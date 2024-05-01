« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *  (Read 2915914 times)

Offline G Richards

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30360 on: Yesterday at 06:36:10 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:40:02 pm
for those who want him gone or don't care either way - which current player will provide his goals / assists next season?

I think we have to think in terms of the group. So, add up the goals and assists of the group of strikers this season, including Mo's contribution.

Then replace Mo with a new striker in summer (if he goes, there will be another coming in).

Now, compare the goals and assists of this season's group with Mo, to next season's group with the new player; and then we will see if we are better off or worse off.

Edit:
Just want to be clear that if we keep Mo, fine, he's a good player! But we are at the stage where it is a legitimate question what the best option is. Mo holds the cards as he has a contract and will do what he wants to do.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:43:34 pm by G Richards »
Offline jepovic

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30361 on: Yesterday at 09:03:18 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:40:02 pm
for those who want him gone or don't care either way - which current player will provide his goals / assists next season?
I dont know, but Im sceptical that he will be able to provide similar numbers another season.
So we kind of have to replace him anyway.

This is not a discussion of whether we should keep peak Salah or not, but whether we think we should keep the future Salah or not.
Offline SamLad

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30362 on: Yesterday at 09:48:44 pm »
on the other hand, if Mo's dip in form is a similar situation to Virgil's -  taking a long while to get back to his peak after a really bad injury - we could see a much more productive season from him next year.

keep him for another season and then decide, is my view.
Online amir87

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30363 on: Yesterday at 10:14:16 pm »
Just saw what Souness had to say about him. The man sure does love peddling agendas no matter how many times theyre disproven.
Offline Jetmir M.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30364 on: Yesterday at 10:19:58 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:48:44 pm
on the other hand, if Mo's dip in form is a similar situation to Virgil's -  taking a long while to get back to his peak after a really bad injury - we could see a much more productive season from him next year.

keep him for another season and then decide, is my view.

Not been bothered with the discussion on this thread, but are you really comparing the two injuries?! :o
Offline SamLad

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30365 on: Yesterday at 10:33:38 pm »
Quote from: Jetmir M. on Yesterday at 10:19:58 pm
Not been bothered with the discussion on this thread, but are you really comparing the two injuries?! :o
I'm comparing the length of time to fully recover i.e. back to peak form not just able to play.  why?
Offline G Richards

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30366 on: Yesterday at 11:10:22 pm »
If Mo stays I think he will do very well next season. Hopefully we get him to sign an extension to preserve some transfer value, as otherwise we will be watching £X million walk out the door on a free in the summer of 2025.

Still, in a way that doesnt concern me. Im a fan, enjoying the mighty reds - and Mo Salah is certainly one of those. Im not an executive at the club trying to balance the books or generate income.
Offline Jetmir M.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30367 on: Yesterday at 11:30:35 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:33:38 pm
I'm comparing the length of time to fully recover i.e. back to peak form not just able to play.  why?

One was injured for 254 days and missed 57 matches (club and country), the other missed less than six weeks - 10 games. How on earth would the time to fully recover be comparable?
Offline SamLad

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30368 on: Yesterday at 11:40:24 pm »
Quote from: Jetmir M. on Yesterday at 11:30:35 pm
One was injured for 254 days and missed 57 matches (club and country), the other missed less than six weeks - 10 games. How on earth would the time to fully recover be comparable?
I said the situation is similar, not the same - i.e. each taking longer to get back to peak than was anticipated, after a bad injury.

I didn't say they'd both take the same length of time.

different players react and recover differently when they are injured.  maybe Mo's problem was / is worse than anyone anticipated.
Offline KC7

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30369 on: Yesterday at 11:59:43 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:14:16 pm
Just saw what Souness had to say about him. The man sure does love peddling agendas no matter how many times theyre disproven.

The one man wrecking ball did more damage to this club than any manager since relegation under Don Welsh in 1954.


Online bornandbRED

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30370 on: Today at 01:55:53 am »
Its really odd how quickly the media have latched onto this (albeit expected) and there are now talk shows on his attitude. 

When youve watched every game hes played in for the last 7 years, you know the selfish tag really doesnt fit at all, especially compared with some of the other bellends in the league (Bruno Fernandes and the likes).

In reality, Salah has been involved in basically 0 negative incidents with anyone from within the club or elsewhere, despite being hacked at weekly. Never showed anything but humility; never been involved in riling up opposition crowds or players - has never had a controversial interview and barely talks to the press (unlike Souness). His attitude and demeanour are admirable.

Online Johnny Aldridge

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30371 on: Today at 02:42:16 am »
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 11:59:43 pm
The one man wrecking ball did more damage to this club than any manager since relegation under Don Welsh in 1954.

Souness likes to peddle the narrative he tried to change too much to quick at Liverpool but he sold players back then Im convinced could have given a proper lash at the league that season. Some of them nearly won it with Villa
Online Johnny Aldridge

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30372 on: Today at 02:52:39 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 01:55:53 am
Its really odd how quickly the media have latched onto this (albeit expected) and there are now talk shows on his attitude. 

When youve watched every game hes played in for the last 7 years, you know the selfish tag really doesnt fit at all, especially compared with some of the other bellends in the league (Bruno Fernandes and the likes).

In reality, Salah has been involved in basically 0 negative incidents with anyone from within the club or elsewhere, despite being hacked at weekly. Never showed anything but humility; never been involved in riling up opposition crowds or players - has never had a controversial interview and barely talks to the press (unlike Souness). His attitude and demeanour are admirable.

There was some mad stuff in this thread, so unsurprising the loons in the media are rattling on about the sideline incident. Mo has been a real professional in his time with us, in every sense. Sometimes I wonder if the people who talk about these incidents ever actually kicked a ball. Two strong personalities clash on sideline, weve all seen a lot of it playing at a shit level never mind the top level. Its across all team sports. With Jurgen leaving the media and other loons can build a big narrative around it.

No way for me Mo deserves any abuse from our supporters. Theres been a dip in form after an injury but as a Liverpool Player these past 7 years hes one of our club legends. We didnt win what we did without him in that team. I also believe theres more to come from him. Different but more.
Offline jepovic

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30373 on: Today at 08:01:45 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 01:55:53 am
Its really odd how quickly the media have latched onto this (albeit expected) and there are now talk shows on his attitude. 

When youve watched every game hes played in for the last 7 years, you know the selfish tag really doesnt fit at all, especially compared with some of the other bellends in the league (Bruno Fernandes and the likes).

In reality, Salah has been involved in basically 0 negative incidents with anyone from within the club or elsewhere, despite being hacked at weekly. Never showed anything but humility; never been involved in riling up opposition crowds or players - has never had a controversial interview and barely talks to the press (unlike Souness). His attitude and demeanour are admirable.
He always had a hard time with the press and the refs:
https://anfieldindex.com/55072/mohamed-salah-not-enough-free-kicks.html

Important to note that this is totally not racist
Online NarutoReds

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30374 on: Today at 08:26:19 am »
The fuck Souness???!!!

"Salah is the most selfish player I have ever witnessed. Even prior to that game, whenever Klopp takes him off, he is never happy about it".

"I believe Mohamed Salah is off and leaving Liverpool".

-- Graeme Souness --

Fucking hell he really said that in interview!!!
Offline ToneLa

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30375 on: Today at 08:28:39 am »
Souness is making it up

One spat and his card is marked, poor Mo

I hate the social media comments. "Sell him" "Get him to leave Liverpool"

these shallow dickheads the media of course included just smell a story and their IQs are too low to appreciate life is much larger and bigger than their copy pasted Football E-opinions

I DON'T WANT PLAYERS TO BE HAPPY ABOUT BEING TAKEN OFF
WHY WOULD YOU BE HAPPY ABOUT NOT PLAYING FOR LIVERPOOL
Online Hazell

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30376 on: Today at 08:30:44 am »
Souness has always said Salah is selfish, the incident last week to him just justifies that opinion.
Online NarutoReds

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30377 on: Today at 08:34:15 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:30:44 am
Souness has always said Salah is selfish, the incident last week to him just justifies that opinion.
I thought Souness is always being our fan and always being nice to us? Eerrrgghhh.
Online Draex

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30378 on: Today at 08:36:33 am »
Salah is selfish, every world class forward in history was selfish..
Online amir87

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30379 on: Today at 08:45:22 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:36:33 am
Salah is selfish, every world class forward in history was selfish..

But is he the most selfish footballer you've ever seen? His assist record alone debunks that ridiculous notion.
Offline Kloppage Time

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30380 on: Today at 08:54:56 am »
Starting to look like an oulfella?



Online Hazell

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30381 on: Today at 09:04:08 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 08:34:15 am
I thought Souness is always being our fan and always being nice to us? Eerrrgghhh.

To be fair to Souness, he's generally quite fair about us. He just has a bee in his bonnet about Salah being selfish for some reason.

Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:36:33 am
Salah is selfish, every world class forward in history was selfish..

I don't think he's any more selfish than any other striker though, he just gets criticised for it a lot more.
Online Draex

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30382 on: Today at 09:05:52 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 08:45:22 am
But is he the most selfish footballer you've ever seen? His assist record alone debunks that ridiculous notion.

No they are all incredibly selfish but over the last few years Salah has evolved into a great assists machine.

I want my forwards to be selfish, I want them to have the arrogant swagger of taking on shots knowing they will score.

Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:04:08 am
I don't think he's any more selfish than any other striker though, he just gets criticised for it a lot more.

Certainly a case of racism on certain levels with Salah.

"Harry dribbler Kane was "clever" on winning that penalty"
"Mo Salah diving again trying to cheat the ref"

Exact same scenarios
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30383 on: Today at 09:56:01 am »
When he was younger, he was a bit selfish at times (Firmino also talked about in his book) but as he's gotten older, he's more willing to pass instead of shooting.

I don't see what's strange about a goalscorer being selfish but he's definitely not the most selfish.  Ronaldo exists.
Online JackWard33

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30384 on: Today at 10:02:46 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:04:08 am

I don't think he's any more selfish than any other striker though, he just gets criticised for it a lot more.

He's way way less selfish
Literally racks up double digit open play assists every season here and, now Messi is on his holidays, he's probably the best passing forward on the planet
For the nerds - 0.43 xA / 90 in the league this season.. that's literally almost a goal every other game created by his passing - roughly De Bruyne's average

Souness is one of the best 5 players to ever play for the club.. he's also a fucking horrendous pundit
Offline Jon2lfc

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30385 on: Today at 10:09:35 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 01:55:53 am
Its really odd how quickly the media have latched onto this (albeit expected) and there are now talk shows on his attitude. 

When youve watched every game hes played in for the last 7 years, you know the selfish tag really doesnt fit at all, especially compared with some of the other bellends in the league (Bruno Fernandes and the likes).

In reality, Salah has been involved in basically 0 negative incidents with anyone from within the club or elsewhere, despite being hacked at weekly. Never showed anything but humility; never been involved in riling up opposition crowds or players - has never had a controversial interview and barely talks to the press (unlike Souness). His attitude and demeanour are admirable.
I also noted it.

I think it's down to a few reasons:

1. Salah is a Liverpool player.
2. People love seeing us struggle and in-fight.
3. Salah is foreign - there is an element/veneer/angle of subtle racism here.

And to top it off I think Salah is the type of 'foreign' that is the perfect mix to rile prejudiced people up, i.e. he's Arab and Muslim and doesn't have the strongest English.

I honestly think that if Klopp was Arab/Muslim and Salah was the Engerlund captain (Kane!), then we'd see it turned the other way, i.e. Klopp has been way too harsh with Salah...
Online Knight

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30386 on: Today at 10:09:45 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:02:46 am
He's way way less selfish
Literally racks up double digit open play assists every season here and, now Messi is on his holidays, he's probably the best passing forward on the planet
For the nerds - 0.43 xA / 90 in the league this season.. that's literally almost a goal every other game created by his passing - roughly De Bruyne's average

Souness is one of the best 5 players to ever play for the club.. he's also a fucking horrendous pundit

You're not keeping up with this thread, we've been told that
Quote
He doesn't see the pictures, have the close control or see the pass let alone be able to execute it.

So I don't know where this 'best passing forward on the planet' silliness comes from. I know there's literally no forward with better creative passing numbers than Salah but RAWK has spoken.
Offline Buster Gonad

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30387 on: Today at 10:23:57 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:02:46 am
He's way way less selfish
Literally racks up double digit open play assists every season here and, now Messi is on his holidays, he's probably the best passing forward on the planet
For the nerds - 0.43 xA / 90 in the league this season.. that's literally almost a goal every other game created by his passing - roughly De Bruyne's average

Souness is one of the best 5 players to ever play for the club.. he's also a fucking horrendous pundit

That just proves he's so selfish that he wants to top the assists table and be top goal scorer ;)
Online JackWard33

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30388 on: Today at 10:28:48 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 09:03:18 pm
I dont know, but Im sceptical that he will be able to provide similar numbers another season.


Why do people think this when he hasn't dipped yet... I mean he will at some point and I'm not against selling older players - but it hasn't happened yet
I get the 'he hasn't done goals lately' thing but his output is up this season over last... and I'm suspect that his performance is down anything like as much post AFCON as people are suggesting
Offline NickoH

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30389 on: Today at 10:33:21 am »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 10:09:35 am

3. Salah is foreign - there is an element/veneer/angle of subtle racism here.

And to top it off I think Salah is the type of 'foreign' that is the perfect mix to rile prejudiced people up, i.e. he's Arab and Muslim and doesn't have the strongest English.

I honestly think that if Klopp was Arab/Muslim and Salah was the Engerlund captain (Kane!), then we'd see it turned the other way, i.e. Klopp has been way too harsh with Salah...

And the award to the biggest load of bollocks I've read on RAWK goes to.....
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30390 on: Today at 10:33:22 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:30:44 am
Souness has always said Salah is selfish, the incident last week to him just justifies that opinion.

Yeah this is nothing new from Souness.
Online Eeyore

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30391 on: Today at 10:46:04 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:28:48 am
Why do people think this when he hasn't dipped yet... I mean he will at some point and I'm not against selling older players - but it hasn't happened yet
I get the 'he hasn't done goals lately' thing but his output is up this season over last... and I'm suspect that his performance is down anything like as much post AFCON as people are suggesting

I think there are a few reasons why he may not post those kinds of numbers again. Klopp has created a pretty niche role for Salah this season. He is almost playing as a wide-inverted playmaker but with very little defensive responsibility. It is almost a wide 10 role.

Firstly will Slot continue with a role that leaves us exposed in the right back area. Secondly if he does will Salah be able to press the way Slot's forwards do and still provide those kind of numbers.
Online JackWard33

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30392 on: Today at 12:19:40 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:46:04 am
I think there are a few reasons why he may not post those kinds of numbers again. Klopp has created a pretty niche role for Salah this season. He is almost playing as a wide-inverted playmaker but with very little defensive responsibility. It is almost a wide 10 role.

Firstly will Slot continue with a role that leaves us exposed in the right back area. Secondly if he does will Salah be able to press the way Slot's forwards do and still provide those kind of numbers.

Yeah that's a fair point.. the amount of minutes Salah can play at his level, rather than his level is probably more of a worry in future years

The balance between forwards pressing and forwards producing is an interesting one in modern football - I don't think there are any very high producing forwards that also press well/a lot .. or at least very few
