That spell at the end where he made about 5 different clearances/challenges in about 60 seconds was hilarious. Carragher had said he clears everything just before it too, good timing!



He's the best centre back there's ever been, like a computer designed footballer. He should age brilliantly too, he'll obviously lose his pace at some point in his 30s but it's extremely rare he ever needs to use it so good is his reading of the game. Him and Alisson basically guarantee us a good defence for 5 plus years and should be brilliantly backed up by Trent, Joe and whoever else is here/signed.