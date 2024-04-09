« previous next »
Author Topic: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis  (Read 7632 times)

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #40 on: April 9, 2024, 04:42:05 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on April  9, 2024, 04:38:14 pm
There not interested in the actual football just as much money as they can make out of it time someone stepped up who has the game at heart sadly too late probably

Fans are the ones who can stop it but not enough are arsed.

I doubt it happens in Germany as they are 51% fan owned or most are so they will object it.

It was obvious this would happen in England the baby steps will be to play the Caribo cup final in another country just like Italy/Spain have them in Middle East, that is the mini step and before you know it boom 2-3 games a season.

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #41 on: April 9, 2024, 04:43:34 pm »
Im sure no money has changed hands for this to come about
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #42 on: April 9, 2024, 04:49:27 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on March 29, 2024, 03:39:12 pm
Football as I know it / knew it is dead and buried.
Yup.  To be honest they'll not mourn us losing interest anyway.  Legacy fans that have a few pints outside the ground, don't by a new replica kit every season and don't chuck money at Sky/BT/TNT/Etc. aren't worth bothering about.

The next generation coming through will see us this as just being normal, the same way that we see footballers being multi-millionaires by their early 20s as normal.  My old man still talks about how he used to bump into Liverpool and Everton players in the locals when he was a lad.  I can see him zone out when there's talk of the lifestyles of modern players.
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #43 on: April 11, 2024, 08:48:48 am »
Quote from: oojason on April  9, 2024, 04:33:19 pm
'Fifa court deal could open way for European league matches in US' (and elsewhere too... like in the Saudi or Qatar etc):-

Promoter sued Fifa over stance on matches played overseas
Miami Dolphins owner planned to host La Liga match in 2019

www.theguardian.com/football/2024/apr/09/fifa-court-deal-could-open-way-for-european-league-matches-in-us





a snippet...


'Fifa says it will consider changes to its policy that blocks league matches from being played in other countries. The changes are part of an agreement with a promoter to dismiss the world governing body from a lawsuit challenging that policy.

Relevent Sports lawyer Jeffrey L Kessler filed a letter on Monday in a Manhattan court stating Fifa and his client agreed to the dismissal. Keller wrote that Fifa agreed to abide by any injunction arising from the suit, which also includes US Soccer as a defendant. The agreement did not alter the suit against the US Soccer.

Fifa and Relevent have agreed to resolve this matter as it concerns Fifa, pending Fifas consideration of changes to existing Fifa policies with respect to playing official season games outside a leagues home territory, Fifa said in a statement. Fifa has not admitted any liability and continues to deny the legal claims alleged in Relevents complaint.'
often wondered at NFL games at Wembley or Spurs. Seems wrong somehow, but maybe North Americans view the fanchise differently. Imagine Liverpool Vs United league game played in San Francisco or Riyadh.  This is horrible.
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #44 on: April 11, 2024, 09:50:56 pm »
.
'Saudi football player whipped by fan after Super Cup final defeat':-

www.independent.co.uk/tv/sport/saudi-super-cup-final-player-whipped-al-ittihad-b2527620.html





'A supporter appeared to whip an Al-Ittihad player in an astonishing incident at the end of the Saudi Super Cup final on Thursday night (11 April).

The disgraceful scene unfolded after Al-Hilal won the final 4-1 to stay on course for an unprecedented quadruple.

At full-time, Al-Ittihad striker Abderrazak Hamdallah was seen arguing with a fan as he made his way off the pitch, and appeared to throw water in their direction.

The man responded by lashing the player with a whip, hitting him at least once.

Hamdallah scored his sides only goal in the heavy defeat.'



'[IttiMania] Al-Hilal supporter whips Al-Ittihad striker Hamdallah after the supercup final in Saudi Arabia' - https://twitter.com/IttiMania/status/1778509641481089319

^ 26 second clip of a Saudi fan trying to whip one of the players post-match! - https://twitter.com/Millar_Colin/status/1778518110431215616 & https://streamin.one/v/0b2dead1


www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/al-ittihad-star-whipped-furious-32569171
www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/04/12/fan-whips-al-ittihad-player-in-saudi-super-cup-final-watch
https://en.as.com/videos/watch-al-ittihad-fan-whips-player-after-al-hilal-defeat-v

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #45 on: April 11, 2024, 10:36:24 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on April 11, 2024, 08:48:48 am
often wondered at NFL games at Wembley or Spurs. Seems wrong somehow, but maybe North Americans view the fanchise differently. Imagine Liverpool Vs United league game played in San Francisco or Riyadh.  This is horrible.

Its going to happen mate and my guess is Carling Cup final will be the first tester.

Franchises can move their teams to another town/city as football isnt franchise it makes it a harder sell but with how stupid fans are here they will have a moan then just get on with it obviously ours wont but the seeds are being sown.
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #46 on: April 12, 2024, 04:23:58 am »
Quote from: Legs on April 11, 2024, 10:36:24 pm
Its going to happen mate and my guess is Carling Cup final will be the first tester.

Franchises can move their teams to another town/city as football isnt franchise it makes it a harder sell but with how stupid fans are here they will have a moan then just get on with it obviously ours wont but the seeds are being sown.

Yeah, in the US, pro teams move to different Cities all the time, latest ones, MLB franchise Oakland Athletics are planning to move to Vegas, & NHL have plans to force Arizona Coyotes to move from Phoenix to Salt Lake City.

Most issues in the US tend to be around a new stadium/arena for the franchise, owners will often threaten to move the team if they don't get public funding for a new stadium/arena, which often goes to a public vote, & voters will often approve public funding for fear of losing their team to another City, the Coyotes & As moves are due to stadium/arena issues. 
 
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #47 on: April 12, 2024, 05:30:33 am »


Not surprising. Politicians and Football officials will do anything for money. We all witnessed the biggest sport washing project ever hosted by the UK.
« Reply #48 on: April 25, 2024, 07:15:49 pm »
https://twitter.com/martynziegler/status/1783489636771267066

Quote
This story now officially confirmed: the fabulously wealthy Saudi state oil company becomes major FIFA sponsor
(2034 World Cup bid to be voted on later this year with one bidding nation: Saudi Arabia)

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #49 on: April 25, 2024, 07:18:29 pm »
Football is officially dead isn't it?
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #50 on: April 25, 2024, 07:22:19 pm »
Yes.
It is.
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #51 on: April 25, 2024, 07:25:33 pm »
Could a rival body to FIFA ever be made is that possible then leave them to there money grabbing
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #52 on: April 26, 2024, 08:52:01 am »
Quote from: lfc_col on April 25, 2024, 07:25:33 pm
Could a rival body to FIFA ever be made is that possible then leave them to there money grabbing

Yeah as long as dickhead fans don't shout it down as greedy
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 09:30:14 pm »

'FIFA tells judge it plans to change rule barring clubs from playing abroad by end of year':-

https://theathletic.com/5467240/2024/05/02/fifa-lawsuit-us-soccer-rule-change - or in full & free, here: https://archive.ph/xqA19


'An attorney representing FIFA in the ongoing antitrust lawsuit filed against it by a New York-based sports promoter said in federal court on Thursday that a rule change that would allow domestic league matches to be played abroad could come before the end of the year.'
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 09:32:00 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 09:30:14 pm
'FIFA tells judge it plans to change rule barring clubs from playing abroad by end of year':-

https://theathletic.com/5467240/2024/05/02/fifa-lawsuit-us-soccer-rule-change - or in full & free, here: https://archive.ph/xqA19


'An attorney representing FIFA in the ongoing antitrust lawsuit filed against it by a New York-based sports promoter said in federal court on Thursday that a rule change that would allow domestic league matches to be played abroad's could come before the end of the year.'
And by abroad I wonder if they mean Saudi Arabia , Abu Dhabi and Qatar 🤔
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 09:54:56 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:32:00 pm
And by abroad I wonder if they mean Saudi Arabia , Abu Dhabi and Qatar 🤔

Well, Newcastle need a bigger ground, and their Saudi owners have a few going soon - so Saudi would like to welcome their PL team to their new home ground...

That traffic in Manchester is terrible too for City fans - much better in the UAE...


or maybe they'll start with one of the Cups first - 'the magic of the FA Cup' and all that - with the final being played in the UAE...

:butt 
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 09:58:59 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 09:54:56 pm
Well, Newcastle need a bigger ground, and their Saudi owners have a few going soon - so Saudi would like to welcome their PL team to their new home ground...

That traffic in Manchester is terrible too for City fans - much better in the UAE...


or maybe they'll start with one of the Cups first - 'the magic of the FA Cup' and all that - with the final being played in the UAE...

:butt
Game is gone isnt it.
I said ages ago that the regimes will not stop until they completely own the game.
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 10:01:26 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 09:30:14 pm
'FIFA tells judge it plans to change rule barring clubs from playing abroad by end of year':-

https://theathletic.com/5467240/2024/05/02/fifa-lawsuit-us-soccer-rule-change - or in full & free, here: https://archive.ph/xqA19


'An attorney representing FIFA in the ongoing antitrust lawsuit filed against it by a New York-based sports promoter said in federal court on Thursday that a rule change that would allow domestic league matches to be played abroad could come before the end of the year.'

Cesspit of a sport.
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 10:08:01 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:58:59 pm
Game is gone isnt it.
I said ages ago that the regimes will not stop until they completely own the game.

Yes. Unfortunately so.

They really did kill the beautiful game.


This is my last season - seems a few others too - Klopp going seems a good time to also go.  Non league footy is where it is still alive and kicking; in that it is accessible and affordable, nor ruined by VAR, TV, corruption, or other modern footy shite.
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 10:09:17 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 10:08:01 pm
Yes. Unfortunately so.

They really did kill the beautiful game.


This is my last season - seems a few others too - Klopp going seems a good time to also go.  Non league footy is where it is still alive and kicking; in that it is accessible and affordable, nor ruined by VAR, TV, corruption, or other modern footy shite.

I recommend following LFC women. Ive had a great time at their last two matches at home. And only a tenner!
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 10:11:56 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 10:08:01 pm
Yes. Unfortunately so.

They really did kill the beautiful game.


This is my last season - seems a few others too - Klopp going seems a good time to also go.  Non league footy is where it is still alive and kicking; in that it is accessible and affordable, nor ruined by VAR, TV, corruption, or other modern footy shite.
Im the same. I cant keep on getting emotionally involved in a game that is rigged, from the horrid regimes who are taking it over, to the authorities allowing them to cheat their way to succes, then the corrupt officiating. Its just not a proper sport anymore. Its actually just stressful now without the enjoyment.
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 10:14:13 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 10:09:17 pm
I recommend following LFC women. Ive had a great time at their last two matches at home. And only a tenner!

Following women can get you into trouble, mate. Especially when paying them! ;)   Seriously, LFC Women is a decent shout.

Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 10:11:56 pm
Im the same. I cant keep on getting emotionally involved in a game that is rigged, from the horrid regimes who are taking it over, to the authorities allowing them to cheat their way to succes, then the corrupt officiating. Its just not a proper sport anymore. Its actually just stressful now without the enjoyment.

Completely agree - and it seems it'll only get worse - with more teams bought by these corrupt sportswashing regimes under MCOs or similar. The sporting aspect feels gone.

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 10:25:26 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 10:01:26 pm
Cesspit of a sport.

Football feels filthy these days with some very bad people running it and owning clubs now.

Switching my interests more and more to American sports despite the over the top commercialism and monetisation of everything,still feels cleaner.
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 10:41:51 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 10:25:26 pm
Football feels filthy these days with some very bad people running it and owning clubs now.

Switching my interests more and more to American sports despite the over the top commercialism and monetisation of everything,still feels cleaner.

Yeah, stuff like the salary cap [which most major league sports in the US have], & you have different teams winning the championship.
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 10:51:15 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 09:54:56 pm
Well, Newcastle need a bigger ground, and their Saudi owners have a few going soon - so Saudi would like to welcome their PL team to their new home ground...

That traffic in Manchester is terrible too for City fans - much better in the UAE...


or maybe they'll start with one of the Cups first - 'the magic of the FA Cup' and all that - with the final being played in the UAE...

:butt

Said it weeks ago it will be Caribo Cup final first and this country deserves it.

I kinda hope Middle East ruin everything for all other clubs Im kind of looking for a great escape from the game and its going to be funny watching all the gammons kick off they deserve it massively.
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 10:52:52 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 10:11:56 pm
Im the same. I cant keep on getting emotionally involved in a game that is rigged, from the horrid regimes who are taking it over, to the authorities allowing them to cheat their way to succes, then the corrupt officiating. Its just not a proper sport anymore. Its actually just stressful now without the enjoyment.

Might as well watch Hulk Hogan v Ultimate Warrior mate bout as real as the game now.
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #66 on: Today at 07:37:06 am »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 09:30:14 pm
'FIFA tells judge it plans to change rule barring clubs from playing abroad by end of year':-

https://theathletic.com/5467240/2024/05/02/fifa-lawsuit-us-soccer-rule-change - or in full & free, here: https://archive.ph/xqA19


'An attorney representing FIFA in the ongoing antitrust lawsuit filed against it by a New York-based sports promoter said in federal court on Thursday that a rule change that would allow domestic league matches to be played abroad could come before the end of the year.'
I've been saying this for years, and I got a lot of shit for it.

The fans that long for oil state owners for LFC have to realize what is at stake - a new home ground in Qatar or SA.

Right now, ManCity if of course the most likely target for a complete move.
