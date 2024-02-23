Our situation now and Arsenals situation post-Wenger are clearly very different. Arsenals dysfunctional ownership meant they were in a bad place by the time Wenger left. Emery never stood a chance - wrong man at the wrong time but still a great manager. Arteta, for all his flaws, has done a great job but its very much an ongoing rebuilding project and like us he is competing against the cheats, otherwise he could have won the league last year.
I always thought Arteta would come good. Had some great arguments with Chelsea fans who insisted that Lampard was a better manager than Arteta and would outlast him. Even though it was clear that Lampard was totally out of his depth. Idiots.
There are many routes into management. Klopp was proven quality before he joined us but Arteta shows that you dont necessarily need to have previous experience as manager to be the right person for the job at a big club, so theres no reason in principle why Lijnders shouldnt be considered as an option for us.
But its clear that for whatever reason, the club arent considering him. I find it hard to believe he wouldnt want it if offered.
Whatever happens next for him, he has been absolutely brilliant as Klopps no.2 and we should never forget what a vital contribution he has made to our success in recent years. I wish him all the best and hope he succeeds wherever he turns up next.
Who knows, he might even prove us wrong not to have considered him as Klopps replacement. Maybe hell even come back to take the hot seat one day.