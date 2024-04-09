Football as I know it / knew it is dead and buried.



Yup. To be honest they'll not mourn us losing interest anyway. Legacy fans that have a few pints outside the ground, don't by a new replica kit every season and don't chuck money at Sky/BT/TNT/Etc. aren't worth bothering about.The next generation coming through will see us this as just being normal, the same way that we see footballers being multi-millionaires by their early 20s as normal. My old man still talks about how he used to bump into Liverpool and Everton players in the locals when he was a lad. I can see him zone out when there's talk of the lifestyles of modern players.