in July.  And actually the PPV following Summerslam is in Berlin. Cool to see them mixing things up, they've obviously realised they can do massive shows abroad and have super hot crowds in the process.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9069 on: Yesterday at 09:30:24 am »
Loved Night 2, while Night 1 was a bit hit and miss. I think with the Undertaker I saw someone else say, The Rock claiming he is the Final Boss in a Wrestlemania Ring well the Final Boss of Wrestlemania is the Undertaker. But I wish he had the Undertake gear on instead.
Also apparently Roman and Undertaker had some previous history.

Only got back into the wrestling just over a year ago just because I brought the WWE2K game and didn't know any of the new wrestlers. So thought I'd watch a few shows just to know who they are. Then my daughter sat down and watched it with me and became hooked so we both watch it together all the time now.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9070 on: Yesterday at 12:10:16 pm »
Quote from: sambhi92 on March 26, 2024, 02:22:53 pm
that shot when the rock's music hits and hes walking out and its shot from behind Cody's back was just perfect
fantastic

Quote from: stevieG786 on March 26, 2024, 03:03:41 pm
I got you



thank you



that pop for taker was deafening
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9071 on: Yesterday at 12:50:53 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:26:43 am
An odd quirk but Summerslam is actually the next time WWE will run a PPV in the US. The next four are all elsewhere - Backlash in France next month, then Saudi at the end of May (yuck). Followed by Clash at the Castle in Glasgow in June, and Money in the Bank in Toronto in July.  And actually the PPV following Summerslam is in Berlin. Cool to see them mixing things up, they've obviously realised they can do massive shows abroad and have super hot crowds in the process.

Moving the American PPV market to a streaming network (WWE network to Peacock and then to Netflix soon) has changed the way they need to do their events. They dont even call them PPV's any more (they call them 'WWE Live Events'). So they are not fixed around start and end times, locations and how they present their product to an American market any more. They can go where the money is.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9072 on: Yesterday at 02:38:46 pm »
Thought it was a very forgettable Raw. Wasn't feeling the Cody-Rock interaction this time either.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9073 on: Yesterday at 03:29:53 pm »
Pretty cool to see Ilja Dragunov on there. He's going to be in the draft in a few weeks so I presume he's getting a call up... although I guess could be drafted to stay on NXT.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9074 on: Yesterday at 04:04:07 pm »
Man heel Rock just has another level of aura, the music, the gradual walk to the ring, the attire - absolutely loved every minute of his heel run. Was always indifferent whenever he'd turn up previously as a babyface but him playing the bad guy is fantastic. Honestly everyone else in the WWE looks so small time compared to him and I'm saying this as someone who isn't his biggest fan outside of wrestling, but can't deny his aura in the WWE.

Already looking forward to his return and feud with Cody and hopefully Roman.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9075 on: Yesterday at 04:38:33 pm »
Quote from: F-T-9 on Yesterday at 04:04:07 pm
Man heel Rock just has another level of aura, the music, the gradual walk to the ring, the attire - absolutely loved every minute of his heel run. Was always indifferent whenever he'd turn up previously as a babyface but him playing the bad guy is fantastic. Honestly everyone else in the WWE looks so small time compared to him and I'm saying this as someone who isn't his biggest fan outside of wrestling, but can't deny his aura in the WWE.

Already looking forward to his return and feud with Cody and hopefully Roman.

He was born to be a heel
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9076 on: Today at 01:54:36 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 03:29:53 pm
Pretty cool to see Ilja Dragunov on there. He's going to be in the draft in a few weeks so I presume he's getting a call up... although I guess could be drafted to stay on NXT.
For me he's the best wrestler in the world today, I have yet to see him have a bad match against anyone and pretty much every wrestler he's faced have had their best ever match against him.

I hope him and Gunther run it back on the main roster as the matches they had in NXT a couple of years ago are some of the best wrestling matches ever.
