Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker  (Read 741672 times)

Offline James...

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6840 on: October 22, 2022, 02:43:59 pm »
Literally the only player in the entire squad who is as good now as 3 years ago.

How the fuck has that happened?
Offline NativityinBlack

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6841 on: October 22, 2022, 03:00:39 pm »
Shudder to think where we'll be without him.
Offline KloppCorn

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6842 on: October 22, 2022, 03:04:59 pm »
My favourite player. Only guy with backbone
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6843 on: October 22, 2022, 03:05:32 pm »
Quote from: KloppCorn on October 22, 2022, 03:04:59 pm
My favourite player. Only guy with backbone

Along with Milner
Offline BER

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6844 on: October 22, 2022, 04:01:38 pm »
The Wallpaperer.

He's actually been too good the last two seasons.
Offline Keith Lard

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6845 on: October 22, 2022, 05:47:43 pm »
What a fucking player. Best keeper in the world along with Courtois.
Online Bergersleftpeg

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6846 on: October 23, 2022, 10:37:21 am »
Quote from: NativityinBlack on October 22, 2022, 03:00:39 pm
Shudder to think where we'll be without him.

Yes. Hes been immense. Probably be bottom half without him and possibly out of the CL.
Online number 168

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6847 on: October 23, 2022, 10:54:18 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on October 23, 2022, 10:37:21 am
Yes. Hes been immense. Probably be bottom half without him and possibly out of the CL.

His calmness is exceptional. Given the way he is getting exposed and having to perform wonder saves he never gets angry of aggressive towards the players constantly letting him down. I doubt being bollocked by Becker would help their confidence but his calmness is amazing.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6848 on: October 23, 2022, 10:56:17 am »
Quote from: James... on October 22, 2022, 02:43:59 pm
Literally the only player in the entire squad who is as good now as 3 years ago.

How the fuck has that happened?

Id say hes better as hes being tested a lot more.
Offline Samie

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6849 on: October 26, 2022, 07:00:27 pm »
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6850 on: October 26, 2022, 09:51:23 pm »
Nice clean sheet on his 200th appearance.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6851 on: October 26, 2022, 10:34:42 pm »
Honestly think he got a little touch on that first Ajax chance, and if he did, what a save!
Online SamLad

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6852 on: October 26, 2022, 11:47:29 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on October 26, 2022, 09:51:23 pm
Nice clean sheet on his 200th appearance.

90 clean sheets in 200 appearances.

monster of a goalie.
Online Agent99

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6853 on: Yesterday at 05:05:14 pm »
Shitting me up a bit today.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6854 on: Yesterday at 06:42:42 pm »
Best keeper about, although his extra touch in the second half was interesting.
Online jillc

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6855 on: Yesterday at 06:44:12 pm »
How he didn't get a free kick in the second half was mad, a Spurs player goes in with his hand in the challenge and then there is a high boot, and they are allowed to play on! Awful refereeing.
Online tubby

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6856 on: Yesterday at 06:44:43 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:44:12 pm
How he didn't get a free kick in the second half was mad, a Spurs player goes in with his hand in the challenge and then there is a high boot, and they are allowed to play on! Awful refereeing.

We probably shouldn't be drawing attention to high boots in that game.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6857 on: Yesterday at 06:44:46 pm »
The only goalie I've ever seen that gets no protection from refs, it's really weird.
Online jillc

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6858 on: Yesterday at 06:46:30 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 06:44:43 pm
We probably shouldn't be drawing attention to high boots in that game.

Well, if Alisson doesn't get a free kick, neither should Spurs despite Thiago's challenge. At least it's consistently awful for both sides.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6859 on: Today at 02:39:11 am »
Does he qualify for an assist for Salah's 2nd goal?
Offline CanuckYNWA

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6860 on: Today at 06:07:24 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:39:11 am
Does he qualify for an assist for Salah's 2nd goal?

Nah, fantasy didn't even give him one and they are usuually super light on giving assists but when it comes off the opposing team last youll never get it as it would go down as an error
Offline Hoenheim

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6861 on: Today at 09:13:27 am »
Gave me a bit of a scare when Kane closed him down outside of his area, thankfully he managed to get his foot in first
Otherwise, the big beautiful bastard as good as ever
Online rob1966

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6862 on: Today at 09:43:05 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:39:11 am
Does he qualify for an assist for Salah's 2nd goal?

Nah, Dier deffo gets that one ;D
Online Ghost Town

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6863 on: Today at 01:24:51 pm »
Ali should get the hockey for Mo's goal, to add to his goal and assist tally
