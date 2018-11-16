« previous next »
Author Topic: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis

Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« on: November 16, 2018, 10:15:33 pm »
Deepl.com translation:

Fifa President Gianni Infantino is secretly planning to sell all relevant rights of the World Football Association to a consortium with links to Saudi Arabia.

This is evidenced by documents which are exclusively available to the SZ and which were evaluated together with the WDR.

Such a process would leave Fifa powerless. The new consortium - in which Infantino is to become chairman of the supervisory board - would have full control.

Fifa itself says that the document is out of date.

The president of the Fifa International Football Federation, Gianni Infantino, has been deceiving the public and the decision-making bodies of Fifa for months about the true background of a gigantic bid worth billions. Since March 2018, Infantino has been pressing the Fifa Board of Directors to decide to create two new tournament formats: a World League for national teams and a Club World Cup expanded to 24 teams. In return for marketing these tournaments, investors would offer 25 billion US dollars for twelve years. However, Infantino has not yet disclosed who these investors are, with reference to a non-disclosure agreement. This is the main reason why the members of Fifa's board of directors have already turned down their president on several occasions.

According to documents available to the Süddeutsche Zeitung and evaluated jointly with WDR, the planned mega deal is far more than just two new tournament formats: According to a secret declaration of intent, the sale of almost all rights is planned: digital and archive rights, films and videos, satellite and network transmissions, merchandising and game rights, every production in high definition and 3-D format, computer games, everything "virtual and every other format still being developed worldwide". And last but not least: Rights to future football World Cups are also included. If the plan worked out at the end of March were implemented, a financial consortium would have the say in the future over the marketing of world football - the FIFA would remain an empty shell.

Fifa's planned new partners are the British investment advisor "SB Investment Advisers Limited (SBIA)" and the London-based investment firm "Centricus Partners LP". SBIA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Japanese technology group SoftBank Group, the consortium maintains close ties to Saudi Arabia. Centricus has connections to the world's major private funds, in particular to SoftBank and Saudi investors. This suggests the suspicion that the investors are not only interested in marketing football, but that there are also geopolitical motives behind the offer. Important decisions could be made in the future with the participation of Saudi Arabia, up to and including the question of where future football world championships will take place.

Upon request, Fifa informed SZ and WDR that the document was outdated and only one of many hundreds circulated by the world association.

The fact that Marco Villiger, Fifa's longstanding in-house lawyer, and his deputy Jörg Vollmüller, in an internal expert opinion, have made a devastating analysis of these concrete plans and warned against their implementation speaks against this presentation. The plan involves considerable risks and disadvantages for Fifa, according to a 16-page "memo", which is also available to the Süddeutsche Zeitung and which it also evaluated together with the WDR. Both lawyers have meanwhile left Fifa.

Gianni Infantino seems determined to push through the sell-off to financial investors. The 48-year-old Swiss had actually started 2016 with the promise to shape "a new era of transparency and openness" at Fifa after the Sepp Blatter era. But after numerous affairs, he must fear that he will not be re-elected to office in 2019. If the new company is founded beforehand, Infantino will be entitled to the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board as Fifa President. Fifa did not comment on the concrete question of whether a rights sale had been anchored in the working paper and, if so, to what extent.

https://www.sueddeutsche.de/sport/fifa-infantino-intrige-skandal-1.4214746
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #1 on: November 16, 2018, 10:22:35 pm »
Football as we know it is slowly dying. That whole board should be scrapped and new people brought in.
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #2 on: November 16, 2018, 10:29:01 pm »
I love how all the documents are "dated" when they get called out on it.
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #3 on: November 16, 2018, 10:49:29 pm »
Goodie...

Sounds like Al Jazeera will run VAR then..
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #4 on: November 16, 2018, 11:44:57 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on November 16, 2018, 10:22:35 pm
Football as we know it is slowly dying. That whole board should be scrapped and new people brought in.

"slowly"
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #5 on: November 17, 2018, 12:44:14 am »
Quote from: Vinay on November 16, 2018, 10:22:35 pm
Football as we know it is slowly dying. That whole board should be scrapped and new people brought in.
to be fair the board are the ones blocking this, what’s becoming increasingly obvious is that Infantino’s crediblity is near zero now

Does give the clubs who supposedly want this super league extra ammo tho
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #6 on: November 17, 2018, 01:26:49 pm »
Can't decide what's the lesser of 2 evils: Blatter & co getting loaded from bribes and the like or Infantino deciding to sell the family silver just to enrich himself? At least Blatter was sharing the wealth around and only whoring FIFA out and not selling it.

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #7 on: November 17, 2018, 02:02:00 pm »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on November 17, 2018, 01:26:49 pm
Can't decide what's the lesser of 2 evils: Blatter & co getting loaded from bribes and the like or Infantino deciding to sell the family silver just to enrich himself? At least Blatter was sharing the wealth around and only whoring FIFA out and not selling it.
blatter is clearly much better, we got the hilarity of Jack Warner under blatter
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #8 on: November 17, 2018, 02:23:31 pm »
When Blatter went, I was under no illusion things would be better, but I didn't think they'd get so much worse.

So Infantino is the bigger evil for me.
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #9 on: November 21, 2018, 09:27:03 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on November 17, 2018, 02:23:31 pm
When Blatter went, I was under no illusion things would be better, but I didn't think they'd get so much worse.

So Infantino is the bigger evil for me.
I always thought with Blatter gone, things will improve.
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #10 on: November 22, 2018, 07:06:41 am »
Imagine if all this money in the game went to grass roots, all these billions.
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #11 on: November 22, 2018, 03:03:33 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on November 21, 2018, 09:27:03 am
I always thought with Blatter gone, things will improve.

When an institution is thoroughly corrupted, the top men can and will be replaced only by those even more ruthless and evil. FIFA cannot be fixed, it can only be replaced. In that regard this would have been a welcome development, because it just might be outrageous enough to force some real football nations to revolt and quit.
Of course in reality there would be enough cream spilling over from the Saudi plate to keep every fat cat happy.
The Russia world cup was the turning point for me, before I used to watch majority of the games and now I watched maybe 1/5. The Qatar world cup could be the first I can completely ignore.
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #12 on: January 16, 2022, 01:06:53 pm »

'FIFA boss Infantino now lives in Qatar!':-

Gianni Infantino has moved the center of his life to the host country of the 2022 World Cup. The FIFA boss has rented a house in Doha and sent two of his daughters to school in the emirate.

https://www.blick.ch/schweiz/heimlicher-umzug-fifa-chef-infantino-wohnt-jetzt-in-katar-id17149816.html


Seems Infantino has 'Two federal special investigators are conducting criminal proceedings against him.'
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #13 on: January 16, 2022, 01:52:14 pm »
Yep.

Seems there's too many bad people in football these day to expect a better future for the sport,Infantino a prime example.
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #14 on: January 16, 2022, 02:59:20 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on November 22, 2018, 07:06:41 am
Imagine if all this money in the game went to grass roots, all these billions.
I think you will find infanto is now a terribly wealthy man

Valcke has a billionaires yacht.

Blatter used to smuggle gold bullion for Havalange..

Etc etc rinse and repeat
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #15 on: January 16, 2022, 03:02:10 pm »
There needs to be a breakaway..............just like darts did.
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #16 on: January 16, 2022, 04:49:44 pm »
Infantino who had the chance to absolute stop PSG and City flouting of FFP rules when they were both found to be cheating.

He gave them paltry fines, He's been in bed with Qatar and UAE since then and considerably richer.

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #17 on: January 16, 2022, 04:51:05 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on January 16, 2022, 03:02:10 pm
There needs to be a breakaway..............just like darts did.

Deffo - all the leagues just need to fuck FIFA and UEFA off and create a new structure, with proper controls to stop the fraud.
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #18 on: January 16, 2022, 04:52:12 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on January 16, 2022, 04:49:44 pm
Infantino who had the chance to absolute stop PSG and City flouting of FFP rules when they were both found to be cheating.

He gave them paltry fines, He's been in bed with Qatar and UAE since then and considerably richer.

Infantino has been part of the problem long before he became head of FIFA. He was just a continuation of the same shite with no reform and they aren't even trying to hide it anymore.
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #19 on: January 16, 2022, 05:12:33 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 16, 2022, 04:51:05 pm
Deffo - all the leagues just need to fuck FIFA and UEFA off and create a new structure, with proper controls to stop the fraud.
I cannot stand Florentine Perez but the FFP rules were far more stringent in the ESL that he was talking about a few months ago.

I really want a full breakaway clean break from the PL before The Saudi's have elevated their team, Richard Masters is in bed with both despotic regimes.
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #20 on: January 26, 2022, 02:41:16 pm »
'Fifa president: more World Cups could save African migrants from death in the sea':-

Gianni Infantino makes remarks to Council of Europe assembly
Outrage at comments related to biennial World Cup plan

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/jan/26/fifa-gianni-infantino-biennial-world-cup-could-save-african-migrants-from-death-in-the-sea





^ 'The president of Fifa, Gianni Infantino, has said his plans for a World Cup every two years could stop African migrants from finding death in the sea, in an extraordinary address to European politicians.'



'Infantino on Qatar: Migrant workers get pride from hard work':-

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said migrant workers gain pride from hard work when he was questioned on Monday about workers suffering in Qatar while building World Cup infrastructure.

https://apnews.com/article/sports-soccer-world-cup-qatar-gianni-infantino-f280c34b8442e3d3c1b00fd5094b1ccf (May 2, 2022)

^ Now 6,500 might have died in other works and so on, Infantino said, and of course FIFA is not the police of the world or responsible for everything that happens around the world. But thanks to FIFA, thanks to football we have been able to address the status of all the 1.5 million workers, working in Qatar.



'Infantino's admiration of Putin leaves FIFA exposed':-

FIFA President Gianni Infantinos admiration of Vladimir Putin has left FIFA looking exposed

www.independent.co.uk/news/vladimir-putin-fifa-ukraine-london-linkedin-b2026243.html (March 2022)

&

'WATCH: Fifa president Infantino fails to condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine' (Infantino then refuses to answer questions, FIFA then shits down more questions)

www.iol.co.za/sport/soccer/watch-fifa-president-infantino-fails-to-condemn-russian-invasion-of-ukraine-253d9148-e504-4405-bf7e-ca687a671111
 





'North Korea could host World Cup  FIFA wants to unite world, says Gianni Infantino':-

Infantino gave a lengthy, wide-ranging speech on the eve of the controversial World Cup in Qatar, hitting back at criticism, claiming to empathise with marginalised groups and accusing western media of hypocrisy.

https://theathletic.com/3912874/2022/11/19/infantino-fifa-world-cup-qatar-north-korea (November 2022)

^ 'The Swiss-born chief said it was not beyond possibility that footballs showpiece event could one day take place in North Korea  and admitted he had previously tried to convince the isolated dictatorship to be involved as a FIFA tournament host.'



'I feel gay, I feel disabled, I feel Arabic, I feel African, I feel migrant worker  like a woman too!: Infantino makes bizarre attack on critics':-

Dont criticise Qatar, Infantino tells press conference in Doha
Fifa president accuses western critics of hypocrisy and racism

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/19/fifa-gianni-infantino-world-cup-qatar (19th November 2022, just before the World Cup in Qatar started)



'FIFA president Infantino to stand unopposed for third term':-

A quirk of FIFA's statutes means the first three years of Infantino's presidency -- when he completed an unfinished term started by Blatter -- does not count against the 12-year limit agreed to in reforms passed during a prolonged corruption crisis before his first election.

www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/37633949/fifa-president-infantino-stand-unopposed-third-term (November 2022)



'FIFA president Gianni Infantino poses for selfie next to Peles open casket' (at Pele's wake):-

FIFA president Gianni Infantino was seen posing for selfies next to Peles open casket during the wake for Brazils football great.

https://metro.co.uk/2023/01/03/fifa-president-gianni-infantino-poses-for-selfie-next-to-peles-open-casket-18030474









Edit: the following threads all may be of some interest as to FIFA's head sociopath...


'FIFA & Blatter' (2014) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=314602.0

'FIFA Investigated by FBI' thread (2015) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=321490.0

Platini: Resigns (2016) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=327626 & Platini: Arrested (2019; Qatar) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=34315

'Gianni Infantino elected Fifa president after Zurich election' (2016): www.theguardian.com/football/2016/feb/26/gianni-infantino-elected-fifa-president-election

^ Infantino in augural speech: "Well restore the image of Fifa and make sure everybody will be happy with what we do. & bring football back to Fifa


'2018 & 2022 FIFA World Cups - Russia and Qatar. The Garcia Report...' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267113.0

'Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis' thread (2018) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=341515

2022 World Cup - 'Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing': www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=305953.0

'FIFA wants a World Cup every two years' (2021) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349176.0

'FIFA Club World Cup : a 32 team tournament : starting 2025 in the USA' (2023 thread) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354376.0

'Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs' (2023) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354365.0




'Fifa admits defeat over plans for Saudi sponsorship of Womens World Cup':-

www.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/16/fifa-defeat-saudi-sponsorship-womens-world-cup-plans-infantino



'Fifa blocks rainbow armband and unveils Womens World Cup alternatives' (the OneLove rainbow armband is NOT allowed):-

www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jun/30/fifa-confirms-ban-on-onelove-armbands-for-womens-world-cup



'Fifa threatens Womens World Cup broadcast blackout in Europe':-

www.theguardian.com/football/2023/may/02/fifa-threatens-womens-world-cup-broadcast-blackout-in-europe-offers-rights-infantino



'Women's World Cup: FIFA boss Gianni Infantino sparks fury after he tells players 'convince us men' in equal pay fight':-

https://news.sky.com/story/womens-world-cup-fifa-boss-gianni-infantino-sparks-fury-after-he-tells-players-convince-us-men-in-equal-pay-fight-12942269



'Saudi state oil giant to become Fifas biggest-paying sponsor':-

Deal could be worth up to £84 million a year and comes after nation was given free run to host 2034 World Cup

www.thetimes.co.uk/article/saudi-arabian-oil-giant-aramco-to-become-major-fifa-sponsor-pmrs8g6vm - or in full and free, here: https://archive.li/chRiW


Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #21 on: July 8, 2023, 09:17:45 pm »

'Does football need Fifa? Breakaway threat may test Infantinos grip on global game' - by Jonathan Wilson:-

Leader of the games world governing body would be forced to rethink chasing votes and cash if Uefa and Conmebol unite

www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2023/jul/08/fifa-breakaway-threat-gianni-infantino-uefa-conmebol





a snippet...


'Jesper Møller, its fair to say, is not a natural rebel. The Danish football federation is one of the more progressive authorities, but its president is a conservative with, and lets be kind here, a healthy sense of his own interests. Last November, though, at the height of the World Cups rainbow armband affair, Møller did  briefly  hint at an unexpected radicalism.

Might Denmark consider quitting Fifa, he was asked, and replied: It is not a decision that has been made now  We have been discussing it in the Nordic region since August  I have to think about the question of how to restore confidence in Fifa. We must evaluate what has happened, and then we must create a strategy  also with our Nordic colleagues.

The following day, the suggestion was quickly quashed: a misunderstanding. Of course nobody was talking about quitting footballs world body. Except Møller had said just that.

Which leads to two questions: first, have there really been discussions about a European exodus from Fifa or was he just saying what he thought the Danish public wanted to hear? And second, what would happen if countries did withdraw? Or to put it another way: does football need Fifa? What is it for?'
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #22 on: July 9, 2023, 05:11:18 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on November 17, 2018, 02:23:31 pm
When Blatter went, I was under no illusion things would be better, but I didn't think they'd get so much worse.

So Infantino is the bigger evil for me.

Indeed, as corrupt as Blatter was, the way Infantino is running FIFA makes me wish Blatter was still FIFA president.
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #23 on: July 9, 2023, 07:18:49 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on July  9, 2023, 05:11:18 am
Indeed, as corrupt as Blatter was, the way Infantino is running FIFA makes me wish Blatter was still FIFA president.

Blatter may have been a crook (they all are) but he kept things stable. He told the EXCO not to give 2022 to Qatar. He also warned against video technology precisely because we'd end up with the monstrosity that is VAR. Infantino is just a scumbag.
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #24 on: March 14, 2024, 07:11:06 pm »

Not quite Saudi Arabia-  but Infantino doing the work of his Qatari paymasters instead...


'FIFA U17 World Cup to be held annually, with next 5 in Qatar':-

www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/39731649/fifa-u17-world-cup-held-every-year-1st-5-mens-host-qatar


'The FIFA Under-17 World Cup will be held annually instead of biennially, with the next five editions from 2025 to take place in Qatar, world soccer's governing body said on Thursday.

Like the senior men's World Cup, the Under-17 tournament will be expanded to 48 teams, FIFA said.'
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #25 on: March 14, 2024, 07:20:47 pm »
Quote from: oojason on March 14, 2024, 07:11:06 pm
Not quite Saudi Arabia-  but Infantino doing the work of his Qatari paymasters instead...


'FIFA U17 World Cup to be held annually, with next 5 in Qatar':-

www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/39731649/fifa-u17-world-cup-held-every-year-1st-5-mens-host-qatar


'The FIFA Under-17 World Cup will be held annually instead of biennially, with the next five editions from 2025 to take place in Qatar, world soccer's governing body said on Thursday.

Like the senior men's World Cup, the Under-17 tournament will be expanded to 48 teams, FIFA said.'
5 editions in one country! Fuckinghell!
I wonder how long before he tries it with the senior world cup?
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #26 on: March 14, 2024, 07:32:31 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on July  9, 2023, 07:18:49 am
Blatter may have been a crook (they all are) but he kept things stable. He told the EXCO not to give 2022 to Qatar. He also warned against video technology precisely because we'd end up with the monstrosity that is VAR. Infantino is just a scumbag.

And the Head of UEFA, Ceferin, is just as bad. His best man was the guy in charge of the security shambles in Paris remember. Jobs for the boys, and if anyone dies blame the victims.
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #27 on: March 14, 2024, 07:37:27 pm »
PFA: there is too much football, players are getting burn out.
FIFA: were doubling the amount of youth world cups, get that burn out started early.
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #28 on: March 20, 2024, 09:53:02 am »
'Another World Cup will be tainted by worker deaths if Fifa fails to act, say rights groups':-

Saudi Arabia is likely to host the 2034 tournament, but a Guardian investigation has revealed there are already a high number of unexplained migrant worker deaths in the Gulf kingdom

www.theguardian.com/global-development/2024/mar/20/another-world-cup-will-be-tainted-by-worker-deaths-fifa-saudi-arabia





a snippet...


'Human rights organisations are warning that another World Cup will be tainted by the deaths and suffering of low-paid workers if Fifa does not take urgent steps to ensure that Saudi Arabia deals with the widespread abuse of its migrant workforce.

As the sole bidder, Saudi Arabia is almost certain to be anointed by Fifa this year as host of the World Cup in 2034, but rights groups said workers cannot afford a repeat of Qatar 2022.

Minky Worden, the director of global initiatives at Human Rights Watch said: Fifa has still not learned the lesson that awarding a multibillion-dollar mega-event with no meaningful due diligence or transparency can cost lives of migrant workers and cause serious human rights risks.

The warnings come in response to a Guardian investigation that found evidence of high numbers of unexplained deaths of migrant workers from Bangladesh in Saudi Arabia. At least 13,685 Bangladeshis died in Saudi Arabia between 2008 and 2022, according to records kept by the Bangladeshi government. More than 1,500 Bangladeshis died in 2022 alone, a rate of more than four a day.'
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #29 on: March 20, 2024, 09:53:38 am »

'Why should fit young men be dying?: migrant worker deaths spark concerns over Saudi Arabia World Cup':-

Campaigners warn Fifa over risk of death toll rising once 2034 preparations start, after Guardian investigation reveals most of the thousands of Bangladeshi workers deaths are unexplained

www.theguardian.com/global-development/2024/mar/20/why-should-fit-young-men-be-dying-migrant-worker-deaths-spark-concerns-over-saudi-arabia-world-cup





a snippet...


'An ambulance is weaving through the chaos of the cargo depot at Dhakas international airport, navigating a careful route through trolleys stacked high with boxes, men hauling rolls of cloth and trucks reversing into loading bays. It stops and, shortly afterwards, from between the towering piles of goods, a coffin is wheeled out. Then another. And another. On this one day, the bodies of 10 migrant workers are being returned from Saudi Arabia back home to their families in Bangladesh.

Among those present to meet the coffins is Khadija Begum, whose 35-year-old husband, Abdul Jalil Shaikh, had gone to work in Saudi Arabia at the beginning of 2023. He left with his familys dreams on his shoulders and now is coming back in a wooden box, most of his 500,000 taka (£3,750) debt  the price he paid a recruitment agent for his job  returning with him.

The only official information his family have about how he died is a death certificate, and a piece of paper from the Bangladeshi embassy in Saudi Arabia taped to the lid of his coffin: Cause of death: natural. Postmortem: not desired. Compensation: no.

Most of the other nine coffins have an identical piece of paper taped to their lids.'
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #30 on: March 20, 2024, 10:27:57 am »
Quote from: oojason on March 20, 2024, 09:53:38 am
'Why should fit young men be dying?: migrant worker deaths spark concerns over Saudi Arabia World Cup':-

Campaigners warn Fifa over risk of death toll rising once 2034 preparations start, after Guardian investigation reveals most of the thousands of Bangladeshi workers deaths are unexplained

www.theguardian.com/global-development/2024/mar/20/why-should-fit-young-men-be-dying-migrant-worker-deaths-spark-concerns-over-saudi-arabia-world-cup


Saudis have a shit tonne more money then the Qataris to rinse this out.
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #31 on: March 21, 2024, 12:57:30 pm »
'Used, abused and deported: migrant workers land back in Bangladesh after Saudi dreams turn sour':-

As the Gulf kingdom bids to host a World Cup that will see its reliance on cheap foreign labour soar, planeloads of men already return daily to Dhaka, gaunt, dazed and broke

www.theguardian.com/global-development/2024/mar/21/used-abused-and-deported-migrant-workers-land-back-in-bangladesh-after-saudi-dreams-turn-sour





a snippet...


'person that I find irritating the joyful family reunions at the arrivals gate at Dhakas international airport, one group of travellers stands out. These men appear gaunt and dazed, most of them carrying nothing but a thin blanket they picked up on the plane. They wear tracksuits and blue rubber sandals or shoes without laces. Some walk barefoot.

All have just been deported from Saudi Arabia, and each day they arrive by the planeload. Nearly 70,000 Bangladeshi migrant workers were deported from the Gulf kingdom in 2022, mostly for not having a valid residence permit, known as an iqama.

They return from one of the wealthiest countries in the world, hungry, traumatised and without even the money to buy a bus ticket home.

The only thing the men do bring back are horrific stories of abuse, false contracts and wage theft that tumble angrily out of them. One man, Amir Hossein, says he paid recruitment agents 400,000 taka (£2,860) to get to Saudi Arabia, but has been sent home after just over a year, during which he worked for nine months without payment.

Another man says: I was told I would work in a restaurant in a five-star hotel but ended up in a tea stall. A third says he worked for three months but was only paid one months salary. Ive lost all my money, he says.


Saudi Arabia will rely on tens of thousands of low-wage labourers such as these to deliver its dream of hosting the 2034 World Cup. The pipeline of workers from Bangladesh to Saudi Arabia is expected to increase dramatically if the country is anointed host by Fifa, as expected this year.

The workers allegations of abuse at the hands of their Saudi employers should be a red flag to Fifa, which was heavily criticised for the severe abuse endured by many migrant workers in the lead‑up to the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Human rights groups are warning that if Saudi Arabia does not make drastic efforts to stop the abuse of migrant workers, which is already widespread in the Gulf kingdom, another World Cup tournament could be tainted with suffering and exploitation.'



and back in July / August of 2023...



'Fired on like rain: Saudi border guards accused of mass killings of Ethiopians':-

Report by Human Rights Watch details alleged attacks using explosive weapons and small arms on Saudi Arabia-Yemen border

www.theguardian.com/law/2023/aug/21/fired-on-like-rain-saudi-border-guards-accused-of-mass-killings-of-ethiopians





'Among the most shocking claims are that:

 Saudi border forces shelled a group of people who had been arrested, detained and expelled even as they attempted to cross the border back into Yemen.
 Saudi border forces forced a young person who had survived an attack to rape another survivor under threat of execution.
 People detained after crossing the border were shot at close quarters, and survivors were told by border forces to choose a limb to be shot in.

Saudi border guards have used explosive weapons and shot people at close range, including women and children, in a pattern that is widespread and systematic, HRWs report says. If committed as part of a Saudi government policy to murder migrants, these killings would be a crime against humanity. In some instances, Saudi border guards first asked survivors in which limb of their body they preferred to be shot, before shooting them at close range.

While Human Rights Watch has previously documented killings of migrants at the border with Yemen and Saudi Arabia since 2014, the killings documented in this report appear to be a deliberate escalation in both the number and manner of targeted killings.'



'Saudi Arabia: Mass Killings of Migrants at Yemen Border':-

Systematic Abuses of Ethiopians May Amount to Crimes Against Humanity

www.hrw.org/news/2023/08/21/saudi-arabia-mass-killings-migrants-yemen-border



'Saudi border guards guilty of mass killing, rape, and torture of Ethiopian migrants: Report':-

A 'clandestine cemetery' in north Yemen near the Saudi border reportedly contains the remains of up to 10,000 migrants

https://thecradle.co/articles-id/6257



'Crimes beyond imagination: Saudi border guards killed hundreds of migrants, HRW report says':-

Between March 2022 and June 2023, Saudi border guards killed hundreds of Ethiopian migrants attempting to cross the border from Yemen into the oil-rich kingdom, according to a new Human Rights Watch report released on Monday. The report comes as Saudi Arabia implements an anti-migrant policy at home and a campaign to boost its image abroad.

www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20230821-crimes-beyond-imagination-saudi-border-guards-killed-hundreds-of-migrants-hrw-report-says



'U.S. Knew Saudis Were Killing African Migrants':-

The United States was told last year that Saudi security forces were shooting, shelling and abusing groups of migrants, but it chose not to raise the issue publicly.

www.nytimes.com/2023/08/26/world/middleeast/saudi-killing-migrants-yemen.html - or in full & free, here: https://archive.is/ebrKp



'Amnesty's Overview Report in 2022 on Saudi Arabia':-

www.amnesty.org/en/location/middle-east-and-north-africa/saudi-arabia/report-saudi-arabia

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #32 on: March 24, 2024, 02:38:52 pm »

'Ten years to go: key questions facing Saudi Arabias 2034 World Cup':-

Fifa and the presumptive hosts face significant challenges over human rights, worker protections and the scale of construction

www.theguardian.com/football/2024/mar/24/key-questions-facing-saudi-arabia-2034-world-cup-fifa





a snippet...


'Saudi Arabia will host the 2034 World Cup. We know this, despite the fact that Fifas bidding process does not finish until the end of 2024. But with 10 years until the tournament there is still much we dont know. Some of these issues are important, such as the time of year in which the games will be played, but others are more significant still. With the power of the global football community to influence outcomes perhaps at its peak, here are three key areas of uncertainty:


Human rights

The most serious challenge facing footballs world governing body as it takes the World Cup to Saudi Arabia is this: how do you honour your commitment to respecting human rights, with a host country where those rights are routinely abused? Since 2016, under the direction of the then newly elected president, Gianni Infantino, Fifa has determined to apply the United Nations guiding principles on business and human rights to its work. This, according to Fifas statutes, means being committed to respecting all internationally recognised human rights and [striving] to promote the protection of these rights.

The kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), meanwhile, flouts any number of the articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Despite moves to improve its human rights framework, Saudi currently registers a score of eight out of 100 in the internationally respected Freedom in the World report by Freedom House, which assesses civil liberties and political rights within nation states. Political dissent is punishable by death, women are legally required to obey their husbands in a reasonable manner and homosexuality is illegal.

There is widespread scepticism over whether Fifa can live up to its commitments on human rights, even if these are limited strictly to the liabilities of projects related directly to the World Cup. But there is a window for potential action. By this summer the Saudi 2034 bid must supply an independent assessment of human rights in the country to Fifa as part of its bid. Fifa is obliged to assess human rights risks as part of the selection process with sustainability and human rights one of six selection criteria.

The independent assessment could be conducted by a consultancy or a group of academics but there will be no first-hand input from human rights organisations because they are not allowed to operate in Saudi Arabia. For Lina al-Hathloul of the organisation ALQST, which promotes human rights in Saudi Arabia, enabling human rights organisations to enter the country would be a necessary first step to ensuring Fifa can honour its commitments. The priority is to push for Saudi Arabia to allow human rights organisations to monitor the situation, says Hathloul, a Saudi national in exile. Then you can have more open doors, once you have the ability to monitor independently.

Hathloul argues that another key action would be for the international community to start speaking up about the reality in Saudi Arabia. I do still believe that sport can build bridges and open doors; it can impact positively a country, she says. But everyone accepts being silent on KSAs problems, arguing its a cultural issue, accepting whatever the Saudi government says. It just builds a facade of opening up while people are engaged in covering up.

But leaders still fear the people and in one way or another people still have power and leverage even if its not explicit or formal. The very fact they hide information about trials, hide whats happening in prisons, its because they care about their image. They want the international community to see the country and the government as open and free. People have to work on the leverage they have to show Saudi that they know it is not open. They need to play the game of narratives, to say: Even though Saudi Arabia have gone to all these lengths to hide what is happening we wont let you get away with it.
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #33 on: March 29, 2024, 02:06:55 pm »

'Saudi Arabia: Football Fans Imprisoned for Chant':-

12 People Face a Year or Six Months in Prison, Fines

www.hrw.org/news/2024/03/28/saudi-arabia-football-fans-imprisoned-chant
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #34 on: March 29, 2024, 03:24:54 pm »
Quote from: oojason on March 29, 2024, 02:06:55 pm
'Saudi Arabia: Football Fans Imprisoned for Chant':-

12 People Face a Year or Six Months in Prison, Fines

www.hrw.org/news/2024/03/28/saudi-arabia-football-fans-imprisoned-chant

 :( The country's a rich North Korea lite and their human rights situation seems to be predictably getting even worse under the lunatic crown prince.
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #35 on: March 29, 2024, 03:39:12 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on November 16, 2018, 10:22:35 pm
Football as we know it is slowly dying. That whole board should be scrapped and new people brought in.
Football as I know it / knew it is dead and buried.
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #36 on: March 30, 2024, 11:35:25 am »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on March 29, 2024, 03:39:12 pm
Football as I know it / knew it is dead and buried.

It's not just football, it's golf, cycling, F1 and probably others to.
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #37 on: March 30, 2024, 01:54:52 pm »
Quote from: oojason on March 29, 2024, 02:06:55 pm
'Saudi Arabia: Football Fans Imprisoned for Chant':-

12 People Face a Year or Six Months in Prison, Fines

www.hrw.org/news/2024/03/28/saudi-arabia-football-fans-imprisoned-chant

They have nobody to blame but themselves, Saudi boxing fans don't get into trouble because they know to just sit there with their arms folded.
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #38 on: Today at 04:33:19 pm »

'Fifa court deal could open way for European league matches in US' (and elsewhere too... like in the Saudi or Qatar etc):-

Promoter sued Fifa over stance on matches played overseas
Miami Dolphins owner planned to host La Liga match in 2019

www.theguardian.com/football/2024/apr/09/fifa-court-deal-could-open-way-for-european-league-matches-in-us





a snippet...


'Fifa says it will consider changes to its policy that blocks league matches from being played in other countries. The changes are part of an agreement with a promoter to dismiss the world governing body from a lawsuit challenging that policy.

Relevent Sports lawyer Jeffrey L Kessler filed a letter on Monday in a Manhattan court stating Fifa and his client agreed to the dismissal. Keller wrote that Fifa agreed to abide by any injunction arising from the suit, which also includes US Soccer as a defendant. The agreement did not alter the suit against the US Soccer.

Fifa and Relevent have agreed to resolve this matter as it concerns Fifa, pending Fifas consideration of changes to existing Fifa policies with respect to playing official season games outside a leagues home territory, Fifa said in a statement. Fifa has not admitted any liability and continues to deny the legal claims alleged in Relevents complaint.'
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #39 on: Today at 04:38:14 pm »
There not interested in the actual football just as much money as they can make out of it time someone stepped up who has the game at heart sadly too late probably
