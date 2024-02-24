« previous next »
Author Topic: Pep Lijnders

Re: Pep Lijnders
February 24, 2024, 12:29:41 am
Quote from: Redley on February 23, 2024, 09:57:04 pm
With mainly Emerys team

Emery lasted just over a year.

Arteta has been Arsenal manager for over four years.

In the modern game that is a massive achievement.
Re: Pep Lijnders
February 24, 2024, 01:04:32 am
Is it possible FSG just want a complete reset and return to a more layered structure with their new appointment(s) being given the freedom to decide how he/they want to steer the club?

I think all of the arguments for Pep are fair, but his comments about ending the project sound very much like its best for everyone that this is where it ends. Imagine Pep took the job and felt like he wasnt allowed the same decision making power as Jurgen? Imagine the new SD appointment feels undermined theyve appointed Jurgens number 2 and decided to try and carry on as you were? Would anyone elite take the job on knowing theyre going to be working with a manager whos essentially in his first job?

Arsenals decision to go for Arteta was bold and has paid off several years later. Fair play to them, but they were in a pretty desperate situation and felt the risk was necessary. Were not in that position. It also begs the question why Arteta was clearly seen as a suitable choice for a top job without having managed, yet Pep doesnt appear to have been considered by any top clubs despite doing a great job here? Maybe hes not been interested in leaving, maybe he isnt as highly thought of outside of Liverpool as he is here? Maybe hes just seen as a great number 2? Its difficult to gauge from our position, but FSG not considering him speaks volumes considering theyve promoted within quite a bit at least in the suits.
Re: Pep Lijnders
February 24, 2024, 10:11:43 am
Quote from: Eeyore on February 24, 2024, 12:29:41 am
Emery lasted just over a year.

Arteta has been Arsenal manager for over four years.

In the modern game that is a massive achievement.

Sure, but its very different to who Pep would be replacing
Re: Pep Lijnders
February 24, 2024, 10:34:50 am
Quote from: Eeyore on February 24, 2024, 12:29:41 am
Emery lasted just over a year.

Arteta has been Arsenal manager for over four years.

In the modern game that is a massive achievement.
Don't think Arteta was that much of a risk, they had already slipped out of the top 4 for 2/3 seasons, and they had originally looked at him before getting Emery.

They didn't really have much to lose and they very nearly did, they were lots of pressure on him when they were failing, it's only in the last 18 months that there has been a marked improvement.

Replacing Jurgen now is the equivalent of replacing Wenger after 2004. There has to be a confidence that the candidate can manage the players with all the egos they have, its just a different relationship.
Re: Pep Lijnders
February 24, 2024, 10:39:12 am
Quote from: Mighty_Red on February 24, 2024, 10:34:50 am
Don't think Arteta was that much of a risk, they had already slipped out of the top 4 for 2/3 seasons, and they had originally looked at him before getting Emery.

They didn't really have much to lose and they very nearly did, they were lots of pressure on him when they were failing, it's only in the last 18 months that there has been a marked improvement.

Replacing Jurgen now is the equivalent of replacing Wenger after 2004. There has to be a confidence that the candidate can manage the players with all the egos they have, its just a different relationship.

I am not sure this squad is full of over inflated egos anyway. We seem to go for players who realise playing as part of a team is more important, than putting themselves first. The most important thing is we continue in that way going forward.
Re: Pep Lijnders
February 24, 2024, 10:51:25 am
Our situation now and Arsenals situation post-Wenger are clearly very different. Arsenals dysfunctional ownership meant they were in a bad place by the time Wenger left. Emery never stood a chance - wrong man at the wrong time but still a great manager. Arteta, for all his flaws, has done a great job but its very much an ongoing rebuilding project and like us he is competing against the cheats, otherwise he could have won the league last year.

I always thought Arteta would come good. Had some great arguments with Chelsea fans who insisted that Lampard was a better manager than Arteta and would outlast him. Even though it was clear that Lampard was totally out of his depth. Idiots.

There are many routes into management. Klopp was proven quality before he joined us but Arteta shows that you dont necessarily need to have previous experience as manager to be the right person for the job at a big club, so theres no reason in principle why Lijnders shouldnt be considered as an option for us.

But its clear that for whatever reason, the club arent considering him. I find it hard to believe he wouldnt want it if offered.

Whatever happens next for him, he has been absolutely brilliant as Klopps no.2 and we should never forget what a vital contribution he has made to our success in recent years. I wish him all the best and hope he succeeds wherever he turns up next.

Who knows, he might even prove us wrong not to have considered him as Klopps replacement. Maybe hell even come back to take the hot seat one day.


Re: Pep Lijnders
February 24, 2024, 11:21:47 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on February 24, 2024, 01:04:32 am
Is it possible FSG just want a complete reset and return to a more layered structure with their new appointment(s) being given the freedom to decide how he/they want to steer the club?

I think all of the arguments for Pep are fair, but his comments about ending the project sound very much like its best for everyone that this is where it ends. Imagine Pep took the job and felt like he wasnt allowed the same decision making power as Jurgen? Imagine the new SD appointment feels undermined theyve appointed Jurgens number 2 and decided to try and carry on as you were? Would anyone elite take the job on knowing theyre going to be working with a manager whos essentially in his first job?

Arsenals decision to go for Arteta was bold and has paid off several years later. Fair play to them, but they were in a pretty desperate situation and felt the risk was necessary. Were not in that position. It also begs the question why Arteta was clearly seen as a suitable choice for a top job without having managed, yet Pep doesnt appear to have been considered by any top clubs despite doing a great job here? Maybe hes not been interested in leaving, maybe he isnt as highly thought of outside of Liverpool as he is here? Maybe hes just seen as a great number 2? Its difficult to gauge from our position, but FSG not considering him speaks volumes considering theyve promoted within quite a bit at least in the suits.
Arteta was an ex-player and that massively helps to get a certain level of job
Re: Pep Lijnders
February 24, 2024, 11:51:08 am
It does. And Peps experience with big players is solely here, which is why it can sometimes work promoting from within but why its incredibly rare for an assistant manager to get a top job elsewhere (like Leverkusen). And its not to say he might not be a big success, its just really unlikely to happen in the first place.
Re: Pep Lijnders
February 24, 2024, 03:14:24 pm
Quote from: Redley on February 24, 2024, 11:51:08 am
It does. And Peps experience with big players is solely here, which is why it can sometimes work promoting from within but why its incredibly rare for an assistant manager to get a top job elsewhere (like Leverkusen). And its not to say he might not be a big success, its just really unlikely to happen in the first place.

Apart from Kidd, McClaren, Carlos Queiroz, Mourinho, Phelan, Carrick, Maresca and Arteta.
Re: Pep Lijnders
February 24, 2024, 03:29:09 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on February 24, 2024, 03:14:24 pm
Apart from Kidd, McClaren, Carlos Queiroz, Mourinho, Phelan, Carrick, Maresca and Arteta.
This list doesn't disprove the point at all. It's mostly managers not going to top jobs from being assistant Middlesbrough? Leicester in the Championship? or being promoted from within Mourinho, Carrick, Phelan (also Norwich and/or Hull doesn't fit as a top job surely)
Re: Pep Lijnders
February 24, 2024, 04:23:55 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on February 24, 2024, 03:14:24 pm
Apart from Kidd, McClaren, Carlos Queiroz, Mourinho, Phelan, Carrick, Maresca and Arteta.

Yeah sort of, but then lose Kidd, McLaren, Phelan, Carrick, Maresca and Arteta (because they didnt) and youve proven my point :)
Re: Pep Lijnders
February 24, 2024, 05:40:26 pm
Quote from: Redley on February 24, 2024, 04:23:55 pm
Yeah sort of, but then lose Kidd, McLaren, Phelan, Carrick, Maresca and Arteta (because they didnt) and youve proven my point :)

So the Arsenal job is not one of the biggest in England, Leicester didn't win the FA Cup a few years before Maresca joined them. Blackburn didn't win the League in 95 with Kidd joining them in 98.

Every one I listed is a number two taking the top job at a different club.
Re: Pep Lijnders
February 24, 2024, 05:43:13 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on February 24, 2024, 03:29:09 pm
This list doesn't disprove the point at all. It's mostly managers not going to top jobs from being assistant Middlesbrough? Leicester in the Championship? or being promoted from within Mourinho, Carrick, Phelan (also Norwich and/or Hull doesn't fit as a top job surely)

Mourinho went from assistant at Barca and became manager of Benfica.
Re: Pep Lijnders
February 24, 2024, 05:59:28 pm
Brighton might be an interesting shout if De Zerbi leaves.
Re: Pep Lijnders
February 24, 2024, 06:03:58 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on February 24, 2024, 05:40:26 pm
So the Arsenal job is not one of the biggest in England, Leicester didn't win the FA Cup a few years before Maresca joined them. Blackburn didn't win the League in 95 with Kidd joining them in 98.

Every one I listed is a number two taking the top job at a different club.

Nah youre right I concede :) Brian Kidd taking over from Hodgson, with Blackburn on 14 points from 18 games having finished 6th the season before, is practically identical to Ljinders taking over from Xabi Alonso in the summer. Im embarrassed to have even tried to make the point in the first place.
Re: Pep Lijnders
February 24, 2024, 06:23:31 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on February 24, 2024, 05:43:13 pm
Mourinho went from assistant at Barca and became manager of Benfica.

Not sure why you're arguing this Al.
Re: Pep Lijnders
February 24, 2024, 06:35:46 pm
Quote from: Redley on February 24, 2024, 06:03:58 pm
Nah youre right I concede :) Brian Kidd taking over from Hodgson, with Blackburn on 14 points from 18 games having finished 6th the season before, is practically identical to Ljinders taking over from Xabi Alonso in the summer. Im embarrassed to have even tried to make the point in the first place.

What are you suggesting how many points you have decide the age and profile of the Coach you appoint?

Alonso must have been really lucky that Leverkusen had a terrible start to the 22/23 season. By your logic otherwise they would have appointed a super coach.

Leverkusen clearly choose to appoint young well respected coaches like Wolf, Seoane and Alonso.

Given that scenario why wouldn't they look at someone like Ljinders. A well-respected coach with a track record of helping to bring through young players. Someone like Ljinders seems far more likely than them completely changing course and looking for a big-name manager.

Re: Pep Lijnders
February 24, 2024, 06:43:26 pm
I was suggesting they wont look at Pep to replace Xabi, but very happy to be proven wrong when they make their decision and equally Im sure youll be the same Eeyore :)
Re: Pep Lijnders
February 24, 2024, 06:44:14 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on February 24, 2024, 05:43:13 pm
Mourinho went from assistant at Barca and became manager of Benfica.
Wiki/BBC had him assistant so fair enough if that's wrong, but it was 24 years ago when you're trying to say this isn't rare  :D
Re: Pep Lijnders
February 24, 2024, 09:35:20 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on February 24, 2024, 05:43:13 pm
Mourinho went from assistant at Barca and became manager of Benfica.
He wasn't an assistant coach at Barcelona. He was Bobby Robson's translator, a job title their fans used to taunt him with when he was manager of Real. He only became an assistant/coach when Robson took over at Porto and was then eventually promoted as we know.
Re: Pep Lijnders
February 24, 2024, 09:44:20 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on February 24, 2024, 09:35:20 pm
He wasn't an assistant coach at Barcelona. He was Bobby Robson's translator, a job title their fans used to taunt him with when he was manager of Real. He only became an assistant/coach when Robson took over at Porto and was then eventually promoted as we know.

He was Van Gaal's assistant at Barca for 3 years.



Robson was at Porto before Barca not after.
Re: Pep Lijnders
February 24, 2024, 10:18:15 pm
Lijnders has had a spell in management away from Liverpool which didn't go that well right? He then returned to being an assistant with Liverpool. May be that he's decided he's suited to being a number 2. May be he needs to prove himself as a no. 1 somewhere before he can get a bigger job as a manager.
Re: Pep Lijnders
February 25, 2024, 04:19:12 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on February 24, 2024, 01:04:32 am
Is it possible FSG just want a complete reset and return to a more layered structure with their new appointment(s) being given the freedom to decide how he/they want to steer the club?

I think all of the arguments for Pep are fair, but his comments about ending the project sound very much like its best for everyone that this is where it ends. Imagine Pep took the job and felt like he wasnt allowed the same decision making power as Jurgen? Imagine the new SD appointment feels undermined theyve appointed Jurgens number 2 and decided to try and carry on as you were? Would anyone elite take the job on knowing theyre going to be working with a manager whos essentially in his first job?

Arsenals decision to go for Arteta was bold and has paid off several years later. Fair play to them, but they were in a pretty desperate situation and felt the risk was necessary. Were not in that position. It also begs the question why Arteta was clearly seen as a suitable choice for a top job without having managed, yet Pep doesnt appear to have been considered by any top clubs despite doing a great job here? Maybe hes not been interested in leaving, maybe he isnt as highly thought of outside of Liverpool as he is here? Maybe hes just seen as a great number 2? Its difficult to gauge from our position, but FSG not considering him speaks volumes considering theyve promoted within quite a bit at least in the suits.

I don't think he has not been considered. I just dont think he's the no.1 choice and once he knows that, he'd rather go somewhere else and earn the right to be no.1 in the future. That's how I see it. Also feel like Klopp being done with the project might have something to do with Pep wanting to move on and Klopp just not willing to go through another new assistant manager. He's only ever worked closely with Buvac and Pep and we know he is far too loyal to like changing the people around him.
I think Pep is a world class coach, however there's more he'll need to do as a manager and having worked with the greatest, he'll have learned plenty. I like him and would be happy if he were the no.2 pick after Xabi in the summer. I just dont think it seems likely anymore after today's presser.
Re: Pep Lijnders
February 25, 2024, 08:18:26 am
Quote from: Knight on February 24, 2024, 10:18:15 pm
Lijnders has had a spell in management away from Liverpool which didn't go that well right? He then returned to being an assistant with Liverpool. May be that he's decided he's suited to being a number 2. May be he needs to prove himself as a no. 1 somewhere before he can get a bigger job as a manager.
He hasn't decided he's suited to being an assistant - he's stated that he wants to be a manager and would like to return to us one day (having proved himself elsewhere). That gives us all a clue as to the discussions with FSG. It may be that he makes it, or not - have a look at Michael Beale, brilliant coach by all accounts but just doesn't seem to hack it as a manager. Great in a team with Gerrard (and vice versa, whereas Jurgen has proved that he can swap assistants and remain at the very top).
Re: Pep Lijnders
February 25, 2024, 08:28:46 am
Quote from: No666 on February 25, 2024, 08:18:26 am
He hasn't decided he's suited to being an assistant - he's stated that he wants to be a manager and would like to return to us one day (having proved himself elsewhere). That gives us all a clue as to the discussions with FSG. It may be that he makes it, or not - have a look at Michael Beale, brilliant coach by all accounts but just doesn't seem to hack it as a manager. Great in a team with Gerrard (and vice versa, whereas Jurgen has proved that he can swap assistants and remain at the very top).

Ah he has, ok then. Well in that case his brief period as manager is the blot on his CV right now. He needs to go and do it somewhere else.
Re: Pep Lijnders
Today at 03:49:44 pm
Ajax lining him up as Assistant or even Head Coach.

Quote
Ajax director of football Marijn Beuker is in close contact with Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders as theyre looking for a new manager or vice manager to take over Ajax next season alongside possibly Frank de Boer. [@Telegraaf]
Re: Pep Lijnders
Today at 03:53:22 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:49:44 pm
Ajax lining him up as Assistant or even Head Coach.


What a job for him!
Re: Pep Lijnders
Today at 03:54:41 pm
That would be a great job for him if he can get it!

See you in the Champions League next season Pep  ;D
Re: Pep Lijnders
Today at 03:57:29 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 03:54:41 pm
That would be a great job for him if he can get it!

See you in the Champions League next season Pep  ;D

Doubt it, unless there's some unbelievable collapses in that league. They're way off qualifying, although they do have the best CM in world football now so who knows.
Re: Pep Lijnders
Today at 04:08:47 pm
Quote from: Redley on Today at 03:57:29 pm
Doubt it, unless there's some unbelievable collapses in that league. They're way off qualifying, although they do have the best CM in world football now so who knows.

Oh really? I just assumed they were close to the top. Shows how much interest I show in other clubs  ;D
Re: Pep Lijnders
Today at 04:12:44 pm
Oh Ajax are getting one heck of a reboot it seems. Maybe not even Europa this season, that's how bad they've been.
Re: Pep Lijnders
Today at 04:26:29 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on February 24, 2024, 10:39:12 am
I am not sure this squad is full of over inflated egos anyway. We seem to go for players who realise playing as part of a team is more important, than putting themselves first. The most important thing is we continue in that way going forward.

Indeed. I doubt many other clubs put such a premium on character. Granted he was signed pre-Klopp, but Sakho is the only player that comes to mind that Klopp has bombed out for behaviour issues
Re: Pep Lijnders
Today at 04:29:27 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:49:44 pm
Ajax lining him up as Assistant or even Head Coach.


Why would he want to be an assistant again?
Re: Pep Lijnders
Today at 04:32:34 pm
Ajax would be great if he's the manager and they are run better off the pitch. Wouldn't be surprised if Celtic is up to as I don't think Rodgers will win the league and some are getting sick of the football already so maybe a chance there, they were looking at Maresca before Brendan so seem to take note of the assistant circles.
Re: Pep Lijnders
Today at 06:04:52 pm
Ajax would be an unbelievable job to get if he was to become their new manager. I think right now they'd benefit from someone with years of experience and success as an actual first team manager but could still hit the jackpot with Lijnders. If he manages the step up to being a manager, especially at a storied club with real expectations, it bodes well for his career as a manager, and who knows, maybe even get himself into the picture of being our own manager one day.
Re: Pep Lijnders
Today at 06:18:53 pm
Ajax been a mess of a club for a while..he'd be taking on a massive job with huge expectation on him.
