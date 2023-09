Not watched this, is it worth our time ?



I was underwhelmed by the final series and agree with the point above. It seemed so focused on covering almost every single issue regarding equality, disability, gender etc and it did so quite heavily handedly, it didnít provide enough time to get to know new characters properly or invest in their stories or allow some established characters enough time to fully explore their stores.However I would definitely recommend it overall, as the first 2 series in particular were great and there are great scenes and laugh out loud moments all the way through (including the final series) intertwined with meaningful stories portrayed really well.