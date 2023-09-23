My take.
I would say to me, Sex Education is perfect. I think it's a visually beautiful, a fantastic cast, humourous and touching. I honestly would put it down of one of my favourite tv shows of all time. Big call I know.
Then season 4 happened and they just absolutely fucked it up completely. I will keep this spoiler free. The new addiontions were not in the slightest bit likeable. As someone said before, it was almost like a piss take.
They went a totally weird route with this that was nothing like the rest of the series. Honestly, I am so disappointed.