My favourite player. Only guy with backbone
Shudder to think where we'll be without him.
Yes. Hes been immense. Probably be bottom half without him and possibly out of the CL.
Literally the only player in the entire squad who is as good now as 3 years ago.How the fuck has that happened?
Nice clean sheet on his 200th appearance.
How he didn't get a free kick in the second half was mad, a Spurs player goes in with his hand in the challenge and then there is a high boot, and they are allowed to play on! Awful refereeing.
We probably shouldn't be drawing attention to high boots in that game.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 1.88]