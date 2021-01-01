« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain  (Read 670747 times)

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5160 on: Today at 08:23:33 am »
I just dont get why hes playing.

He pulled out of a tackle which is unforgivable.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5161 on: Today at 08:34:41 am »
This is a classic case of before Roma and after Roma. Before the Roma game at Anfield, AOC was on an upward trajectory with us in CM and was virtually in line for representing his country and his career going to new heights. However since that horrific injury against them, hes understandably never been the same player since; his dynamism has gone which was a key part of his play in midfield. In hindsight the club after Roma and him being back on his feet should have been shipped away rather than stuck with as hes suffered injury after injury and has never gotten back to same dizzying heights.

I think though he should be remembered fondly, he was a bargain for £35m and at a time when Chelsea had agreed a fee for him but he had rejected them. He offered a lot for us, those goals against Man City, his pressing and dominating in midfield, he offered so much but again the injury has robbed him of more of a career at the club. The time should have been last year or so to find him a new club and make some money rather than retain him, sometimes clubs have to be ruthless which I think is part of a weakness for Jurgen Klopp.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5162 on: Today at 09:00:59 am »
You are rewriting history. Ox was never that good and never started more than half the games, competing with players like Can. And 35M was a lot of money back then, so he was certainly not a bargain.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5163 on: Today at 02:12:59 pm »
Because Jota, Diaz and Nunez and Bobby are injured?

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5164 on: Today at 02:16:07 pm »
I remember Arsenal fans laughing at us after he started poorly but he really improved and became a key player after Coutinho left. Started many games in our record-breaking run in 19/20.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5165 on: Today at 02:18:18 pm »
and came within a couple of inches from scoring a goal for us.
