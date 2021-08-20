I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?
Wait until you find out that all our Brazilian players have to isolate for 10 days after the international break
Feel for him and his family. I hope whatever he wants to do regarding going back to Brazil, can happen for him and his family. Nothing is more important than family and the worst that covid has done is to separate us from those we love.
Back in training..Wenger..
Kostas looks like hes about to two-foot Curtis
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.
Imperious.My man of the match to be honest.
How fucking good was this man today?We had lots of good performances but Fabinho for me was the pick of the bunch. The lad was absolutely everywhere.
people like big dick nick.
Yeah,interception after interception and a goal!
Which clown starts ahead of him for Brazil? Is it Fred? Mad.
His game intelligence is superb. Picked up an early booking and completely managed the game, special player and one of reasons we struggled last season was because we had to move him. Alisson, VVD, Matip, Fabinho, Salah. Fantastic spine.
Fred start's ahead of him. Casimero maybe I can understand even though he's past his best but not Fred McSauce.
