Its really odd how quickly the media have latched onto this (albeit expected) and there are now talk shows on his attitude.



When youve watched every game hes played in for the last 7 years, you know the selfish tag really doesnt fit at all, especially compared with some of the other bellends in the league (Bruno Fernandes and the likes).



In reality, Salah has been involved in basically 0 negative incidents with anyone from within the club or elsewhere, despite being hacked at weekly. Never showed anything but humility; never been involved in riling up opposition crowds or players - has never had a controversial interview and barely talks to the press (unlike Souness). His attitude and demeanour are admirable.



There was some mad stuff in this thread, so unsurprising the loons in the media are rattling on about the sideline incident. Mo has been a real professional in his time with us, in every sense. Sometimes I wonder if the people who talk about these incidents ever actually kicked a ball. Two strong personalities clash on sideline, weve all seen a lot of it playing at a shit level never mind the top level. Its across all team sports. With Jurgen leaving the media and other loons can build a big narrative around it.No way for me Mo deserves any abuse from our supporters. Theres been a dip in form after an injury but as a Liverpool Player these past 7 years hes one of our club legends. We didnt win what we did without him in that team. I also believe theres more to come from him. Different but more.