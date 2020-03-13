Can you distribute CL homes to people not on your F&F?



Posted in the other thread, they just sent an email about that, seems as though you can:"If you are unable to attend the game, you can forward your ticket using the temporary ticket distribution option from 9am tomorrow morning. The person attending does not have to be an LFC Official Member or be part of your Friends & Family list, but they must be able to access the stadium using the new NFC technology.To use Ticket Distribution, go to the Tickets section within My Account."[/i]