Some… he hasn’t been as good post injury … but when a player has a consistent level then dips post injury I’m going to injury first before age.





I’d be inclined to do the same.I doubt we have a player who was playing at a high level before injury, has a long lay off and is poor post injury but age is the determining factor in decline.Might eventually be true but the most logical explanation is probably around rhythm post injury and struggles across the team.I’d keep him next season even if it means running down his contract. Senior players could be really helpful transitioning to a new manager. Would be understanding if we sold him and re-invested so it’s not like I’m locked in on keeping him being the only sensible solution. Just my preferred one is to keep.