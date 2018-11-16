':-Fifa and the presumptive hosts face significant challenges over human rights, worker protections and the scale of constructiona snippet...'Saudi Arabia will host the 2034 World Cup. We know this, despite the fact that Fifas bidding process does not finish until the end of 2024. But with 10 years until the tournament there is still much we dont know. Some of these issues are important, such as the time of year in which the games will be played, but others are more significant still. With the power of the global football community to influence outcomes perhaps at its peak, here are three key areas of uncertainty:The most serious challenge facing footballs world governing body as it takes the World Cup to Saudi Arabia is this: how do you honour your commitment to respecting human rights, with a host country where those rights are routinely abused? Since 2016, under the direction of the then newly elected president, Gianni Infantino, Fifa has determined to apply the United Nations guiding principles on business and human rights to its work. This, according to Fifas statutes, means being committed to respecting all internationally recognised human rights and [striving] to promote the protection of these rights.The kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), meanwhile, flouts any number of the articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Despite moves to improve its human rights framework, Saudi currently registers a score of eight out of 100 in the internationally respected Freedom in the World report by Freedom House, which assesses civil liberties and political rights within nation states. Political dissent is punishable by death, women are legally required to obey their husbands in a reasonable manner and homosexuality is illegal.There is widespread scepticism over whether Fifa can live up to its commitments on human rights, even if these are limited strictly to the liabilities of projects related directly to the World Cup. But there is a window for potential action. By this summer the Saudi 2034 bid must supply an independent assessment of human rights in the country to Fifa as part of its bid. Fifa is obliged to assess human rights risks as part of the selection process with sustainability and human rights one of six selection criteria.The independent assessment could be conducted by a consultancy or a group of academics but there will be no first-hand input from human rights organisations because they are not allowed to operate in Saudi Arabia. For Lina al-Hathloul of the organisation ALQST, which promotes human rights in Saudi Arabia, enabling human rights organisations to enter the country would be a necessary first step to ensuring Fifa can honour its commitments. The priority is to push for Saudi Arabia to allow human rights organisations to monitor the situation, says Hathloul, a Saudi national in exile. Then you can have more open doors, once you have the ability to monitor independently.Hathloul argues that another key action would be for the international community to start speaking up about the reality in Saudi Arabia. I do still believe that sport can build bridges and open doors; it can impact positively a country, she says. But everyone accepts being silent on KSAs problems, arguing its a cultural issue, accepting whatever the Saudi government says. It just builds a facade of opening up while people are engaged in covering up.But leaders still fear the people and in one way or another people still have power and leverage even if its not explicit or formal. The very fact they hide information about trials, hide whats happening in prisons, its because they care about their image. They want the international community to see the country and the government as open and free. People have to work on the leverage they have to show Saudi that they know it is not open. They need to play the game of narratives, to say: Even though Saudi Arabia have gone to all these lengths to hide what is happening we wont let you get away with it.