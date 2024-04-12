« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 317 318 319 320 321 [322]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)  (Read 1457259 times)

Online PaleBlueDot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12840 on: April 12, 2024, 01:01:33 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on April 12, 2024, 12:54:47 am
Watched the goals again and his defending for their 2nd and 3rd was pathetic. Just jogging without any purpose. Neither closing the player down, trying to keep an offside line, or cutting down passing lane. Maybe he actually believes his aura defending is real.

Should close down faster for the second but third isn't on him. Gomez at sea and Konate should be on a swivel too.
« Last Edit: April 12, 2024, 01:04:14 am by PaleBlueDot »
Logged

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 494
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12841 on: April 12, 2024, 01:11:12 am »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on April 12, 2024, 01:01:33 am
Should close down faster for the second but third isn't on him. Gomez at sea and Konate should be on a swivel too.
The third was Szobo fault first and foremost. Can't criticise Gomez who was so far up as we were pushing for a goal. But VVD could have played the runner offside yet he looked really clueless there, as if he didn't even know what to do at all. Head probably gone at that minute though.
Logged

Online PaleBlueDot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12842 on: April 12, 2024, 01:43:59 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on April 12, 2024, 01:11:12 am
The third was Szobo fault first and foremost. Can't criticise Gomez who was so far up as we were pushing for a goal. But VVD could have played the runner offside yet he looked really clueless there, as if he didn't even know what to do at all. Head probably gone at that minute though.

Got my goals mixed up, meant the second. The third was a shambles all round I agree.
Logged

Offline Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,092
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12843 on: April 12, 2024, 04:43:02 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on April 12, 2024, 01:11:12 am
The third was Szobo fault first and foremost. Can't criticise Gomez who was so far up as we were pushing for a goal. But VVD could have played the runner offside yet he looked really clueless there, as if he didn't even know what to do at all. Head probably gone at that minute though.
It was actually Konate who played their lad onside - VVD could have done better in closing down but the reason for that was Robbo went on his one man press which left their player free.

As I said in another post, moment Robbo went to press - I had flashbacks of the Real Madrid goal in the final 2 years ago ...
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Online Johnny Aldridge

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 573
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12844 on: Yesterday at 09:23:57 pm »
What an old woman. Im sick looking at this guy flapping his arms and waving like an aul one whos lost her cat.
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,738
  • Seis Veces
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12845 on: Yesterday at 10:14:39 pm »
I think I've seen him have worse matches but even last season was at its worse I didn't feel as little for him as I do tonight. The days of him being number one are long gone and he's gradually performed worse over the course of the season. Agree with the last post about him constantly flailing his arms in the face of any sort of adversity. I've never really bothered with the captaincy stuff and who should have it but I genuinely believe this, it shouldn't be this fella. Would give it to Mac Allister.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Cozzymoto

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12846 on: Yesterday at 10:21:43 pm »
Great player. Not captain material.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,174
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12847 on: Yesterday at 10:51:47 pm »
Still my favourite player of the Klopp era. Hasn't been himself last few weeks but he's hardly on his own there. Some of our players get some ridiculous amount of stick, from our own fans. It's mental. I'd still have him over any other centre back anywhere. When the team are off it the centre backs look awful. Running from everywhere that the TV cameras dont see. 
Logged

Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,087
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12848 on: Yesterday at 10:53:01 pm »
Quote from: Cozzymoto on Yesterday at 10:21:43 pm
Great player. Not captain material.

He's probably as frustrated as us watching the shite we've been playing recently. Thent there's the thousand passes between him and Ali a game
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Online Gili Gulu

  • Looking forward to seeing the Golden Sky
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,493
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12849 on: Yesterday at 11:24:45 pm »
Pretty close to being the player who slipped furthest below his usual standards today. He was absolutely terrible. I don't think he won a contested header the whole game. Lost his composure due the Ref's antics, and didn't get it back. Completely lost the plot for the second goal.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,128
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12850 on: Yesterday at 11:29:26 pm »
Fair enough if you want to critique his performance tonight but to say hes not a Captain is pretty wild considering what this man did only 2 months ago in a cup final.
Logged

Online Gili Gulu

  • Looking forward to seeing the Golden Sky
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,493
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12851 on: Yesterday at 11:59:39 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:29:26 pm
Fair enough if you want to critique his performance tonight but to say he’s not a Captain is pretty wild considering what this man did only 2 months ago in a cup final.

His performances personally have been fine, in fact excellent. Perhaps his style of captaincy worked better when the kids were playing earlier in the season, where he was leading by example.

But I still feel we're badly missing the captaincy of Jordan and James Milner. I feel we wouldn't be starting vital games slowly, and drops in performance levels would be rectified on the pitch much more often. If we'd started the game like we did against Palace, those two would have been running around going absolutely crazy.

Frankly Virgil should have been handling out a few bollockings the last few weeks. Robbo and Trent also have not shown enough on pitch leadership. Robertson seemed to completely lose his composure today. constantly having trouble with football basics.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12852 on: Today at 12:03:30 am »
Quote from: Cozzymoto on Yesterday at 10:21:43 pm
Great player. Not captain material.

Some proper shite posted on here tonight.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."
Pages: 1 ... 317 318 319 320 321 [322]   Go Up
« previous next »
 