Offline S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,938
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7840 on: January 7, 2022, 12:41:41 pm »
I think hell turn out to be a very good signing for Villa, if they can get him permanently.

The Barcelona move destabilised him in some way. I still think theres a brilliant player in there.
Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,544
  • Seis Veces
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7841 on: January 7, 2022, 12:41:41 pm »
Coutinho's not a player I wish anything bad happening for really, but I've always been glad to see how it's worked out for him. The Bayern loan obviously went well for him but since leaving Liverpool it must have been mostly painful for him. I don't begrudge him of wanting to play for Barca with Messi et al but there where obviously a couple of things that done him no favours. The wanting to leave story just before the season began, the bad back, the great sadness for his family etc etc.

My guess right now is he doesn't produce much for Villa and doesn't sign permanently, repeat all this nonsense in the summer. Basically four years to the day of leaving us and now he's with a bottom half Prem side. Madness.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7842 on: January 7, 2022, 12:44:22 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January  7, 2022, 12:36:04 pm
Hope he does well.

Same but that's only because I want Stevie to do well.

Fucking hate Villa and their tosser fans.
Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,279
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7843 on: January 7, 2022, 01:03:00 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on January  7, 2022, 12:33:37 pm
He hasn't been bought in to save them relegation and they're unlikely to push for Europe so not sure how much tangible benefit they'll get from his singing but at least their fans are excited.

He's their record-breaking signing. Or at least mp3-breaking.
Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,990
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7844 on: January 7, 2022, 01:05:09 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on January  7, 2022, 12:41:34 pm
People are forgetting that after a decent start in Germany he then turned to shit,so it's not all about tictacs.

And we laugh at him because he acted the twat.

Does he like the ordinary flavoured ones or the orange?  :D
Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,928
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7845 on: January 7, 2022, 01:52:15 pm »
I wanted to see how Stevie does without cheat codes from his ex playing days. But I understand why hes signed him.

Surprised he didnt sign for Borussia moenchenbadback ;D
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7846 on: January 7, 2022, 01:56:39 pm »
Quote from: jillc on January  7, 2022, 01:05:09 pm
Does he like the ordinary flavoured ones or the orange?  :D

Orange ones are awful.
Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,855
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7847 on: January 7, 2022, 02:00:36 pm »
How the mighty have fallen, thought he had outgrown us, now hes on loan at Villa  :lmao
Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,802
  • YNWA
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7848 on: January 7, 2022, 02:05:43 pm »
There is something funny how he's ending up at them after wanting to leave us  ;D

Think he might do well there though this season, won't begrudge him it too much as long as it's not against us and is against our rivals!
Offline Adams83

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 57
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7849 on: January 7, 2022, 02:10:54 pm »
I hope he does well, but it's a long time since he's been any good. It's not often players manage to suddenly regain that form. Might improve Villa still. Be interewsting to see how well he does there.
Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 973
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7850 on: January 7, 2022, 02:53:05 pm »
I hold no grudges against him, bought for c£8m sold for c£140m. Money we used to build our title winning team.

Always liked him as a player and hope he does well there, they play City on the last day, imagine a Gerrard led team with the magician costing them the title :)
Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • Has officially given up.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,889
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7851 on: January 7, 2022, 02:54:22 pm »
His sale directly helped us to big ears and number 19. Don't have even 0.1% bitterness towards him and I hope he smashes it, just not against us.
Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports and interrogative fingering, possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,231
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7852 on: January 7, 2022, 03:03:19 pm »
Main thing I missed about having him was his ability to strike a ball from distance with such accuracy. In my living memory only Stevie was better than him at that.

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7853 on: January 7, 2022, 03:15:58 pm »
Karma
Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,178
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7854 on: January 7, 2022, 03:41:31 pm »
Hope it goes well for him, don't bear him any ill will.  Maybe if we'd gone to shit after he left, I'd feel different.
Offline Zee_26

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7855 on: January 7, 2022, 06:20:57 pm »
Those first few weeks after he signed and where it seemed like he was just playing through balls to Sturridge for fun was probably the first time I got excited about where we were headed under Rodgers.

It's crazy to think it's almost 10 years now and to see what's happened since to the club, Rodgers and Coutinho.
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,345
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7856 on: January 7, 2022, 07:13:55 pm »
Will he be registered in time to play on Monday against the Mancs, or do the FA not work weekends?
Offline JonnyCigarettes®

  • Airfix salesman (rumoured to be training a secret wankfest monkey arsegravy army)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,116
  • Pretty fly for a white guy
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7857 on: January 7, 2022, 08:50:08 pm »
I would like to thank him for one of the greatest memories I have of Liverpool.  When he got twatted 4-0 there.
Offline blamski

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 38
  • its weird, isn't it?
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7858 on: January 7, 2022, 09:11:21 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on January  7, 2022, 01:56:39 pm
Orange ones are awful.

of all the weird opinions expressed on this forum, this one is just baffling
Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,286
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7859 on: January 7, 2022, 09:20:18 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January  6, 2022, 08:47:35 pm
Villa doing to City what we did to Barca ;D

Except what Villa did to City didn't break them financially. ;D

To go from Liverpool, Barcelona and a brief stint at Bayern Munich, to end up at Aston Villa... fuck me. He doesn't turn 30 for another six months.
Offline AA1122

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,631
  • You will look down and the tea will be gone.
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7860 on: January 7, 2022, 10:29:47 pm »
He's a quality player, be nice to see him knock in a few on his right foot. If it's against our rivals then all the better.

Past all the leaving shenanigans now.
Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,694
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7861 on: January 7, 2022, 10:37:19 pm »
He's still decent. Although he wasn't even close to living up to his tramsfer fee in a declining Barca side, he still put up decent numbers when he did play iirc

Think he'll score 4 or 5 goals before the seasons done and get nominated for player of the month at least once. They don't have anyone on his level IMO, even now he's not as good. Watch their players and staff start talking about how unreal he's been in training
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,250
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7862 on: January 8, 2022, 12:13:54 am »
Think very carefully before you leave Liverpool thinking things will be better
Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7863 on: January 8, 2022, 12:27:22 am »
Hold no bitterness towards him at all. Hope it goes well - hes a good lad and great player, although not sure exactly how much hes declined in the last 4 years. Interesting one really - he looked world class when he left.
Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,680
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7864 on: January 8, 2022, 09:30:50 am »
Hed hate playing against our midfield, and it will be comical if hes asked to track back against the likes of Mane or Salah.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,006
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7865 on: January 8, 2022, 09:50:17 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on January  8, 2022, 09:30:50 am
Hed hate playing against our midfield, and it will be comical if hes asked to track back against the likes of Mane or Salah.

Assuming any of them are fit. ;D
Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,747
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7866 on: January 8, 2022, 09:54:02 am »
The way he moved to Barcelona isn't dissimilar to the way that basically every player we've signed from Southampton or wherever else has behaved. At the end of the day as we all know Barcelona and Madrid are seen as the ultimate move for a lot of South American players and he and his agent weren't going to miss the opportunity.

It backfired for him, we put together one of our greatest ever teams and there's not really any need for hard feelings. I'd have loved him back to be honest given our dire lack of depth but I suppose we'd rather wait til summer to do anything about it. Those last few months he was here, he was our best player hands down. Absolutely world class and he added some memorable moments to a miserable time at the end of the Rodgers era and lit up the beginning of the Klopp one too. I like him and wish him the best.
Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • Has officially given up.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,889
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7867 on: January 8, 2022, 11:21:18 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on January  8, 2022, 09:54:02 am
The way he moved to Barcelona isn't dissimilar to the way that basically every player we've signed from Southampton or wherever else has behaved.

So easily forgotten

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,468
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7868 on: January 8, 2022, 11:23:50 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on January  8, 2022, 11:21:18 am
So easily forgotten

Well yes, because football fans are massive hypocrites. That's okay though because being a supporter of a club is tribal in nature.

Best of luck to him at Villa, hope he can take some points off our rivals.
Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7869 on: January 8, 2022, 02:41:49 pm »
So as someone whos barely watched La Liga over the past few years (because its no longer on Sky), what actually happened at Barca? Why did it turn out so badly for him?
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,345
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7870 on: January 8, 2022, 04:24:10 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on January  7, 2022, 09:20:18 pm
Except what Villa did to City didn't break them financially. ;D

To go from Liverpool, Barcelona and a brief stint at Bayern Munich, to end up at Aston Villa... fuck me. He doesn't turn 30 for another six months.

Did he take career advice from Owen? ;D
Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,730
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7871 on: January 8, 2022, 04:55:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January  8, 2022, 04:24:10 pm
Did he take career advice from Owen? ;D

If he takes every chance he gets to reference himself in interviews, yes...
Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,121
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7872 on: January 8, 2022, 05:42:56 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on January  8, 2022, 02:41:49 pm
So as someone whos barely watched La Liga over the past few years (because its no longer on Sky), what actually happened at Barca? Why did it turn out so badly for him?
I didn't watch last season and before, so I'm not the one to answer your question, but the premise that he did badly may be off and that's a widely accepted perception... Coutinho put in good numbers at Barca. A slight mesurable decline is evident, but the numbers were not bad. Except they don't match his price tag; I think that's why people judge him to be a failure.
Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,453
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7873 on: January 8, 2022, 08:53:30 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on January  8, 2022, 09:54:02 am
The way he moved to Barcelona isn't dissimilar to the way that basically every player we've signed from Southampton or wherever else has behaved. At the end of the day as we all know Barcelona and Madrid are seen as the ultimate move for a lot of South American players and he and his agent weren't going to miss the opportunity.

It backfired for him, we put together one of our greatest ever teams and there's not really any need for hard feelings. I'd have loved him back to be honest given our dire lack of depth but I suppose we'd rather wait til summer to do anything about it. Those last few months he was here, he was our best player hands down. Absolutely world class and he added some memorable moments to a miserable time at the end of the Rodgers era and lit up the beginning of the Klopp one too. I like him and wish him the best.

it isnt really though. southampton arent near the same level as liverpool whereas i think many of us would consider liverpool at least on a par with Barcelona. he completely belittled the club by the actions he took to force a move. feigning an injury is as low as it gets.  the fact we never showed any interest in taking him back , even on a loan, says it all imo
Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,928
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7874 on: Today at 12:10:48 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on January  8, 2022, 08:53:30 pm
it isnt really though. southampton arent near the same level as liverpool whereas i think many of us would consider liverpool at least on a par with Barcelona. he completely belittled the club by the actions he took to force a move. feigning an injury is as low as it gets.  the fact we never showed any interest in taking him back , even on a loan, says it all imo

100% right. That was a daft comparison, being contrarian and "objective" for the sake of it. Liverpool and Barcelona will both go through periods where one team is stronger than the other, but both are bonafide Super clubs. Moving between clubs is not an upgrade on club stature, only the team you play in. Same with Manchester United, Juventus, etc. I can take away my bias and acknowledge their stature. Southampton to Liverpool is a massive upgrade in every sense.
Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,355
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7875 on: Today at 01:14:54 am »
does he get to play tomorrow and torment the Professor?
Online Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,436
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7876 on: Today at 10:50:42 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:14:54 am
does he get to play tomorrow and torment the Professor?

That would be perfect, but I believe he only landed in Birmingham last night.

Another Europa-type goal in front of the Stretford End would be nice  ;D
Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,717
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7877 on: Today at 12:10:09 pm »
I don't wish him any ill will; we used the money from his sale to furnish our own dreams.

His dreams have been dashed and knocked about by an ill-fitting move and then very high wages blocking an escape.

He's always needed a lot of love from his coach and to be a good fit in a system; with both of those he was absolutely top class. If his goals can hurt some of our league rivals,
that will be all good really.

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,551
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7878 on: Today at 03:06:36 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 12:10:48 am
100% right. That was a daft comparison, being contrarian and "objective" for the sake of it. Liverpool and Barcelona will both go through periods where one team is stronger than the other, but both are bonafide Super clubs. Moving between clubs is not an upgrade on club stature, only the team you play in. Same with Manchester United, Juventus, etc. I can take away my bias and acknowledge their stature. Southampton to Liverpool is a massive upgrade in every sense.

I think the transfer process is similar no matter what club is involved as agent/player hears about interest, bags of money thrown at them, kicks up a fuss and gets their way eventually. Its a short career and agents insure their clients move / threaten to move on a regular basis to max out their earnings. At the time Barcelona was on a different playing field so can see why he wanted to go. Its not as if he dropped his tools because Arsenal came a calling.
