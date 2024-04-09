« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis  (Read 7899 times)

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,149
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #40 on: April 9, 2024, 04:42:05 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on April  9, 2024, 04:38:14 pm
There not interested in the actual football just as much money as they can make out of it time someone stepped up who has the game at heart sadly too late probably

Fans are the ones who can stop it but not enough are arsed.

I doubt it happens in Germany as they are 51% fan owned or most are so they will object it.

It was obvious this would happen in England the baby steps will be to play the Caribo cup final in another country just like Italy/Spain have them in Middle East, that is the mini step and before you know it boom 2-3 games a season.

Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,582
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #41 on: April 9, 2024, 04:43:34 pm »
Im sure no money has changed hands for this to come about
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #42 on: April 9, 2024, 04:49:27 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on March 29, 2024, 03:39:12 pm
Football as I know it / knew it is dead and buried.
Yup.  To be honest they'll not mourn us losing interest anyway.  Legacy fans that have a few pints outside the ground, don't by a new replica kit every season and don't chuck money at Sky/BT/TNT/Etc. aren't worth bothering about.

The next generation coming through will see us this as just being normal, the same way that we see footballers being multi-millionaires by their early 20s as normal.  My old man still talks about how he used to bump into Liverpool and Everton players in the locals when he was a lad.  I can see him zone out when there's talk of the lifestyles of modern players.
Logged

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,681
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #43 on: April 11, 2024, 08:48:48 am »
Quote from: oojason on April  9, 2024, 04:33:19 pm
'Fifa court deal could open way for European league matches in US' (and elsewhere too... like in the Saudi or Qatar etc):-

Promoter sued Fifa over stance on matches played overseas
Miami Dolphins owner planned to host La Liga match in 2019

www.theguardian.com/football/2024/apr/09/fifa-court-deal-could-open-way-for-european-league-matches-in-us





a snippet...


'Fifa says it will consider changes to its policy that blocks league matches from being played in other countries. The changes are part of an agreement with a promoter to dismiss the world governing body from a lawsuit challenging that policy.

Relevent Sports lawyer Jeffrey L Kessler filed a letter on Monday in a Manhattan court stating Fifa and his client agreed to the dismissal. Keller wrote that Fifa agreed to abide by any injunction arising from the suit, which also includes US Soccer as a defendant. The agreement did not alter the suit against the US Soccer.

Fifa and Relevent have agreed to resolve this matter as it concerns Fifa, pending Fifas consideration of changes to existing Fifa policies with respect to playing official season games outside a leagues home territory, Fifa said in a statement. Fifa has not admitted any liability and continues to deny the legal claims alleged in Relevents complaint.'
often wondered at NFL games at Wembley or Spurs. Seems wrong somehow, but maybe North Americans view the fanchise differently. Imagine Liverpool Vs United league game played in San Francisco or Riyadh.  This is horrible.
« Last Edit: April 11, 2024, 08:50:50 am by vblfc »
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,042
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #44 on: April 11, 2024, 09:50:56 pm »
.
'Saudi football player whipped by fan after Super Cup final defeat':-

www.independent.co.uk/tv/sport/saudi-super-cup-final-player-whipped-al-ittihad-b2527620.html





'A supporter appeared to whip an Al-Ittihad player in an astonishing incident at the end of the Saudi Super Cup final on Thursday night (11 April).

The disgraceful scene unfolded after Al-Hilal won the final 4-1 to stay on course for an unprecedented quadruple.

At full-time, Al-Ittihad striker Abderrazak Hamdallah was seen arguing with a fan as he made his way off the pitch, and appeared to throw water in their direction.

The man responded by lashing the player with a whip, hitting him at least once.

Hamdallah scored his sides only goal in the heavy defeat.'



'[IttiMania] Al-Hilal supporter whips Al-Ittihad striker Hamdallah after the supercup final in Saudi Arabia' - https://twitter.com/IttiMania/status/1778509641481089319

^ 26 second clip of a Saudi fan trying to whip one of the players post-match! - https://twitter.com/Millar_Colin/status/1778518110431215616 & https://streamin.one/v/0b2dead1


www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/al-ittihad-star-whipped-furious-32569171
www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/04/12/fan-whips-al-ittihad-player-in-saudi-super-cup-final-watch
https://en.as.com/videos/watch-al-ittihad-fan-whips-player-after-al-hilal-defeat-v

« Last Edit: April 12, 2024, 11:03:50 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,149
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #45 on: April 11, 2024, 10:36:24 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on April 11, 2024, 08:48:48 am
often wondered at NFL games at Wembley or Spurs. Seems wrong somehow, but maybe North Americans view the fanchise differently. Imagine Liverpool Vs United league game played in San Francisco or Riyadh.  This is horrible.

Its going to happen mate and my guess is Carling Cup final will be the first tester.

Franchises can move their teams to another town/city as football isnt franchise it makes it a harder sell but with how stupid fans are here they will have a moan then just get on with it obviously ours wont but the seeds are being sown.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,277
  • Kloppite
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #46 on: April 12, 2024, 04:23:58 am »
Quote from: Legs on April 11, 2024, 10:36:24 pm
Its going to happen mate and my guess is Carling Cup final will be the first tester.

Franchises can move their teams to another town/city as football isnt franchise it makes it a harder sell but with how stupid fans are here they will have a moan then just get on with it obviously ours wont but the seeds are being sown.

Yeah, in the US, pro teams move to different Cities all the time, latest ones, MLB franchise Oakland Athletics are planning to move to Vegas, & NHL have plans to force Arizona Coyotes to move from Phoenix to Salt Lake City.

Most issues in the US tend to be around a new stadium/arena for the franchise, owners will often threaten to move the team if they don't get public funding for a new stadium/arena, which often goes to a public vote, & voters will often approve public funding for fear of losing their team to another City, the Coyotes & As moves are due to stadium/arena issues. 
 
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,998
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #47 on: April 12, 2024, 05:30:33 am »


Not surprising. Politicians and Football officials will do anything for money. We all witnessed the biggest sport washing project ever hosted by the UK.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,770
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #48 on: April 25, 2024, 07:15:49 pm »
https://twitter.com/martynziegler/status/1783489636771267066

Quote
This story now officially confirmed: the fabulously wealthy Saudi state oil company becomes major FIFA sponsor
(2034 World Cup bid to be voted on later this year with one bidding nation: Saudi Arabia)

Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,824
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #49 on: April 25, 2024, 07:18:29 pm »
Football is officially dead isn't it?
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,019
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #50 on: April 25, 2024, 07:22:19 pm »
Yes.
It is.
Logged

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,404
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #51 on: April 25, 2024, 07:25:33 pm »
Could a rival body to FIFA ever be made is that possible then leave them to there money grabbing
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,934
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #52 on: April 26, 2024, 08:52:01 am »
Quote from: lfc_col on April 25, 2024, 07:25:33 pm
Could a rival body to FIFA ever be made is that possible then leave them to there money grabbing

Yeah as long as dickhead fans don't shout it down as greedy
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,042
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #53 on: May 2, 2024, 09:30:14 pm »

'FIFA tells judge it plans to change rule barring clubs from playing abroad by end of year':-

https://theathletic.com/5467240/2024/05/02/fifa-lawsuit-us-soccer-rule-change - or in full & free, here: https://archive.ph/xqA19


'An attorney representing FIFA in the ongoing antitrust lawsuit filed against it by a New York-based sports promoter said in federal court on Thursday that a rule change that would allow domestic league matches to be played abroad could come before the end of the year.'
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #54 on: May 2, 2024, 09:32:00 pm »
Quote from: oojason on May  2, 2024, 09:30:14 pm
'FIFA tells judge it plans to change rule barring clubs from playing abroad by end of year':-

https://theathletic.com/5467240/2024/05/02/fifa-lawsuit-us-soccer-rule-change - or in full & free, here: https://archive.ph/xqA19


'An attorney representing FIFA in the ongoing antitrust lawsuit filed against it by a New York-based sports promoter said in federal court on Thursday that a rule change that would allow domestic league matches to be played abroad's could come before the end of the year.'
And by abroad I wonder if they mean Saudi Arabia , Abu Dhabi and Qatar 🤔
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,042
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #55 on: May 2, 2024, 09:54:56 pm »
Quote from: JRed on May  2, 2024, 09:32:00 pm
And by abroad I wonder if they mean Saudi Arabia , Abu Dhabi and Qatar 🤔

Well, Newcastle need a bigger ground, and their Saudi owners have a few going soon - so Saudi would like to welcome their PL team to their new home ground...

That traffic in Manchester is terrible too for City fans - much better in the UAE...


or maybe they'll start with one of the Cups first - 'the magic of the FA Cup' and all that - with the final being played in the UAE...

:butt 
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #56 on: May 2, 2024, 09:58:59 pm »
Quote from: oojason on May  2, 2024, 09:54:56 pm
Well, Newcastle need a bigger ground, and their Saudi owners have a few going soon - so Saudi would like to welcome their PL team to their new home ground...

That traffic in Manchester is terrible too for City fans - much better in the UAE...


or maybe they'll start with one of the Cups first - 'the magic of the FA Cup' and all that - with the final being played in the UAE...

:butt
Game is gone isnt it.
I said ages ago that the regimes will not stop until they completely own the game.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,791
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #57 on: May 2, 2024, 10:01:26 pm »
Quote from: oojason on May  2, 2024, 09:30:14 pm
'FIFA tells judge it plans to change rule barring clubs from playing abroad by end of year':-

https://theathletic.com/5467240/2024/05/02/fifa-lawsuit-us-soccer-rule-change - or in full & free, here: https://archive.ph/xqA19


'An attorney representing FIFA in the ongoing antitrust lawsuit filed against it by a New York-based sports promoter said in federal court on Thursday that a rule change that would allow domestic league matches to be played abroad could come before the end of the year.'

Cesspit of a sport.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,042
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #58 on: May 2, 2024, 10:08:01 pm »
Quote from: JRed on May  2, 2024, 09:58:59 pm
Game is gone isnt it.
I said ages ago that the regimes will not stop until they completely own the game.

Yes. Unfortunately so.

They really did kill the beautiful game.


This is my last season - seems a few others too - Klopp going seems a good time to also go.  Non league footy is where it is still alive and kicking; in that it is accessible and affordable, nor ruined by VAR, TV, corruption, or other modern footy shite.
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,824
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #59 on: May 2, 2024, 10:09:17 pm »
Quote from: oojason on May  2, 2024, 10:08:01 pm
Yes. Unfortunately so.

They really did kill the beautiful game.


This is my last season - seems a few others too - Klopp going seems a good time to also go.  Non league footy is where it is still alive and kicking; in that it is accessible and affordable, nor ruined by VAR, TV, corruption, or other modern footy shite.

I recommend following LFC women. Ive had a great time at their last two matches at home. And only a tenner!
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #60 on: May 2, 2024, 10:11:56 pm »
Quote from: oojason on May  2, 2024, 10:08:01 pm
Yes. Unfortunately so.

They really did kill the beautiful game.


This is my last season - seems a few others too - Klopp going seems a good time to also go.  Non league footy is where it is still alive and kicking; in that it is accessible and affordable, nor ruined by VAR, TV, corruption, or other modern footy shite.
Im the same. I cant keep on getting emotionally involved in a game that is rigged, from the horrid regimes who are taking it over, to the authorities allowing them to cheat their way to succes, then the corrupt officiating. Its just not a proper sport anymore. Its actually just stressful now without the enjoyment.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,042
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #61 on: May 2, 2024, 10:14:13 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on May  2, 2024, 10:09:17 pm
I recommend following LFC women. Ive had a great time at their last two matches at home. And only a tenner!

Following women can get you into trouble, mate. Especially when paying them! ;)   Seriously, LFC Women is a decent shout.

Quote from: JRed on May  2, 2024, 10:11:56 pm
Im the same. I cant keep on getting emotionally involved in a game that is rigged, from the horrid regimes who are taking it over, to the authorities allowing them to cheat their way to succes, then the corrupt officiating. Its just not a proper sport anymore. Its actually just stressful now without the enjoyment.

Completely agree - and it seems it'll only get worse - with more teams bought by these corrupt sportswashing regimes under MCOs or similar. The sporting aspect feels gone.

« Last Edit: May 2, 2024, 10:17:29 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #62 on: May 2, 2024, 10:25:26 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on May  2, 2024, 10:01:26 pm
Cesspit of a sport.

Football feels filthy these days with some very bad people running it and owning clubs now.

Switching my interests more and more to American sports despite the over the top commercialism and monetisation of everything,still feels cleaner.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,277
  • Kloppite
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #63 on: May 2, 2024, 10:41:51 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on May  2, 2024, 10:25:26 pm
Football feels filthy these days with some very bad people running it and owning clubs now.

Switching my interests more and more to American sports despite the over the top commercialism and monetisation of everything,still feels cleaner.

Yeah, stuff like the salary cap [which most major league sports in the US have], & you have different teams winning the championship.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,149
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #64 on: May 2, 2024, 10:51:15 pm »
Quote from: oojason on May  2, 2024, 09:54:56 pm
Well, Newcastle need a bigger ground, and their Saudi owners have a few going soon - so Saudi would like to welcome their PL team to their new home ground...

That traffic in Manchester is terrible too for City fans - much better in the UAE...


or maybe they'll start with one of the Cups first - 'the magic of the FA Cup' and all that - with the final being played in the UAE...

:butt

Said it weeks ago it will be Caribo Cup final first and this country deserves it.

I kinda hope Middle East ruin everything for all other clubs Im kind of looking for a great escape from the game and its going to be funny watching all the gammons kick off they deserve it massively.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,149
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #65 on: May 2, 2024, 10:52:52 pm »
Quote from: JRed on May  2, 2024, 10:11:56 pm
Im the same. I cant keep on getting emotionally involved in a game that is rigged, from the horrid regimes who are taking it over, to the authorities allowing them to cheat their way to succes, then the corrupt officiating. Its just not a proper sport anymore. Its actually just stressful now without the enjoyment.

Might as well watch Hulk Hogan v Ultimate Warrior mate bout as real as the game now.
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,859
  • Meh sd f
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 07:37:06 am »
Quote from: oojason on May  2, 2024, 09:30:14 pm
'FIFA tells judge it plans to change rule barring clubs from playing abroad by end of year':-

https://theathletic.com/5467240/2024/05/02/fifa-lawsuit-us-soccer-rule-change - or in full & free, here: https://archive.ph/xqA19


'An attorney representing FIFA in the ongoing antitrust lawsuit filed against it by a New York-based sports promoter said in federal court on Thursday that a rule change that would allow domestic league matches to be played abroad could come before the end of the year.'
I've been saying this for years, and I got a lot of shit for it.

The fans that long for oil state owners for LFC have to realize what is at stake - a new home ground in Qatar or SA.

Right now, ManCity if of course the most likely target for a complete move.
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,878
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 07:53:40 am »
Quote from: oojason on May  2, 2024, 10:08:01 pm
Yes. Unfortunately so.

They really did kill the beautiful game.


This is my last season - seems a few others too - Klopp going seems a good time to also go.  Non league footy is where it is still alive and kicking; in that it is accessible and affordable, nor ruined by VAR, TV, corruption, or other modern footy shite.

Couldn't agree more. I turned my back on top flight football some time ago in regards to attending the matches. I'll still watch almost all of our games on the Tele but regardless of the result I haven't been emotionally invested in ages. I've always fleetingly watched lower league or non league football all my life with friends and family but for the last 5 or 6 years I go to watch my local side with mates every week now and it's brilliant. It might not have the glamour and pizzazz of the premier league but then neither does Luton v Burnley..
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,056
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 08:02:09 am »
Quote from: oojason on May  2, 2024, 09:54:56 pm
Well, Newcastle need a bigger ground, and their Saudi owners have a few going soon - so Saudi would like to welcome their PL team to their new home ground...

That traffic in Manchester is terrible too for City fans - much better in the UAE...


or maybe they'll start with one of the Cups first - 'the magic of the FA Cup' and all that - with the final being played in the UAE...

:butt 

Don't think they'll move entire clubs, no PL team will want to be flying 7 hours for a game then 7 hours back, but what it will mean is that we will see league games in America and Saudi, like the NFL do at Spurs and  the CL Final in Saudi -I got fucking laughed at on here for saying that would happen - it's the future
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #69 on: Today at 06:43:24 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:02:09 am
Don't think they'll move entire clubs, no PL team will want to be flying 7 hours for a game then 7 hours back, but what it will mean is that we will see league games in America and Saudi, like the NFL do at Spurs and  the CL Final in Saudi -I got fucking laughed at on here for saying that would happen - it's the future
Its  got to the point where Id be surprised if PL and CL games didnt go the Middle East. There will 100% be Saudi/Qatari/Abu Dhabi clubs in the champions league in the next few years. You can just see that stooge Infantino saying Football is a global game and we shouldnt limit the Champions League to only Europe. We should also include teams from the Middle East. Not teams from elsewhere tho, as they dont pay me enough
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,411
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #70 on: Today at 07:15:37 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:43:24 am
Its  got to the point where Id be surprised if PL and CL games didnt go the Middle East. There will 100% be Saudi/Qatari/Abu Dhabi clubs in the champions league in the next few years. You can just see that stooge Infantino saying Football is a global game and we shouldnt limit the Champions League to only Europe. We should also include teams from the Middle East. Not teams from elsewhere tho, as they dont pay me enough

There's never any merit to it. They could probably sell it slightly if it was famous clubs here and there like Boca Juniors, River Plate or Flamengo. There's no recognisable clubs in Asia or the middle east.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,056
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #71 on: Today at 07:24:00 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:43:24 am
Its  got to the point where Id be surprised if PL and CL games didnt go the Middle East. There will 100% be Saudi/Qatari/Abu Dhabi clubs in the champions league in the next few years. You can just see that stooge Infantino saying Football is a global game and we shouldnt limit the Champions League to only Europe. We should also include teams from the Middle East. Not teams from elsewhere tho, as they dont pay me enough

Yeah the he odd PL and CL game will 100% go there, Newcastle will play a league game in Saudi, City will play in Abu Dhabi, both getting record gate receipts in the process obviously. FSG will take us to the States, Utd will do the same. The players will be fucked.

Klopp is getting out of football at the right time.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,277
  • Kloppite
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #72 on: Today at 07:40:07 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:02:09 am
Don't think they'll move entire clubs, no PL team will want to be flying 7 hours for a game then 7 hours back, but what it will mean is that we will see league games in America and Saudi, like the NFL do at Spurs and  the CL Final in Saudi -I got fucking laughed at on here for saying that would happen - it's the future

Not just the NFL, but other sports have international games now as well, the NBA had games in Mexico City & Paris, NHL had games in Stockholm, & a pre season game in Australia, MLB is having games in London. rugby league, the NRL had games in Vegas.

Also the US is hosting the CONMEBOL Copa America next month, although CONMEBOL often invite CONCACAF nations to play in the Copa America, due to the CONMEBOL confederation only having 10 nations.

One thing against the CL final in Saudi, the heat will be oppressive it's 33C today, & 35C plus from Monday, & this is the beginning of May, guarantee the temperature will be around 40C to 45C come end of May beginning of June when the CL final is held.
Logged
#Sausages

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,859
  • Meh sd f
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #73 on: Today at 07:53:57 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:15:37 am
There's never any merit to it. They could probably sell it slightly if it was famous clubs here and there like Boca Juniors, River Plate or Flamengo. There's no recognisable clubs in Asia or the middle east.
There are tons of relatively small clubs in CL already, and there will be more.
If the saudi clubs can play in CL, they will have an easier time recruiting good players and actually compete.

The big question for PL clubs is if they could simply move their home stadium abroad
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,814
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #74 on: Today at 08:02:36 am »
Whats utterly shocking is that, in a time of climate catastrophe, domestic and international football is on a trajectory of increasing the amount of air travel for teams and fans.

Its just a shitshow at this point. The oil states are intent on fucking everything and the west is just bending over.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,056
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #75 on: Today at 08:04:27 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 07:40:07 am
Not just the NFL, but other sports have international games now as well, the NBA had games in Mexico City & Paris, NHL had games in Stockholm, & a pre season game in Australia, MLB is having games in London. rugby league, the NRL had games in Vegas.

Also the US is hosting the CONMEBOL Copa America next month, although CONMEBOL often invite CONCACAF nations to play in the Copa America, due to the CONMEBOL confederation only having 10 nations.

One thing against the CL final in Saudi, the heat will be oppressive it's 33C today, & 35C plus from Monday, & this is the beginning of May, guarantee the temperature will be around 40C to 45C come end of May beginning of June when the CL final is held.

I've experienced the heat in the Middle East, went to Dubai the end of July one year for the wifes 40th, 48/49c in the day, couldn't walk 5 yards without sweating, of a night it was still about 39/40c. Sun bathing was OK though as it was quite hazy and the heated pool meant swimming was lovely and comfortable. Everywhere is air conditioned too, so you nipped into the hotel to cool.

However, they're already talking about having the 2034 WC there in the summer. They're talking about new technologies to air condition open air stadiums, so they could do that, but they could easily spend a couple of billion (its peanuts to them) building a fully airconditioned stadium with indoor training facilities, the fans will be there for a couple of days at most, any staying will be in luxury hotels anyway and spend the day by the pool, the fan parks will be air conditioned and theres zero alcohol, the VIPS, which will be the majority of the crowd, will fly in/fly out same day or will just stay in the most expensive hotels, they'll be able to do it. It'll certainly be cooler in the stadium than it was in Madrid in 2019.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,056
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #76 on: Today at 08:12:02 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:53:57 am
There are tons of relatively small clubs in CL already, and there will be more.
If the saudi clubs can play in CL, they will have an easier time recruiting good players and actually compete.

The big question for PL clubs is if they could simply move their home stadium abroad

They could, FIFA will not object, but its the flying and jet lag that'd be the issue. Its 6.5 hrs non stop from Manchester to Jeddah, 7hrs to Abu Dhabi, its 10am in Saudi, 11am in the UAE right now, so that long flights and constant switching of time would mess the players up I'd have thought.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 