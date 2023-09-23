Spoiler

I think the first half especially was hard to get into. They introduced a lot of new characters, and it felt like a checklist across the LGBTQIA+ spectrum, rather than organic.



No issues with any of the topics tackled, or the individual characters, it was just a lot all at once and felt hamfisted. By the second half of the season, it felt a bit more natural.



But the bigger issue for me was breaking up the core cast. Maeve and Adam felt like they were on different shows, their storylines were so separate from everything else. It improved a lot when Maeve came back from the States, and it's no surprise the highlight was her mum's funeral when all the main cast was together. Even just the two teachers being there added so much, those supporting characters were a highlight of the first few seasons so a real shame to lose them for the bulk of the show.



Agree that Ruby was sidetracked too much. She was the heart of Season 3 and while she got a decent showing here, it could have been stronger. Others may disagree, but think the writers fell too much into the Maeve/Otis trap - I just never really bought them together, so the focus on their relationship didn't work for me. Also would have preferred if they just broke up because they're not comptaible rather than it being because Maeve went back to the US. I also think Otis is a fairly unlikeable protagonist for the most part, and think it was the same in Season 3 although he is redeemed by the end at least. [/spoilers]