Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30360 on: Yesterday at 06:36:10 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:40:02 pm
for those who want him gone or don't care either way - which current player will provide his goals / assists next season?

I think we have to think in terms of the group. So, add up the goals and assists of the group of strikers this season, including Mo's contribution.

Then replace Mo with a new striker in summer (if he goes, there will be another coming in).

Now, compare the goals and assists of this season's group with Mo, to next season's group with the new player; and then we will see if we are better off or worse off.

Edit:
Just want to be clear that if we keep Mo, fine, he's a good player! But we are at the stage where it is a legitimate question what the best option is. Mo holds the cards as he has a contract and will do what he wants to do.
Logged

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30361 on: Yesterday at 09:03:18 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:40:02 pm
for those who want him gone or don't care either way - which current player will provide his goals / assists next season?
I dont know, but Im sceptical that he will be able to provide similar numbers another season.
So we kind of have to replace him anyway.

This is not a discussion of whether we should keep peak Salah or not, but whether we think we should keep the future Salah or not.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30362 on: Yesterday at 09:48:44 pm »
on the other hand, if Mo's dip in form is a similar situation to Virgil's -  taking a long while to get back to his peak after a really bad injury - we could see a much more productive season from him next year.

keep him for another season and then decide, is my view.
Just saw what Souness had to say about him. The man sure does love peddling agendas no matter how many times theyre disproven.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30364 on: Yesterday at 10:19:58 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:48:44 pm
on the other hand, if Mo's dip in form is a similar situation to Virgil's -  taking a long while to get back to his peak after a really bad injury - we could see a much more productive season from him next year.

keep him for another season and then decide, is my view.

Not been bothered with the discussion on this thread, but are you really comparing the two injuries?! :o
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30365 on: Yesterday at 10:33:38 pm »
Quote from: Jetmir M. on Yesterday at 10:19:58 pm
Not been bothered with the discussion on this thread, but are you really comparing the two injuries?! :o
I'm comparing the length of time to fully recover i.e. back to peak form not just able to play.  why?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30366 on: Yesterday at 11:10:22 pm »
If Mo stays I think he will do very well next season. Hopefully we get him to sign an extension to preserve some transfer value, as otherwise we will be watching £X million walk out the door on a free in the summer of 2025.

Still, in a way that doesnt concern me. Im a fan, enjoying the mighty reds - and Mo Salah is certainly one of those. Im not an executive at the club trying to balance the books or generate income.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30367 on: Yesterday at 11:30:35 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:33:38 pm
I'm comparing the length of time to fully recover i.e. back to peak form not just able to play.  why?

One was injured for 254 days and missed 57 matches (club and country), the other missed less than six weeks - 10 games. How on earth would the time to fully recover be comparable?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30368 on: Yesterday at 11:40:24 pm »
Quote from: Jetmir M. on Yesterday at 11:30:35 pm
One was injured for 254 days and missed 57 matches (club and country), the other missed less than six weeks - 10 games. How on earth would the time to fully recover be comparable?
I said the situation is similar, not the same - i.e. each taking longer to get back to peak than was anticipated, after a bad injury.

I didn't say they'd both take the same length of time.

different players react and recover differently when they are injured.  maybe Mo's problem was / is worse than anyone anticipated.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30369 on: Yesterday at 11:59:43 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:14:16 pm
Just saw what Souness had to say about him. The man sure does love peddling agendas no matter how many times theyre disproven.

The one man wrecking ball did more damage to this club than any manager since relegation under Don Welsh in 1954.


Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30370 on: Today at 01:55:53 am »
Its really odd how quickly the media have latched onto this (albeit expected) and there are now talk shows on his attitude. 

When youve watched every game hes played in for the last 7 years, you know the selfish tag really doesnt fit at all, especially compared with some of the other bellends in the league (Bruno Fernandes and the likes).

In reality, Salah has been involved in basically 0 negative incidents with anyone from within the club or elsewhere, despite being hacked at weekly. Never showed anything but humility; never been involved in riling up opposition crowds or players - has never had a controversial interview and barely talks to the press (unlike Souness). His attitude and demeanour are admirable.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30371 on: Today at 02:42:16 am »
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 11:59:43 pm
The one man wrecking ball did more damage to this club than any manager since relegation under Don Welsh in 1954.

Souness likes to peddle the narrative he tried to change too much to quick at Liverpool but he sold players back then Im convinced could have given a proper lash at the league that season. Some of them nearly won it with Villa
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30372 on: Today at 02:52:39 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 01:55:53 am
Its really odd how quickly the media have latched onto this (albeit expected) and there are now talk shows on his attitude. 

When youve watched every game hes played in for the last 7 years, you know the selfish tag really doesnt fit at all, especially compared with some of the other bellends in the league (Bruno Fernandes and the likes).

In reality, Salah has been involved in basically 0 negative incidents with anyone from within the club or elsewhere, despite being hacked at weekly. Never showed anything but humility; never been involved in riling up opposition crowds or players - has never had a controversial interview and barely talks to the press (unlike Souness). His attitude and demeanour are admirable.

There was some mad stuff in this thread, so unsurprising the loons in the media are rattling on about the sideline incident. Mo has been a real professional in his time with us, in every sense. Sometimes I wonder if the people who talk about these incidents ever actually kicked a ball. Two strong personalities clash on sideline, weve all seen a lot of it playing at a shit level never mind the top level. Its across all team sports. With Jurgen leaving the media and other loons can build a big narrative around it.

No way for me Mo deserves any abuse from our supporters. Theres been a dip in form after an injury but as a Liverpool Player these past 7 years hes one of our club legends. We didnt win what we did without him in that team. I also believe theres more to come from him. Different but more.
