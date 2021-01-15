« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Down

Author Topic: Lawless Liverpool?  (Read 97215 times)

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,547
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #720 on: Today at 11:03:25 am »
Was just reading about this on the BBC website. Horrific. 9 years old, hasnt even had the chance to live. So sad

RIP
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,601
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #721 on: Today at 12:09:30 pm »
Hope they get the bastard and jail them for life - should never be ever let out
Logged
If you voted Brexit then you're an inbred, bigoted, racist, xenophobic lump of shite that smells like a rotten sardine.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,601
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #722 on: Today at 12:12:34 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 09:21:30 am
We all see everyday the little rat scumbags on their electric motorbikes riding through red lights and doing wheelies and basically being little pricks but what we don't see everyday is THE FUCKING POLICE!

And before someone comes on here and defends the police with the same old old old old platitudes of 'they're doing the best they can' or 'they're over-stretchered' or 'they're under-funded' etc etc blah blah fucking blah

We JUST want to see a police presence on our fucking streets - is that really too much to ask?

When it comes to a peaceful protest by women wanting to highlight the death of a woman BY A POLICEMAN WHO THEY NICKNAMED THE RAPIST then all of a sudden they have the man (and women) power to come out in their hordes.

The only time we ever see the police is when they're whizzing by in their cars - usually driving pretty poorly as they do.

And before anyone comes on here and thinks I'm anti-police - I'm certainly not! I'm all for them being better-regulated with more accountability and HAVING MORE FUCKING PRESENCE ON THE STREETS!

Unfortunately because we let criminals breed - I would deny them the right to have children - then they breed like rats and produce more evil spawn destroying communities and the lives and the hopes and the dreams of those people within them.

A pervert sees a lone woman on an empty street or a pervert sees a lone woman on a street that the police regularly patrol - what would you want?

These 'bike rats' know they're not going to get any hassle from the police so they do what they want - now, if someone plays their music too loudly (which is not nice too) then you can guarantee that at least 2 officers will turn up hmmm

I can go out now and I can tell you I will NEVER see a policeman/policewoman on ANY street EVER!

It's funny (not meant that way of course because it certainly isn't fucking funny) that we suddenly have LOTS of police ALL DAY at a crime scene - where were they when they were needed?



I'd blame that twats that voted to defund the police.

They are seriously lacking funds and personnel.
Logged
If you voted Brexit then you're an inbred, bigoted, racist, xenophobic lump of shite that smells like a rotten sardine.

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,172
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #723 on: Today at 12:17:34 pm »
Do the rats know the danger they are putting their friends and family in when they get involved in the criminal world. And there's also far too many people who allow themselves to associate with them, surely not thinking of the tragic cost it could have.

That is not to take away from the unbelievable evil that has happened though. Police may talk about they weren't the intended victims but these were houses being fired into - it's hard not to think really they didn't give a fuck who they were hitting , anyone connected to who they were after. It's pure evil. Be honest with us police

As it turns out it truly was random in terms of the 9 year old girl  Horrific.  Although point still stands the gunman didn't give a fuck who he was shooting at which is pure evil.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:24:07 pm by B0151? »
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,494
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #724 on: Today at 12:52:06 pm »
Poor girl. Some fella forced his way in to the house after being chased by the gunman, then he was shot, the mum and Olivia. Just been announced on the press conference then.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,325
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #725 on: Today at 12:55:31 pm »
So a man - a scumbag - was running from another man - another scumbag - who was shooting at him and forced his way into the poor girl's house.

The wounded man knows who the perpetrators.

Both of them scum and was most probably drug-related - the wounded man is just as guilty as the scum killer.

Guns getting fired on our streets - the law keepers nice and cosy in their door-less stations.

If your window cleaner is doing a poor job and you can't see out of your windows then you'd clean them yourself right?

When the police aren't doing their job then...
Logged

∆×∆p×≥h/4π

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,937
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #726 on: Today at 01:05:47 pm »
Fucking hell, just hearing about this on the news. What an absolute cowardly scumbag c*nt. A 9 year old girl FFS, what's the world cumming to
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,059
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #727 on: Today at 01:11:18 pm »
Never thought I'd say this, because I'm proud to be a scouser, I love the city I was born and grew up in, but if you are young enough and have career prospects that can take you elsewhere, get out of this shithole of a city. Its finished. We are existing amongst animals who have no regard for normal, decent people, who will stop at nothing to get what they want or prove a point. Killing fooking 9 year old little girls?! Where does this end?
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,447
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #728 on: Today at 01:14:03 pm »
This is just horrendous. RIP :(

Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 12:52:06 pm
Poor girl. Some fella forced his way in to the house after being chased by the gunman, then he was shot, the mum and Olivia. Just been announced on the press conference then.

Oh my goodness. So the girl and her Mum were of no connection to the people involved at all? It was a random person trying to seek refuge in someone's house to escape an attacker, presumably to shortcut through the house to get out the other side and try and loose the attacker?

That poor, poor family.
Logged
JFT96.

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,054
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #729 on: Today at 01:20:21 pm »
So devastating even my London colleagues are shocked

I hope it leads to changes. The police are defunded and scumbags roam free

That poor family.
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,172
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #730 on: Today at 01:29:11 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 01:11:18 pm
Never thought I'd say this, because I'm proud to be a scouser, I love the city I was born and grew up in, but if you are young enough and have career prospects that can take you elsewhere, get out of this shithole of a city. Its finished. We are existing amongst animals who have no regard for normal, decent people, who will stop at nothing to get what they want or prove a point. Killing fooking 9 year old little girls?! Where does this end?
Thing is it's not just our city though mate.  Shockingly It's not even the only 9 year old girl who has been killed in the past month in this country. Was a 9 year old girl stabbed to death in Boston last month. https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/jul/31/man-22-charged-with-after-death-of-nine-year-old-girl

No denying it's horrific and something needs to change but don't agree with demonising the city when it's a nationwide problem. There has been all types of horrific acts over the country past couple years
« Last Edit: Today at 01:32:19 pm by B0151? »
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,937
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #731 on: Today at 01:32:44 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 01:14:03 pm
This is just horrendous. RIP :(

Oh my goodness. So the girl and her Mum were of no connection to the people involved at all? It was a random person trying to seek refuge in someone's house to escape an attacker, presumably to shortcut through the house to get out the other side and try and loose the attacker?

That poor, poor family.
they said on the news that the Mum opened her door because she heard a commotion outside and they forced their way in and the guy with the gun just randomly opened fire!
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,177
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #732 on: Today at 01:41:15 pm »
How do you live without anxiety in a community where even the innocent get caught up, that's two shootings of innocent people in a week. Even the wild west was not that bad. 
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,963
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #733 on: Today at 01:55:48 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:41:15 pm
How do you live without anxiety in a community where even the innocent get caught up, that's two shootings of innocent people in a week. Even the wild west was not that bad. 

3 shootings in a week. 3 people murdered and 2 injured.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,052
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #734 on: Today at 02:08:35 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 12:52:06 pm
Poor girl. Some fella forced his way in to the house after being chased by the gunman, then he was shot, the mum and Olivia. Just been announced on the press conference then.

They´re also saying the mates of the person who got shot rocked up in a Black Audi, drove him to hospital, and left Olivia and her Mum for dead. As scummy as the people doing the shooting.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,638
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #735 on: Today at 02:21:16 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 09:21:30 am
We all see everyday the little rat scumbags on their electric motorbikes riding through red lights and doing wheelies and basically being little pricks but what we don't see everyday is THE FUCKING POLICE!

And before someone comes on here and defends the police with the same old old old old platitudes of 'they're doing the best they can' or 'they're over-stretchered' or 'they're under-funded' etc etc blah blah fucking blah

We JUST want to see a police presence on our fucking streets - is that really too much to ask?

When it comes to a peaceful protest by women wanting to highlight the death of a woman BY A POLICEMAN WHO THEY NICKNAMED THE RAPIST then all of a sudden they have the man (and women) power to come out in their hordes.

The only time we ever see the police is when they're whizzing by in their cars - usually driving pretty poorly as they do.

And before anyone comes on here and thinks I'm anti-police - I'm certainly not! I'm all for them being better-regulated with more accountability and HAVING MORE FUCKING PRESENCE ON THE STREETS!

Unfortunately because we let criminals breed - I would deny them the right to have children - then they breed like rats and produce more evil spawn destroying communities and the lives and the hopes and the dreams of those people within them.

A pervert sees a lone woman on an empty street or a pervert sees a lone woman on a street that the police regularly patrol - what would you want?

These 'bike rats' know they're not going to get any hassle from the police so they do what they want - now, if someone plays their music too loudly (which is not nice too) then you can guarantee that at least 2 officers will turn up hmmm

I can go out now and I can tell you I will NEVER see a policeman/policewoman on ANY street EVER!

It's funny (not meant that way of course because it certainly isn't fucking funny) that we suddenly have LOTS of police ALL DAY at a crime scene - where were they when they were needed?



Or posts some 'hurty words' on social media.


Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,638
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #736 on: Today at 02:23:56 pm »
All this is linked to scum belongoing to gangs - and the gangs largely exist to supply drugs.

Legalise all drugs. Sell them through licenced premises with an added tax. Use that tax to fund proper rehab programmes for addicts (and the provision of drugs for free to registered addicts).
This would:
a) eradicate the criminal gang element from the supply chain (and the violence that goes with it)
b) bring in revenue for the government
c) make it safer for users/addicts
d) slash the risk of theft-crime

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Redbonnie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #737 on: Today at 02:35:58 pm »
This is so horrific I would be careful of leaving back doors open in case rats chase rival rats who jump the fence into your house.  This happened to someone I know.  Reading about this poor girl gives me chills. Also I do see a lot of police on the streets and dispersal orders etc challenging the bike rats. As you might guess I live in a leafy part of town and so do a lot of influential people who make a fuss with the police. Two tier policing. If you live in a cheaper area they do nothing.  I see it all the time when visiting family.
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,785
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #738 on: Today at 02:41:00 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:21:16 pm
Or posts some 'hurty words' on social media.
Too true.

Mental what's going on right now.

RIP to this little girl.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,177
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #739 on: Today at 04:18:02 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:23:56 pm
All this is linked to scum belongoing to gangs - and the gangs largely exist to supply drugs.

Legalise all drugs. Sell them through licenced premises with an added tax. Use that tax to fund proper rehab programmes for addicts (and the provision of drugs for free to registered addicts).
This would:
a) eradicate the criminal gang element from the supply chain (and the violence that goes with it)
b) bring in revenue for the government
c) make it safer for users/addicts
d) slash the risk of theft-crime


It's a funny thing, give it 50/100 years and they will get the full 'Peaky Blinders'/'Sopranos' treatment as if they were glamourous.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,638
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #740 on: Today at 04:40:48 pm »
Awful 😔. That poor kid and her poor family.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,101
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #741 on: Today at 04:41:53 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 02:35:58 pm
This is so horrific I would be careful of leaving back doors open in case rats chase rival rats who jump the fence into your house.  This happened to someone I know.  Reading about this poor girl gives me chills. Also I do see a lot of police on the streets and dispersal orders etc challenging the bike rats. As you might guess I live in a leafy part of town and so do a lot of influential people who make a fuss with the police. Two tier policing. If you live in a cheaper area they do nothing.  I see it all the time when visiting family.

Which area do you live? Just curious as I've been in Sefton Park the last few years, maybe what you might called a more leafy part of town, and have never seen any of these scumbags tearing around the park stopped by Police ever. The police have their hands full but I've yet to ever see a scally challenged anywhere.

They need to be stopped, took home and have the parents arrested and take joint responsibility for everything they do. Some of these parent/s instead bring them up and educate them to think all of this shit is 'cool' and gang culture is acceptable. I know this is a point that has been mentioned before and for good reason it is mentioned that some parents are great and this still leads to the kids ending up as twats, but something has to happen as some parents blatantly bring up their kids to run around like bastards 24/7.

If the parents are held to account or at least given warnings they might be more willing to make sure they don't get lead down a path which leads to them in a gang fight that spills into someones home and has a 9 year old killed.

I don't know what the answer is and working on emotion right now but something needs to change, the scally culture in the city seems to get worse and more accepted year on year.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,611
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #742 on: Today at 07:13:00 pm »
Logged

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,049
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #743 on: Today at 07:17:00 pm »
How the hell do you fatally stab an innocent bystander

Terrible few days for Liverpool
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,380
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #744 on: Today at 07:37:07 pm »
I know the lad who done it, it was actually his mum that he killed.

I was in that boozer last week and the other lad was who was in the fight was in there absolutely off his head. Wont ever go back there myself.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,898
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #745 on: Today at 07:38:54 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 07:37:07 pm
I know the lad who done it, it was actually his mum that he killed.

I was in that boozer last week and the other lad was who was in the fight was in there absolutely off his head. Wont ever go back there myself.

He killed his own mum.

Fuck me what a bunch of scumbags.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,662
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #746 on: Today at 08:44:21 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 02:08:35 pm
They´re also saying the mates of the person who got shot rocked up in a Black Audi, drove him to hospital, and left Olivia and her Mum for dead. As scummy as the people doing the shooting.

Hope the c*nt who ran into the house dies in hospital. Taking a bed away from someone who deserves it.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,054
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #747 on: Today at 09:07:34 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 07:37:07 pm
I know the lad who done it, it was actually his mum that he killed.

I was in that boozer last week and the other lad was who was in the fight was in there absolutely off his head. Wont ever go back there myself.

speak to the bizzies please mate
Logged

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 775
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #748 on: Today at 09:27:24 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 09:07:34 pm
speak to the bizzies please mate

Too many people (this is not directed at you AndyM) won't as they don't want to be a "grass".

This whole mentality of, near enough, honour amongst thieves and not dobbing people in is bullshit. People talk as if reporting crimes makes you as bad as the criminal and it is a mindset that needs to change.

Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,380
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #749 on: Today at 09:28:45 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 09:07:34 pm
speak to the bizzies please mate

He has already turned himself in mate.
Logged

Online Redbonnie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #750 on: Today at 09:30:10 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 09:27:24 pm
Too many people (this is not directed at you AndyM) won't as they don't want to be a "grass".

This whole mentality of, near enough, honour amongst thieves and not dobbing people in is bullshit. People talk as if reporting crimes makes you as bad as the criminal and it is a mindset that needs to change.

He has already handed himself in.
Logged

Online Redbonnie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #751 on: Today at 09:31:52 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 04:41:53 pm
Which area do you live? Just curious as I've been in Sefton Park the last few years, maybe what you might called a more leafy part of town, and have never seen any of these scumbags tearing around the park stopped by Police ever. The police have their hands full but I've yet to ever see a scally challenged anywhere.

They need to be stopped, took home and have the parents arrested and take joint responsibility for everything they do. Some of these parent/s instead bring them up and educate them to think all of this shit is 'cool' and gang culture is acceptable. I know this is a point that has been mentioned before and for good reason it is mentioned that some parents are great and this still leads to the kids ending up as twats, but something has to happen as some parents blatantly bring up their kids to run around like bastards 24/7.





If the parents are held to account or at least given warnings they might be more willing to make sure they don't get lead down a path which leads to them in a gang fight that spills into someones home and has a 9 year old killed.

I don't know what the answer is and working on emotion right now but something needs to change, the scally culture in the city seems to get worse and more accepted year on year.


Woolton police called if a lad in a black trackie rides past on a bike and they come out, I then go to Anfield where I am from and they are doing wheelies in the middle of breck road like they own the place.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Up
« previous next »
 