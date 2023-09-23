« previous next »
Sex Education(on Netflix)

Re: Sex Education(on Netflix)
September 23, 2023, 12:12:15 am
Final series available now. Watched the first 3.

Its been funny and heartwarming, but feels like a different show than the one that started. Cant fully describe what I mean and I still love it but it seems more serious around the issues it highlights perhaps
Re: Sex Education(on Netflix)
September 23, 2023, 12:55:59 am
I've only watched the first episode up to now and I've lost interest, but Ncuti Gatwa is still brilliant and is going to have a long and distinguished career for sure.
Re: Sex Education(on Netflix)
September 24, 2023, 09:23:27 pm
Hmm. Not sure what to make of it, not sure what the programme was trying to be by the end. Still many laugh out loud moments and others that bring a tear, but think I just wanted to know how it ended rather than being compelled to watch it
Re: Sex Education(on Netflix)
September 25, 2023, 06:19:24 pm
Im not quite finished, but agree with both your posts, duvva. It doesnt feel like the same show. While there are a lot of plots going on, it feels a bit disjointed and aimless. Maybe because Maeve was off doing her own thing and Adam is off doing his.

And I cant remember if they wound up Lilys story, but I miss her being in it.
Re: Sex Education(on Netflix)
September 27, 2023, 01:13:38 am
Final season felt like a giant tick box exercise to cover every social ill under the sun with an ending that everyone could see after Ep1 of the season. Would have been better just focusing on a couple more in detail. Not sure if I was the only one but I really couldn't remember why Otis and Maeve were so in to each other so wasn't particularly invested in what went on with them.
Re: Sex Education(on Netflix)
September 27, 2023, 01:18:09 am
Not watched this, is it worth our time ?
Re: Sex Education(on Netflix)
September 27, 2023, 02:46:01 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 27, 2023, 01:18:09 am
Not watched this, is it worth our time ?
I enjoyed it over all, but its not a show Ill be recommending. Its a casual viewing, if that makes sense. Im glad I watched it.
Re: Sex Education(on Netflix)
September 27, 2023, 09:31:51 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 27, 2023, 01:18:09 am
Not watched this, is it worth our time ?

I loved it, Its certainly worth a try.

It is unapologetically delivering a woke message. 

Re: Sex Education(on Netflix)
September 27, 2023, 02:54:23 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 27, 2023, 01:18:09 am
Not watched this, is it worth our time ?
I was underwhelmed by the final series and agree with the point above. It seemed so focused on covering almost every single issue regarding equality, disability, gender etc and it did so quite heavily handedly, it didnt provide enough time to get to know new characters properly or invest in their stories or allow some established characters enough time to fully explore their stores.

However I would definitely recommend it overall, as the first 2 series in particular were great and there are great scenes and laugh out loud moments all the way through (including the final series) intertwined with meaningful stories portrayed really well.

Re: Sex Education(on Netflix)
September 28, 2023, 02:22:36 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September 27, 2023, 09:31:51 am
I loved it, Its certainly worth a try.

It is unapologetically delivering a woke message.

I'm not arsed about any "woke" message, so might give it a go, if I ever get the time. I just have so many on my list now, a few that I've decided to watch after retirement, so the list will probably end up outliving me.
Re: Sex Education(on Netflix)
September 28, 2023, 10:26:50 am
Some great emotional moments in the final season, particularly with the adults, but it did sort of just meander along at times. Still recommend the series overall, but not the best way to send the show off after some stellar previous installments.
Re: Sex Education(on Netflix)
September 28, 2023, 10:30:19 am
Quote from: Ultimate Bromance on September 28, 2023, 10:26:50 am
Some great emotional moments in the final season, particularly with the adults, but it did sort of just meander along at times. Still recommend the series overall, but not the best way to send the show off after some stellar previous installments.

It went out of its way to wrap things up.  I can get onboard with that
Re: Sex Education(on Netflix)
September 29, 2023, 04:40:03 pm
https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/140547953#/?channel=RES_BUY House from the show, actually thought it'd be worth more but then I've realised I actually don't know where Herefordshire is.
Re: Sex Education(on Netflix)
September 30, 2023, 09:32:35 am
First season is a classic.

It`s absolutely worth watching.

There are some annoying elements through the last seasons, but each season also has some qualities.
Re: Sex Education(on Netflix)
September 30, 2023, 10:19:19 am
Quote from: Raaphael on September 30, 2023, 09:32:35 am
First season is a classic.

It`s absolutely worth watching.

There are some annoying elements through the last seasons, but each season also has some qualities.

What was annoying mate, not looking for a debts, Im just curious
Re: Sex Education(on Netflix)
October 1, 2023, 04:38:08 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September 30, 2023, 10:19:19 am
What was annoying mate, not looking for a debts, Im just curious

Well...first of all. A lot of the support cast from the first seasons aren`t there anymore, so there are new characters whos stories take up too much space in my opinion. I really didn`t care much about what happened with them, but they still took up time that could be used on the main cast. I also think there sometimes is this portrayal that some of the characters are "nice", when in my opinion they come across as self-centered and narcissistic. While I think Eric was a decent person in the first season, I got more annoyed by him as time passed. I personally think the Otis/Maeve story was great the first season, and the writers lost the plot completely when they spent two seasons on Isaac, who I, wheelchair or not, find very annoying. Ruby is a gem and one of the more interesting personalities, but gets too little time.

The Adam story is great. 
Re: Sex Education(on Netflix)
October 6, 2023, 02:59:47 pm
I watched the first two series back to back in lockdown and was in love with the show. I did enjoy the last series but it felt like the producers didnt take it serious. Almost as though if you watched it with no context you would think it was mock comedy, like Scary Movie taking the piss out of it or something.
Re: Sex Education(on Netflix)
October 9, 2023, 08:11:00 am
My take.

I would say to me, Sex Education is perfect. I think it's a visually beautiful, a fantastic cast, humourous and touching. I honestly would put it down of one of my favourite tv shows of all time. Big call I know.

Then season 4 happened and they just absolutely fucked it up completely. I will keep this spoiler free. The new addiontions were not in the slightest bit likeable. As someone said before, it was almost like a piss take.

They went a totally weird route with this that was nothing like the rest of the series. Honestly, I am so disappointed.
Re: Sex Education(on Netflix)
October 9, 2023, 08:12:59 am
Also, I could talk for a long time about this, so I'll throw up spoiler tags if anyone wants to go there :lmao
Re: Sex Education(on Netflix)
October 9, 2023, 11:50:32 am
Season 4 spoilers

Spoiler
I think the first half especially was hard to get into. They introduced a lot of new characters, and it felt like a checklist across the LGBTQIA+ spectrum, rather than organic.

No issues with any of the topics tackled, or the individual characters, it was just a lot all at once and felt hamfisted. By the second half of the season, it felt a bit more natural.

But the bigger issue for me was breaking up the core cast. Maeve and Adam felt like they were on different shows, their storylines were so separate from everything else. It improved a lot when Maeve came back from the States, and it's no surprise the highlight was her mum's funeral when all the main cast was together. Even just the two teachers being there added so much, those supporting characters were a highlight of the first few seasons so a real shame to lose them for the bulk of the show.

Agree that Ruby was sidetracked too much. She was the heart of Season 3 and while she got a decent showing here, it could have been stronger. Others may disagree, but think the writers fell too much into the Maeve/Otis trap - I just never really bought them together, so the focus on their relationship didn't work for me. Also would have preferred if they just broke up because they're not comptaible rather than it being because Maeve went back to the US. I also think Otis is a fairly unlikeable protagonist for the most part, and think it was the same in Season 3 although he is redeemed by the end at least. [/spoilers]
Re: Sex Education(on Netflix)
October 9, 2023, 10:42:08 pm
Just finished.

Still an enjoyable enough watch in the last season, but definately went on one season too long. Just lost its mojo completely. Last episode was quite sweet and emotional though. Loved Maeve's talk to the teacher. And the last scene.
Re: Sex Education(on Netflix)
October 10, 2023, 07:48:25 am
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on October  9, 2023, 08:12:59 am
Also, I could talk for a long time about this, so I'll throw up spoiler tags if anyone wants to go there :lmao
'
What's the spoiler you are talking about ?
Re: Sex Education(on Netflix)
October 12, 2023, 03:59:22 am
Season 4 is absolutely shite, if there's a 'things not to do in the final series of a beloved show' list somwerhe, Sex Education probably ticks all the boxes.

Not sure why they bothered.
Re: Sex Education(on Netflix)
Today at 10:04:30 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on October 12, 2023, 03:59:22 am
Season 4 is absolutely shite, if there's a 'things not to do in the final series of a beloved show' list somwerhe, Sex Education probably ticks all the boxes.

Not sure why they bothered.

All the hard work over the first two seasons, even the third was pretty decent in most parts, to finish with that is just incredible
