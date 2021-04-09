They are still working on that issue I understand from Graham. Is it not in the FAQs on the club site?



Thanks for that. The only things I've found related are these below, but I don't think they provide much clarity - other than, as far as I can see, to contact the Club ?'How will I access the Stadium on match day?Fans will access the Stadium using NFC technology on their mobile phone.Further information will be communicated to all Season Ticket holders towards the end of April.'.....and this in the Terms & Conditions,'2.2 In order to use your Season Ticket, you will be required to download the E-Ticket to your mobile smartphone by following the instructions provided by the Club from time to time. E-tickets are only compatible with iPhone 6 and above and most Android/Google phones. Confirmation of whether your device is compatible with E-Tickets can be provided by the Club upon request. It is your responsibility to download the relevant E-Ticket, and to ensure that it is displayed correctly on your mobile smartphone. In the event that you have problems with downloading your Season Ticket as an E-Ticket, you must immediately inform the Club.2.3 The Season Ticket will need to be displayed on your mobile smartphone as an E-Ticket in order to gain access to the Ground. Season Tickets that are not displayed correctly (for example, due to a defective mobile smartphone or insufficient battery) will be rejected and you may be refused entry.2.4 In the event that you do not hold a compatible mobile smartphone or you are unable to access your Season Ticket via a mobile smartphone device, you must immediately inform the Club and the Club will discuss alternative access options that may be available depending on the circumstances, such alternative access options always being subject to the Clubs sole discretion.'