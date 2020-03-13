Selfishly hoping not, I've been in the ACS since it started, not missing a home game in the process, hoping to get some positive news around actually having some loyalty rewarded after being shafted with next seasons ballot in the league.I've always thought we should take more than one seasons credits into account for Europe.
That's what SOS have said
I told you about the tractor doing the pillar box 2001 and all the tickets had off, now they hitting the vans, what next, guns in the T O window.
SOS haven't said anything Graham did and is posting under his own username and not under the umbrella of SOS.
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability/liverpool-fc-v-ac-milan-15-sep-2021-0800pm-144Members with one game Friday followed by all members.
Not fair on members with 3 whod been to every Euro since Hodgson and lost out on Atletico for some UEFA divvy.
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.46]