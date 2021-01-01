Both lost last night so would be pretty silly imo.



Not sure who is next but yeah maybe Finn. Eventually you have to get to Gunther for the Berlin show I feel



Finn lost too though. I think Orton is the type who can take as many losses as necessary without losing credibility. Plus him and Cody has an in-built story to it. I also think as a new champ, the first feud is a bit of a gimme for Cody - nobody thinks he'll lose the belt in the first feud. So Orton is a good fit for that.With Priest on Raw, I guess Cody heads to Smackdown in the short term which makes Orton likelier. They're doing a draft next month which will shake things up.Once you take out the part timers, I don't think there's as much strength in the main event scene as they'd want. Cody, Rollins, Punk (when he's back) and now Drew are probably the main ones. Then there's a bunch that can fluctuate between the main event and the upper midcard - Orton, Zayn, Owens, Logan Paul, Jey, Balor etc.Think if I was Hunter I'd be strapping a rocket to Bron Breakker, freshen things up a bit.