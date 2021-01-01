This is a classic case of before Roma and after Roma. Before the Roma game at Anfield, AOC was on an upward trajectory with us in CM and was virtually in line for representing his country and his career going to new heights. However since that horrific injury against them, hes understandably never been the same player since; his dynamism has gone which was a key part of his play in midfield. In hindsight the club after Roma and him being back on his feet should have been shipped away rather than stuck with as hes suffered injury after injury and has never gotten back to same dizzying heights.



I think though he should be remembered fondly, he was a bargain for £35m and at a time when Chelsea had agreed a fee for him but he had rejected them. He offered a lot for us, those goals against Man City, his pressing and dominating in midfield, he offered so much but again the injury has robbed him of more of a career at the club. The time should have been last year or so to find him a new club and make some money rather than retain him, sometimes clubs have to be ruthless which I think is part of a weakness for Jurgen Klopp.