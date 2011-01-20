The way he moved to Barcelona isn't dissimilar to the way that basically every player we've signed from Southampton or wherever else has behaved. At the end of the day as we all know Barcelona and Madrid are seen as the ultimate move for a lot of South American players and he and his agent weren't going to miss the opportunity.



It backfired for him, we put together one of our greatest ever teams and there's not really any need for hard feelings. I'd have loved him back to be honest given our dire lack of depth but I suppose we'd rather wait til summer to do anything about it. Those last few months he was here, he was our best player hands down. Absolutely world class and he added some memorable moments to a miserable time at the end of the Rodgers era and lit up the beginning of the Klopp one too. I like him and wish him the best.