« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Down

Author Topic: Pep Lijnders  (Read 143117 times)

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,119
  • JFT 97
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #960 on: Today at 12:29:41 am »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 09:57:04 pm
With mainly Emerys team

Emery lasted just over a year.

Arteta has been Arsenal manager for over four years.

In the modern game that is a massive achievement.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Up
« previous next »
 