« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis  (Read 6311 times)

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,936
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #40 on: April 9, 2024, 04:42:05 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on April  9, 2024, 04:38:14 pm
There not interested in the actual football just as much money as they can make out of it time someone stepped up who has the game at heart sadly too late probably

Fans are the ones who can stop it but not enough are arsed.

I doubt it happens in Germany as they are 51% fan owned or most are so they will object it.

It was obvious this would happen in England the baby steps will be to play the Caribo cup final in another country just like Italy/Spain have them in Middle East, that is the mini step and before you know it boom 2-3 games a season.

Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,081
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #41 on: April 9, 2024, 04:43:34 pm »
Im sure no money has changed hands for this to come about
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #42 on: April 9, 2024, 04:49:27 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on March 29, 2024, 03:39:12 pm
Football as I know it / knew it is dead and buried.
Yup.  To be honest they'll not mourn us losing interest anyway.  Legacy fans that have a few pints outside the ground, don't by a new replica kit every season and don't chuck money at Sky/BT/TNT/Etc. aren't worth bothering about.

The next generation coming through will see us this as just being normal, the same way that we see footballers being multi-millionaires by their early 20s as normal.  My old man still talks about how he used to bump into Liverpool and Everton players in the locals when he was a lad.  I can see him zone out when there's talk of the lifestyles of modern players.
Logged

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,633
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 08:48:48 am »
Quote from: oojason on April  9, 2024, 04:33:19 pm
'Fifa court deal could open way for European league matches in US' (and elsewhere too... like in the Saudi or Qatar etc):-

Promoter sued Fifa over stance on matches played overseas
Miami Dolphins owner planned to host La Liga match in 2019

www.theguardian.com/football/2024/apr/09/fifa-court-deal-could-open-way-for-european-league-matches-in-us





a snippet...


'Fifa says it will consider changes to its policy that blocks league matches from being played in other countries. The changes are part of an agreement with a promoter to dismiss the world governing body from a lawsuit challenging that policy.

Relevent Sports lawyer Jeffrey L Kessler filed a letter on Monday in a Manhattan court stating Fifa and his client agreed to the dismissal. Keller wrote that Fifa agreed to abide by any injunction arising from the suit, which also includes US Soccer as a defendant. The agreement did not alter the suit against the US Soccer.

Fifa and Relevent have agreed to resolve this matter as it concerns Fifa, pending Fifas consideration of changes to existing Fifa policies with respect to playing official season games outside a leagues home territory, Fifa said in a statement. Fifa has not admitted any liability and continues to deny the legal claims alleged in Relevents complaint.'
often wondered at NFL games at Wembley or Spurs. Seems wrong somehow, but maybe North Americans view the fanchise differently. Imagine Liverpool Vs United league game played in San Francisco or Riyadh.  This is horrible.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:50:50 am by vblfc »
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,685
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 09:50:56 pm »

'[IttiMania] Al-Hilal supporter whips Al-Ittihad striker Hamdallah after the supercup final in Saudi Arabia' - https://twitter.com/IttiMania/status/1778509641481089319

^ 26 second clip of a Saudi fan trying to whip one of the players post-match! - https://twitter.com/Millar_Colin/status/1778518110431215616 & https://streamin.one/v/0b2dead1
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,936
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 10:36:24 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 08:48:48 am
often wondered at NFL games at Wembley or Spurs. Seems wrong somehow, but maybe North Americans view the fanchise differently. Imagine Liverpool Vs United league game played in San Francisco or Riyadh.  This is horrible.

Its going to happen mate and my guess is Carling Cup final will be the first tester.

Franchises can move their teams to another town/city as football isnt franchise it makes it a harder sell but with how stupid fans are here they will have a moan then just get on with it obviously ours wont but the seeds are being sown.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,162
  • Kloppite
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #46 on: Today at 04:23:58 am »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:36:24 pm
Its going to happen mate and my guess is Carling Cup final will be the first tester.

Franchises can move their teams to another town/city as football isnt franchise it makes it a harder sell but with how stupid fans are here they will have a moan then just get on with it obviously ours wont but the seeds are being sown.

Yeah, in the US, pro teams move to different Cities all the time, latest ones, MLB franchise Oakland Athletics are planning to move to Vegas, & NHL have plans to force Arizona Coyotes to move from Phoenix to Salt Lake City.

Most issues in the US tend to be around a new stadium/arena for the franchise, owners will often threaten to move the team if they don't get public funding for a new stadium/arena, which often goes to a public vote, & voters will often approve public funding for fear of losing their team to another City, the Coyotes & As moves are due to stadium/arena issues. 
 
Logged
#Sausages

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #47 on: Today at 05:30:33 am »


Not surprising. Politicians and Football officials will do anything for money. We all witnessed the biggest sport washing project ever hosted by the UK.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 