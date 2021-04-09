I'm considering taking the 1yr holiday, due to financial issues & uncertainty regarding public transport availability. I also need more info on how the friends & family scheme will work if I want to add a non-member/other s/t holder.
Have a question regarding away credits, I got 7 out of the 14 aways from 2019/20 season (the last five were post COVID lockdown) & obviously no credits have been allocated for this season. What do people think will happen next season, if grounds become full for home teams?
Also will the ticket cash I've built up still be available to put towards the 2022/23 s/t if I do the holiday?