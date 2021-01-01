for those who want him gone or don't care either way - which current player will provide his goals / assists next season?



I think we have to think in terms of the group. So, add up the goals and assists of the group of strikers this season, including Mo's contribution.Then replace Mo with a new striker in summer (if he goes, there will be another coming in).Now, compare the goals and assists of this season's group with Mo, to next season's group with the new player; and then we will see if we are better off or worse off.Edit:Just want to be clear that if we keep Mo, fine, he's a good player! But we are at the stage where it is a legitimate question what the best option is. Mo holds the cards as he has a contract and will do what he wants to do.