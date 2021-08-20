« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 139 140 141 142 143 [144]   Go Down

Author Topic: Stan Fabinho  (Read 598396 times)

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,807
  • JFT 96
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5720 on: August 20, 2021, 09:31:56 pm »
YNWA Fab.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5721 on: August 20, 2021, 09:39:11 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 20, 2021, 05:14:50 pm
Wait until you find out that all our Brazilian players have to isolate for 10 days after the international break



I'm not saying that Fab shouldn't go & don't care that he would have to isolate.

International shite is a different thing all together though.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Ski

  • Wouldn't recognise an idea, if it rang his doorbell and got invited in for dinner. He will survive.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,615
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5722 on: August 20, 2021, 09:45:29 pm »
So sorry for you loss, Fab. YNWA. Thoughts are with you and your family.
Logged
Has Steven Gerrard scored a goal even more important than the one he got against Olympiakos - Is this the start of something BIG?

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,094
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5723 on: August 20, 2021, 10:03:12 pm »
RIP João Roberto Tavares.
YNWA.
Thoughts and prayers with Fab at this time. Hope he can go and pay his last respects to a father who was obviously ever so proud of his boy
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,360
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5724 on: August 20, 2021, 10:59:07 pm »
Just came across the terrible news... Poor guy...

Be strong Fab, YNWA!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,118
  • Boom!
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5725 on: August 21, 2021, 07:20:54 am »
Feel for him and his family. I hope whatever he wants to do regarding going back to Brazil, can happen for him and his family. Nothing is more important than family and the worst that covid has done is to separate us from those we love.
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,019
  • An absolute p***k
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5726 on: August 21, 2021, 11:49:01 am »
Quote from: Persephone on August 21, 2021, 07:20:54 am
Feel for him and his family. I hope whatever he wants to do regarding going back to Brazil, can happen for him and his family. Nothing is more important than family and the worst that covid has done is to separate us from those we love.

Im sure even if theres mandatory quarantine well leave the decision in his hands as to what hed like to do. Hopefully we get the three points for Fabinho Snr today.
Logged

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,100
  • Sound
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5727 on: August 24, 2021, 04:32:38 pm »
Back in training..

Wenger.. :o

Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,019
  • An absolute p***k
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5728 on: August 25, 2021, 02:10:32 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on August 24, 2021, 04:32:38 pm
Back in training..

Wenger.. :o



Was there to hand out the FIFA awards to Trent, Virgil, Thiago and Alisson.

Kostas looks like hes about to two-foot Curtis ;D
Logged

Offline Phil M

  • YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,999
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5729 on: August 25, 2021, 02:21:10 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on August 25, 2021, 02:10:32 pm
Kostas looks like hes about to two-foot Curtis ;D

That's Trent.
Logged
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 am
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

Offline Larse

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5730 on: August 26, 2021, 07:59:15 am »
Has there / will there be a funeral? I guess he should go to brazil then anyway, wouldnt he? Or are there examptions in the uk for family reasons, I guess not.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,880
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5731 on: Yesterday at 06:36:03 pm »
Imperious.

My man of the match to be honest.

Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,360
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5732 on: Yesterday at 06:38:24 pm »
I'd agree with Dim Glas on the MOTM shout. Emperor Fabinho.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,000
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5733 on: Yesterday at 06:39:14 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:36:03 pm
Imperious.

My man of the match to be honest.

Him or Thiago for me.
Logged

Offline rowan_d

  • boat. Señor Paolo de Souza-Farquharson :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,916
  • JFT96
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5734 on: Yesterday at 06:41:14 pm »
Should get himself booked in the first 15 minutes more often
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,036
  • Seis Veces
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5735 on: Yesterday at 07:02:10 pm »
Definitely MOTM and a rare goal which is always a nice sight. Thank fuck he was available, after all that nonsense. Alisson ironically had very little to do. Shouldn't have even been all the fuss as the situation was all bollocks.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Ski

  • Wouldn't recognise an idea, if it rang his doorbell and got invited in for dinner. He will survive.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,615
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5736 on: Yesterday at 07:42:04 pm »
Fab & T were the 2 standouts. Both excellent.
Logged
Has Steven Gerrard scored a goal even more important than the one he got against Olympiakos - Is this the start of something BIG?

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 793
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5737 on: Yesterday at 07:42:12 pm »
MOTM for me too.
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,741
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5738 on: Yesterday at 08:16:03 pm »
How fucking good was this man today?

We had lots of good performances but Fabinho for me was the pick of the bunch. The lad was absolutely everywhere.
Logged

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,075
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5739 on: Yesterday at 08:19:17 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 08:16:03 pm
How fucking good was this man today?

We had lots of good performances but Fabinho for me was the pick of the bunch. The lad was absolutely everywhere.

Yeah,interception after interception and a goal!
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5740 on: Yesterday at 08:22:04 pm »
His game intelligence is superb.  Picked up an early booking and completely managed the game, special player and one of reasons we struggled last season was because we had to move him.  Alisson, VVD, Matip, Fabinho, Salah.  Fantastic spine.
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,339
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5741 on: Yesterday at 08:23:25 pm »
Which clown starts ahead of him for Brazil? Is it Fred? Mad. :D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,797
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5742 on: Yesterday at 08:24:49 pm »
Fred start's ahead of him. Casimero maybe I can understand even though he's past his best but not Fred McSauce.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,919
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5743 on: Yesterday at 10:05:12 pm »
Superb today.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,988
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5744 on: Yesterday at 10:18:31 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 08:19:17 pm
Yeah,interception after interception and a goal!

No one plays passing lanes better than Fab. Knows all the angles...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,452
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5745 on: Yesterday at 10:19:07 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 08:23:25 pm
Which clown starts ahead of him for Brazil? Is it Fred? Mad. :D
Casemiro who is very good himself.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,674
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5746 on: Yesterday at 10:20:58 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 08:22:04 pm
His game intelligence is superb.  Picked up an early booking and completely managed the game, special player and one of reasons we struggled last season was because we had to move him.  Alisson, VVD, Matip, Fabinho, Salah.  Fantastic spine.

Having the early yellow card didn't faze him. A class act.
Logged

Offline MH41

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 411
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5747 on: Yesterday at 11:05:51 pm »
Immense today. He was everywhere, with a goal to top it off.
 
Just watched his goal and celebration again on MOTD.
I bet it meant so much to him, so soon after the death of his Father.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,302
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5748 on: Yesterday at 11:30:51 pm »
He bossed it today, outrageously good.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline UNO

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 517
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5749 on: Today at 02:51:25 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 08:23:25 pm
Which clown starts ahead of him for Brazil? Is it Fred? Mad. :D
Not surprised when the manager is named tit!
Logged

Offline asif_00013

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 276
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5750 on: Today at 04:38:52 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:24:49 pm
Fred start's ahead of him. Casimero maybe I can understand even though he's past his best but not Fred McSauce.

Ssshhh, let them play Fred so our stan can get more rest 😂
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 139 140 141 142 143 [144]   Go Up
« previous next »
 