Its going to happen mate and my guess is Carling Cup final will be the first tester.
Franchises can move their teams to another town/city as football isnt franchise it makes it a harder sell but with how stupid fans are here they will have a moan then just get on with it obviously ours wont but the seeds are being sown.
Yeah, in the US, pro teams move to different Cities all the time, latest ones, MLB franchise Oakland Athletics are planning to move to Vegas, & NHL have plans to force Arizona Coyotes to move from Phoenix to Salt Lake City.
Most issues in the US tend to be around a new stadium/arena for the franchise, owners will often threaten to move the team if they don't get public funding for a new stadium/arena, which often goes to a public vote, & voters will often approve public funding for fear of losing their team to another City, the Coyotes & As moves are due to stadium/arena issues.