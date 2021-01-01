Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Pep Lijnders
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
20
21
22
23
24
[
25
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Pep Lijnders (Read 143117 times)
Eeyore
"I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Campaigns
Legacy Fan
Posts: 31,119
JFT 97
Re: Pep Lijnders
«
Reply #960 on:
Today
at 12:29:41 am »
Quote from: Redley on
Yesterday
at 09:57:04 pm
With mainly Emerys team
Emery lasted just over a year.
Arteta has been Arsenal manager for over four years.
In the modern game that is a massive achievement.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"
Print
Pages:
1
...
20
21
22
23
24
[
25
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Pep Lijnders
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 1.3]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2