« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 70 71 72 73 74 [75]   Go Down

Author Topic: European homes  (Read 250449 times)

Offline Neil D

  • The new Kop pin-up model. Met Momo in the ASDA.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,379
Re: European homes
« Reply #2960 on: March 13, 2020, 12:20:32 pm »
Quote from: Mr.Savage on March 13, 2020, 11:32:06 am
Selfishly hoping not, I've been in the ACS since it started, not missing a home game in the process, hoping to get some positive news around actually having some loyalty rewarded after being shafted with next seasons ballot in the league.

I've always thought we should take more than one seasons credits into account for Europe.

Ha, see I'm the same as you, except in the summer of 2018 I was away on holiday and didn't get me or my dad into the autocup. So I had to buy every game individually last year for me and my dad, mainly on returns, but couldn't get Barcelona, and missed out on Madrid.

This year we've managed to get all four and I thought on Wednesday "at least we'll be back in the autocup..."
Logged

Offline liamo3

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,536
  • MacKenzie you LIAR!!!!!
Re: European homes
« Reply #2961 on: March 13, 2020, 03:28:52 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on March 13, 2020, 07:28:24 am
That's what SOS have said

SOS haven't said anything Graham did and is posting under his own username and not under the umbrella of SOS.
Logged
Quote from: Murf on May  5, 2006, 09:49:56 pm
I told you about the tractor doing the pillar box 2001 and all the tickets had off, now they hitting the vans, what next, guns in the T O window.

Offline sharkeyb

  • Would pay to see a Mason's willy, but not more than £35.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 929
  • He's on the floor
Re: European homes
« Reply #2962 on: March 13, 2020, 04:56:02 pm »
if its confirmed that those on the ACS will be guaranteed to be on it next season that's boss,

the absolute fear of potentially falling off the scheme for the sale last year was horrific, been on it for years now, I love it
Logged
Sir, the cash monies?

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,116
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: European homes
« Reply #2963 on: March 13, 2020, 06:23:04 pm »
Quote from: liamo3 on March 13, 2020, 03:28:52 pm
SOS haven't said anything Graham did and is posting under his own username and not under the umbrella of SOS.

Apologies i thought if it was being said publicly it would be set in stone
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,964
Re: European homes
« Reply #2964 on: Today at 04:55:11 pm »
Logged

Offline Vauxy head red

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 47
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European homes
« Reply #2965 on: Today at 05:04:07 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 04:55:11 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability/liverpool-fc-v-ac-milan-15-sep-2021-0800pm-144

Members with one game Friday followed by all members.

 Not fair on members with 3 whod been to every Euro since Hodgson and lost out on Atletico for some UEFA divvy.
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,813
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: European homes
« Reply #2966 on: Today at 05:12:40 pm »
Quote from: Vauxy head red on Today at 05:04:07 pm
Not fair on members with 3 whod been to every Euro since Hodgson and lost out on Atletico for some UEFA divvy.
they'll probably still get a ticket
Logged

Online keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,348
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: European homes
« Reply #2967 on: Today at 05:51:16 pm »
Are Milan selling any tickets or received an allocation yet? I know theres only a week to go and UEFA updated their guidance yesterday but its all last minute. I imagine theyd still sell out if only Milan fans who live in England were only allowed to attend.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"
Pages: 1 ... 70 71 72 73 74 [75]   Go Up
« previous next »
 