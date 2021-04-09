Thanks - think I'm not interpreting it properly. I qualify for the ACS myself but just wondering when to do that if I can add F&F (not members or ST holders) when I apply, who would be eligible on my ST to attend. They have said there'll be an additional enrolment period after the dedicated period has elapsed, but subject to availability and eligibility. So, do I run the risk of not getting on the ACS myself if I wait until then to apply ?



First time this has happened for my ST where F&F don't have to be a ST holder or member - in the past they've had to be so.



You have to add in your 6 friends and family either upon renewal of your ST or prior to the season starting, so they'd be able to attend if you transferred your own ticket to themNot quite sure how you're interpreting it, but for clarification you only get 1 ticket...Where it says about the additional ACS enrolments later for friends and family... it means to sit with other members or ST holders who also qualify (so you'd choose another seat other than your own usual ST seat). For example you could have your own seat in lower kenny, but have a mate who sits in mainstand upper and you decide you want to sit together... so you enroll at a later date and choose two seats side by side in the kop or wherever else