Re: European homes
« Reply #2960 on: March 13, 2020, 12:20:32 pm »
Quote from: Mr.Savage on March 13, 2020, 11:32:06 am
Selfishly hoping not, I've been in the ACS since it started, not missing a home game in the process, hoping to get some positive news around actually having some loyalty rewarded after being shafted with next seasons ballot in the league.

I've always thought we should take more than one seasons credits into account for Europe.

Ha, see I'm the same as you, except in the summer of 2018 I was away on holiday and didn't get me or my dad into the autocup. So I had to buy every game individually last year for me and my dad, mainly on returns, but couldn't get Barcelona, and missed out on Madrid.

This year we've managed to get all four and I thought on Wednesday "at least we'll be back in the autocup..."
Re: European homes
« Reply #2961 on: March 13, 2020, 03:28:52 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on March 13, 2020, 07:28:24 am
That's what SOS have said

SOS haven't said anything Graham did and is posting under his own username and not under the umbrella of SOS.
« Reply #2962 on: March 13, 2020, 04:56:02 pm »
if its confirmed that those on the ACS will be guaranteed to be on it next season that's boss,

the absolute fear of potentially falling off the scheme for the sale last year was horrific, been on it for years now, I love it
« Reply #2963 on: March 13, 2020, 06:23:04 pm »
Quote from: liamo3 on March 13, 2020, 03:28:52 pm
SOS haven't said anything Graham did and is posting under his own username and not under the umbrella of SOS.

Apologies i thought if it was being said publicly it would be set in stone
« Reply #2964 on: September 7, 2021, 04:55:11 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on September  7, 2021, 04:55:11 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability/liverpool-fc-v-ac-milan-15-sep-2021-0800pm-144

Members with one game Friday followed by all members.

 Not fair on members with 3 whod been to every Euro since Hodgson and lost out on Atletico for some UEFA divvy.
Quote from: Vauxy head red on September  7, 2021, 05:04:07 pm
Not fair on members with 3 whod been to every Euro since Hodgson and lost out on Atletico for some UEFA divvy.
they'll probably still get a ticket
Are Milan selling any tickets or received an allocation yet? I know theres only a week to go and UEFA updated their guidance yesterday but its all last minute. I imagine theyd still sell out if only Milan fans who live in England were only allowed to attend.
will this be ticket distribution by e-mail as the games before it or distrbute via button to F&F, any ideas please ?

was thinking that if Palace is e-mail this would be as well.

Can you distribute CL homes to people not on your F&F?
Quote from: xRedmanLFCx on Today at 02:39:43 pm
Can you distribute CL homes to people not on your F&F?

Posted in the other thread, they just sent an email about that, seems as though you can:

"If you are unable to attend the game, you can forward your ticket using the temporary ticket distribution option from 9am tomorrow morning. The person attending does not have to be an LFC Official Member or be part of your Friends & Family list, but they must be able to access the stadium using the new NFC technology.

To use Ticket Distribution, go to the Tickets section within My Account."[/i]
What happens to the credit?
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 02:42:12 pm
Posted in the other thread, they just sent an email about that, seems as though you can:

"If you are unable to attend the game, you can forward your ticket using the temporary ticket distribution option from 9am tomorrow morning. The person attending does not have to be an LFC Official Member or be part of your Friends & Family list, but they must be able to access the stadium using the new NFC technology.

To use Ticket Distribution, go to the Tickets section within My Account."[/i]

Thanks.
Quote from: Danny Boy on Today at 02:44:15 pm
What happens to the credit?

Stays with you if I remember rightly, also this was for the autocup so not sure if it will apply to everyone?
My NFC pass on iPhone has been updated with Milan ticket details
Quote from: anitrella on Today at 09:04:59 pm
My NFC pass on iPhone has been updated with Milan ticket details

Mine too
