Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #6280 on: Yesterday at 06:29:26 PM
MOTM. Impervious today.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #6281 on: Yesterday at 06:38:57 PM
Might as well give him the PFA and the FWA awards already :champ
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #6282 on: Yesterday at 07:58:02 PM
It's ridiculous how good he is, the Zidane of central defenders, making every player around him look ordinary.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #6283 on: Yesterday at 07:59:51 PM
He was pretty damn good today.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #6284 on: Yesterday at 08:01:12 PM
That spell at the end where he made about 5 different clearances/challenges in about 60 seconds was hilarious. Carragher had said he clears everything just before it too, good timing!

He's the best centre back there's ever been, like a computer designed footballer. He should age brilliantly too, he'll obviously lose his pace at some point in his 30s but it's extremely rare he ever needs to use it so good is his reading of the game. Him and Alisson basically guarantee us a good defence for 5 plus years and should be brilliantly backed up by Trent, Joe and whoever else is here/signed.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #6285 on: Yesterday at 08:06:06 PM
This man eyeing back-to-back PFA Player of The Year seasons

I see you, Big Virg  :thumbup
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #6286 on: Yesterday at 08:07:43 PM
Hilarious he cost less than Maguire. Impossible to even compare the two. Maguire's at best a poor mans John Terry, Van Dijk is Hansen, Hyypia and Ron Yeats rolled into one - albeit with a tad more pace.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #6287 on: Yesterday at 08:08:41 PM
I didn't see United scoring today near the end because they weren't getting past VVD let alone Alisson.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #6288 on: Yesterday at 08:12:00 PM
Just immense in the last 20
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #6289 on: Yesterday at 08:22:19 PM
His positioning is so good. Literally everything falls to him and he clears it.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #6290 on: Yesterday at 08:36:50 PM
I reckon he's good, but he's no Harry maguire.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #6291 on: Yesterday at 08:40:14 PM
Anyone have a gif of him jump celebrating with the red sunset above him? Looked epic!
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #6292 on: Yesterday at 08:43:53 PM
The most handsome man on earth.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #6293 on: Yesterday at 09:24:19 PM
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 06:29:26 PM
MOTM. Impervious today.

Imperious too!
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #6294 on: Yesterday at 09:47:48 PM
Run out of words for him. He is the best defender in the world; he is Roger Federer meets Maldini meets some Afro-Dutch genes.

He is the Singularity.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #6295 on: Yesterday at 10:22:06 PM
Souness was asking if theyre are two Van Dijks earlier. Hes just played 90 minutes of Premier League football against Liverpools biggest rivals and hes stood there in the post match interview so cool, so calm, not out of breath and without a bead of sweat on him.

United are shite though, so...
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #6296 on: Yesterday at 10:25:21 PM
he's an actual colossus, isn't he? One of the Wonders of the World.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #6297 on: Yesterday at 10:34:25 PM
Absolute machine. 

Its not just his actual personal physical contribution its how well he organises the rest of the team.

Is there a Conductor of the Year award? If so, nailed on.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #6298 on: Yesterday at 10:52:36 PM
Definitely not worth 75 million.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #6299 on: Today at 06:37:53 AM
He's the best defender I've seen. The last two years,  he's been playing at a Ballon Dor level. He's one of the top 5 players if not top 3 or even top 2. I can't think of anyone other than Messi that I would take over Virgil now. He's not the a Rolls Royce player. Rolls Royces are the Van Dijks of cars.

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #6300 on: Today at 07:53:09 AM
IMMENSE!

