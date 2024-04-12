« previous next »
Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 544
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12840 on: April 12, 2024, 01:11:12 am »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on April 12, 2024, 01:01:33 am
Should close down faster for the second but third isn't on him. Gomez at sea and Konate should be on a swivel too.
The third was Szobo fault first and foremost. Can't criticise Gomez who was so far up as we were pushing for a goal. But VVD could have played the runner offside yet he looked really clueless there, as if he didn't even know what to do at all. Head probably gone at that minute though.
Logged

Offline PaleBlueDot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12841 on: April 12, 2024, 01:43:59 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on April 12, 2024, 01:11:12 am
The third was Szobo fault first and foremost. Can't criticise Gomez who was so far up as we were pushing for a goal. But VVD could have played the runner offside yet he looked really clueless there, as if he didn't even know what to do at all. Head probably gone at that minute though.

Got my goals mixed up, meant the second. The third was a shambles all round I agree.
Logged

Offline Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,111
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12842 on: April 12, 2024, 04:43:02 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on April 12, 2024, 01:11:12 am
The third was Szobo fault first and foremost. Can't criticise Gomez who was so far up as we were pushing for a goal. But VVD could have played the runner offside yet he looked really clueless there, as if he didn't even know what to do at all. Head probably gone at that minute though.
It was actually Konate who played their lad onside - VVD could have done better in closing down but the reason for that was Robbo went on his one man press which left their player free.

As I said in another post, moment Robbo went to press - I had flashbacks of the Real Madrid goal in the final 2 years ago ...
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 586
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12843 on: April 24, 2024, 09:23:57 pm »
What an old woman. Im sick looking at this guy flapping his arms and waving like an aul one whos lost her cat.
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,812
  • Seis Veces
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12844 on: April 24, 2024, 10:14:39 pm »
I think I've seen him have worse matches but even last season was at its worse I didn't feel as little for him as I do tonight. The days of him being number one are long gone and he's gradually performed worse over the course of the season. Agree with the last post about him constantly flailing his arms in the face of any sort of adversity. I've never really bothered with the captaincy stuff and who should have it but I genuinely believe this, it shouldn't be this fella. Would give it to Mac Allister.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Cozzymoto

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12845 on: April 24, 2024, 10:21:43 pm »
Great player. Not captain material.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12846 on: April 24, 2024, 10:51:47 pm »
Still my favourite player of the Klopp era. Hasn't been himself last few weeks but he's hardly on his own there. Some of our players get some ridiculous amount of stick, from our own fans. It's mental. I'd still have him over any other centre back anywhere. When the team are off it the centre backs look awful. Running from everywhere that the TV cameras dont see. 
Logged

Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,104
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12847 on: April 24, 2024, 10:53:01 pm »
Quote from: Cozzymoto on April 24, 2024, 10:21:43 pm
Great player. Not captain material.

He's probably as frustrated as us watching the shite we've been playing recently. Thent there's the thousand passes between him and Ali a game
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Offline Gili Gulu

  • Looking forward to seeing the Golden Sky
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,503
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12848 on: April 24, 2024, 11:24:45 pm »
Pretty close to being the player who slipped furthest below his usual standards today. He was absolutely terrible. I don't think he won a contested header the whole game. Lost his composure due the Ref's antics, and didn't get it back. Completely lost the plot for the second goal.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,157
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12849 on: April 24, 2024, 11:29:26 pm »
Fair enough if you want to critique his performance tonight but to say hes not a Captain is pretty wild considering what this man did only 2 months ago in a cup final.
Logged

Offline Gili Gulu

  • Looking forward to seeing the Golden Sky
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,503
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12850 on: April 24, 2024, 11:59:39 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on April 24, 2024, 11:29:26 pm
Fair enough if you want to critique his performance tonight but to say he’s not a Captain is pretty wild considering what this man did only 2 months ago in a cup final.

His performances personally have been fine, in fact excellent. Perhaps his style of captaincy worked better when the kids were playing earlier in the season, where he was leading by example.

But I still feel we're badly missing the captaincy of Jordan and James Milner. I feel we wouldn't be starting vital games slowly, and drops in performance levels would be rectified on the pitch much more often. If we'd started the game like we did against Palace, those two would have been running around going absolutely crazy.

Frankly Virgil should have been handling out a few bollockings the last few weeks. Robbo and Trent also have not shown enough on pitch leadership. Robertson seemed to completely lose his composure today. constantly having trouble with football basics.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12851 on: April 25, 2024, 12:03:30 am »
Quote from: Cozzymoto on April 24, 2024, 10:21:43 pm
Great player. Not captain material.

Some proper shite posted on here tonight.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,224
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12852 on: April 25, 2024, 12:12:13 am »
To be fair, he was literally trying to defend 3 positions tonight .
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,165
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12853 on: April 25, 2024, 09:23:00 am »
I feel a bit sorry for Van Dijk, where is the rest of the team, especially the defence on set pieces? Why if Van Dijk gets marked out of it does the opponent get a free header, its a shambles.

That was our strongest back 5 and they looked like they'd never played together.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,422
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12854 on: April 25, 2024, 11:35:51 am »
Van Dijk: Arne Slot is one of the better Dutch coaches at the moment.

With the way he plays, the philosophy he has, he can be a Liverpool coach.

But I read and hear that it is far from complete. We shall see. We will focus on that next season, still a long way off.

I dont know when or where he said that but apparently he did. Pretty much confirms it all. Anyway, one of the better Dutch coaches at the moment isnt much of an endorsement :D
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12855 on: April 25, 2024, 11:43:02 am »
Quote from: Draex on April 25, 2024, 09:23:00 am
I feel a bit sorry for Van Dijk, where is the rest of the team, especially the defence on set pieces? Why if Van Dijk gets marked out of it does the opponent get a free header, its a shambles.

That was our strongest back 5 and they looked like they'd never played together.
They had hardly played together before, certainly not this season!

Their set-pieces were insanity on our behalf though.  You could see Tarkowski instructing all their players to step six yards towards the back post and our players didn't react at all.  My job is to guard this square of grass and I will do so no matter what attitude.  Virgil gets caught under the ball with the aid of some (legal) blocking and we have Trent up against their grocks at the back post.

Also, how we didn't seemingly prepare for them launching balls up to Calvert-Lewin is bewildering as it's their only attacking option.  We got given the run around by Atalanta hitting long balls up to Scamacca and getting runners off him but seemingly learnt nothing from the experience.

I think Klopp encourages more free-thinking than some other elite managers but our players still seem to lack that in-game adaptation and management at the moment.  The stat that flashed up seconds before their second goal that they had won 5/5 of the first balls from corners is incredible (soon to become 6/6 and 2-0).  They have some big lads but we're hardly Guardiola's Barca.

It's not all on Virgil by any means but as our most experienced defender and captain some of it is.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,152
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12856 on: April 25, 2024, 12:23:43 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on April 25, 2024, 11:35:51 am
Van Dijk: Arne Slot is one of the better Dutch coaches at the moment.

With the way he plays, the philosophy he has, he can be a Liverpool coach.

But I read and hear that it is far from complete. We shall see. We will focus on that next season, still a long way off.

I dont know when or where he said that but apparently he did. Pretty much confirms it all. Anyway, one of the better Dutch coaches at the moment isnt much of an endorsement :D

Van Djik is not one to go OTT about anything.

You only have to listen to his interviews very casual but gives little away.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12857 on: April 25, 2024, 12:27:35 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on April 25, 2024, 11:35:51 am
Van Dijk: Arne Slot is one of the better Dutch coaches at the moment.

With the way he plays, the philosophy he has, he can be a Liverpool coach.

But I read and hear that it is far from complete. We shall see. We will focus on that next season, still a long way off.

I dont know when or where he said that but apparently he did. Pretty much confirms it all. Anyway, one of the better Dutch coaches at the moment isnt much of an endorsement :D

He's hardly going to say he's the best - ie., better than Red Ron - is he.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,542
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12858 on: April 25, 2024, 01:24:49 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on April 25, 2024, 11:35:51 am
Van Dijk: Arne Slot is one of the better Dutch coaches at the moment.

With the way he plays, the philosophy he has, he can be a Liverpool coach.

But I read and hear that it is far from complete. We shall see. We will focus on that next season, still a long way off.

I dont know when or where he said that but apparently he did. Pretty much confirms it all. Anyway, one of the better Dutch coaches at the moment isnt much of an endorsement :D

Im surprised he actually said something.

Golden rule - best not to feed journo speculation Virg. He was probably utterly pissed last night and lost his head a bit. Dont blame him. Im sure the club will have a quiet word with him.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,819
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12859 on: April 25, 2024, 01:58:14 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on April 25, 2024, 11:35:51 am
Van Dijk: Arne Slot is one of the better Dutch coaches at the moment.

With the way he plays, the philosophy he has, he can be a Liverpool coach.

But I read and hear that it is far from complete. We shall see. We will focus on that next season, still a long way off.

I dont know when or where he said that but apparently he did. Pretty much confirms it all. Anyway, one of the better Dutch coaches at the moment isnt much of an endorsement :D

What the fuck do you want him to say? Slot is the second coming of Rinus Michels and Johan Cruyff combined?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,819
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12860 on: Today at 03:03:30 pm »
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1787422226821656598

Quote
Van Dijk insists no news on his contract situation - but #LFC skipper excited about the future at Anfield and intends to help ensure the transition from one era to another is as smooth as possible.
Logged

Online Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity? (apparently not)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,816
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12861 on: Today at 04:34:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:03:30 pm
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1787422226821656598

No contract but is excited about the future of the club? Does not compute for me.
Logged
