Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30360 on: Today at 06:36:10 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:40:02 pm
for those who want him gone or don't care either way - which current player will provide his goals / assists next season?

I think we have to think in terms of the group. So, add up the goals and assists of the group of strikers this season, including Mo's contribution.

Then replace Mo with a new striker in summer (if he goes, there will be another coming in).

Now, compare the goals and assists of this season's group with Mo, to next season's group with the new player; and then we will see if we are better off or worse off.

Edit:
Just want to be clear that if we keep Mo, fine, he's a good player! But we are at the stage where it is a legitimate question what the best option is. Mo holds the cards as he has a contract and will do what he wants to do.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30361 on: Today at 09:03:18 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:40:02 pm
for those who want him gone or don't care either way - which current player will provide his goals / assists next season?
I dont know, but Im sceptical that he will be able to provide similar numbers another season.
So we kind of have to replace him anyway.

This is not a discussion of whether we should keep peak Salah or not, but whether we think we should keep the future Salah or not.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30362 on: Today at 09:48:44 pm
on the other hand, if Mo's dip in form is a similar situation to Virgil's -  taking a long while to get back to his peak after a really bad injury - we could see a much more productive season from him next year.

keep him for another season and then decide, is my view.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30363 on: Today at 10:14:16 pm
Just saw what Souness had to say about him. The man sure does love peddling agendas no matter how many times theyre disproven.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30364 on: Today at 10:19:58 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:48:44 pm
on the other hand, if Mo's dip in form is a similar situation to Virgil's -  taking a long while to get back to his peak after a really bad injury - we could see a much more productive season from him next year.

keep him for another season and then decide, is my view.

Not been bothered with the discussion on this thread, but are you really comparing the two injuries?! :o
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #30365 on: Today at 10:33:38 pm
Quote from: Jetmir M. on Today at 10:19:58 pm
Not been bothered with the discussion on this thread, but are you really comparing the two injuries?! :o
I'm comparing the length of time to fully recover i.e. back to peak form not just able to play.  why?
