This is so horrific I would be careful of leaving back doors open in case rats chase rival rats who jump the fence into your house. This happened to someone I know. Reading about this poor girl gives me chills. Also I do see a lot of police on the streets and dispersal orders etc challenging the bike rats. As you might guess I live in a leafy part of town and so do a lot of influential people who make a fuss with the police. Two tier policing. If you live in a cheaper area they do nothing. I see it all the time when visiting family.



Which area do you live? Just curious as I've been in Sefton Park the last few years, maybe what you might called a more leafy part of town, and have never seen any of these scumbags tearing around the park stopped by Police ever. The police have their hands full but I've yet to ever see a scally challenged anywhere.They need to be stopped, took home and have the parents arrested and take joint responsibility for everything they do. Some of these parent/s instead bring them up and educate them to think all of this shit is 'cool' and gang culture is acceptable. I know this is a point that has been mentioned before and for good reason it is mentioned that some parents are great and this still leads to the kids ending up as twats, but something has to happen as some parents blatantly bring up their kids to run around like bastards 24/7.If the parents are held to account or at least given warnings they might be more willing to make sure they don't get lead down a path which leads to them in a gang fight that spills into someones home and has a 9 year old killed.I don't know what the answer is and working on emotion right now but something needs to change, the scally culture in the city seems to get worse and more accepted year on year.