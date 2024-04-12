Fair enough if you want to critique his performance tonight but to say he’s not a Captain is pretty wild considering what this man did only 2 months ago in a cup final.



His performances personally have been fine, in fact excellent. Perhaps his style of captaincy worked better when the kids were playing earlier in the season, where he was leading by example.But I still feel we're badly missing the captaincy of Jordan and James Milner. I feel we wouldn't be starting vital games slowly, and drops in performance levels would be rectified on the pitch much more often. If we'd started the game like we did against Palace, those two would have been running around going absolutely crazy.Frankly Virgil should have been handling out a few bollockings the last few weeks. Robbo and Trent also have not shown enough on pitch leadership. Robertson seemed to completely lose his composure today. constantly having trouble with football basics.