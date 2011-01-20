« previous next »
Author Topic: Coutinho  (Read 382298 times)

Offline S

Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7840 on: Yesterday at 12:41:41 pm »
I think hell turn out to be a very good signing for Villa, if they can get him permanently.

The Barcelona move destabilised him in some way. I still think theres a brilliant player in there.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7841 on: Yesterday at 12:41:41 pm »
Coutinho's not a player I wish anything bad happening for really, but I've always been glad to see how it's worked out for him. The Bayern loan obviously went well for him but since leaving Liverpool it must have been mostly painful for him. I don't begrudge him of wanting to play for Barca with Messi et al but there where obviously a couple of things that done him no favours. The wanting to leave story just before the season began, the bad back, the great sadness for his family etc etc.

My guess right now is he doesn't produce much for Villa and doesn't sign permanently, repeat all this nonsense in the summer. Basically four years to the day of leaving us and now he's with a bottom half Prem side. Madness.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7842 on: Yesterday at 12:44:22 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 12:36:04 pm
Hope he does well.

Same but that's only because I want Stevie to do well.

Fucking hate Villa and their tosser fans.
Offline Sangria

Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7843 on: Yesterday at 01:03:00 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 12:33:37 pm
He hasn't been bought in to save them relegation and they're unlikely to push for Europe so not sure how much tangible benefit they'll get from his singing but at least their fans are excited.

He's their record-breaking signing. Or at least mp3-breaking.
Offline jillc

Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7844 on: Yesterday at 01:05:09 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 12:41:34 pm
People are forgetting that after a decent start in Germany he then turned to shit,so it's not all about tictacs.

And we laugh at him because he acted the twat.

Does he like the ordinary flavoured ones or the orange?  :D
Offline Keith Lard

Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7845 on: Yesterday at 01:52:15 pm »
I wanted to see how Stevie does without cheat codes from his ex playing days. But I understand why hes signed him.

Surprised he didnt sign for Borussia moenchenbadback ;D
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7846 on: Yesterday at 01:56:39 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 01:05:09 pm
Does he like the ordinary flavoured ones or the orange?  :D

Orange ones are awful.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7847 on: Yesterday at 02:00:36 pm »
How the mighty have fallen, thought he had outgrown us, now hes on loan at Villa  :lmao
Online CraigDS

Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7848 on: Yesterday at 02:05:43 pm »
There is something funny how he's ending up at them after wanting to leave us  ;D

Think he might do well there though this season, won't begrudge him it too much as long as it's not against us and is against our rivals!
Offline Adams83

Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7849 on: Yesterday at 02:10:54 pm »
I hope he does well, but it's a long time since he's been any good. It's not often players manage to suddenly regain that form. Might improve Villa still. Be interewsting to see how well he does there.
Offline damomad

Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7850 on: Yesterday at 02:53:05 pm »
I hold no grudges against him, bought for c£8m sold for c£140m. Money we used to build our title winning team.

Always liked him as a player and hope he does well there, they play City on the last day, imagine a Gerrard led team with the magician costing them the title :)
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7851 on: Yesterday at 02:54:22 pm »
His sale directly helped us to big ears and number 19. Don't have even 0.1% bitterness towards him and I hope he smashes it, just not against us.
Online amir87

Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7852 on: Yesterday at 03:03:19 pm »
Main thing I missed about having him was his ability to strike a ball from distance with such accuracy. In my living memory only Stevie was better than him at that.

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7853 on: Yesterday at 03:15:58 pm »
Karma
Offline tubby

Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7854 on: Yesterday at 03:41:31 pm »
Hope it goes well for him, don't bear him any ill will.  Maybe if we'd gone to shit after he left, I'd feel different.
Offline Zee_26

Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7855 on: Yesterday at 06:20:57 pm »
Those first few weeks after he signed and where it seemed like he was just playing through balls to Sturridge for fun was probably the first time I got excited about where we were headed under Rodgers.

It's crazy to think it's almost 10 years now and to see what's happened since to the club, Rodgers and Coutinho.
Offline rob1966

Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7856 on: Yesterday at 07:13:55 pm »
Will he be registered in time to play on Monday against the Mancs, or do the FA not work weekends?
Offline JonnyCigarettes®

Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7857 on: Yesterday at 08:50:08 pm »
I would like to thank him for one of the greatest memories I have of Liverpool.  When he got twatted 4-0 there.
Offline blamski

Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7858 on: Yesterday at 09:11:21 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 01:56:39 pm
Orange ones are awful.

of all the weird opinions expressed on this forum, this one is just baffling
Offline Red Berry

Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7859 on: Yesterday at 09:20:18 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January  6, 2022, 08:47:35 pm
Villa doing to City what we did to Barca ;D

Except what Villa did to City didn't break them financially. ;D

To go from Liverpool, Barcelona and a brief stint at Bayern Munich, to end up at Aston Villa... fuck me. He doesn't turn 30 for another six months.
Offline AA1122

Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7860 on: Yesterday at 10:29:47 pm »
He's a quality player, be nice to see him knock in a few on his right foot. If it's against our rivals then all the better.

Past all the leaving shenanigans now.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7861 on: Yesterday at 10:37:19 pm »
He's still decent. Although he wasn't even close to living up to his tramsfer fee in a declining Barca side, he still put up decent numbers when he did play iirc

Think he'll score 4 or 5 goals before the seasons done and get nominated for player of the month at least once. They don't have anyone on his level IMO, even now he's not as good. Watch their players and staff start talking about how unreal he's been in training
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7862 on: Today at 12:13:54 am »
Think very carefully before you leave Liverpool thinking things will be better
Online bornandbRED

Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7863 on: Today at 12:27:22 am »
Hold no bitterness towards him at all. Hope it goes well - hes a good lad and great player, although not sure exactly how much hes declined in the last 4 years. Interesting one really - he looked world class when he left.
