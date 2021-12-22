I know I'm in the minority but I feel that confidence knock of the double Senegal defeats in 2022 coupled with decline in pace and strength has changed his game too much to be our 400k pw talisman. I'm grateful for all he's done. I've sung his name I've screamed love at him in the stands and if I ever met him id kiss his feet and buy him a mango lassi. He is up there with the greatest of all time.



But this morning I've watched his goals from 21/22 onwards again, to see if I've just been unfair. And I haven't. I know he posts good numbers relative to the rest of the squad but that was the system we build, to suit him, and he is no longer the diamond at the top we can rely on.



21/22 he won the golden boot. Can't turn my nose up at that can I? His opening goal at Norwich a great finish from edge of the box. He doesn't do that any more. His fourth a volley he watched onto his foot which he snatches at these days. Omg that twisty goal vs city. And again the next goal vs Watford that's beyond belief. The manc hat trick in October. Racing away from Coleman at woodison.



Then he went to Afcon and when he came back he scored in five of fifteen games. Three of those seven goals were pens, the last one was scraped over the line vs Wolves. He was decent vs the mancs though.



So in that season he went from super hero producing moments of excellence on a regular basis to fairly absent.





22/23 season. He gets a few in the CL group stage to be fair but in the league it's the Fulham goal that bounced off him. Then the goal at OT which was a rebound tap in header. That spin was good to beat city from halfway. Showing that old pace and strength. The rest of his goals were tidy but inside the box finishes. A fair few tap ins. Not many pens to be fair to him but no finishes that I thought wow. Only he can do that.



Now this season. 5 pens and 12 from open play. All rap ins/tidy inside the box finishes except that open goal vs forest. One of his goals was old school salah vs west ham and his goal against arsenal was a salah finish but that's it.



The drop off point for Salah's very special talent is afcon 2022.