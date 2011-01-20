Coutinho's not a player I wish anything bad happening for really, but I've always been glad to see how it's worked out for him. The Bayern loan obviously went well for him but since leaving Liverpool it must have been mostly painful for him. I don't begrudge him of wanting to play for Barca with Messi et al but there where obviously a couple of things that done him no favours. The wanting to leave story just before the season began, the bad back, the great sadness for his family etc etc.



My guess right now is he doesn't produce much for Villa and doesn't sign permanently, repeat all this nonsense in the summer. Basically four years to the day of leaving us and now he's with a bottom half Prem side. Madness.